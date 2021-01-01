Think clauses will become increasingly common in that tier below the top six. The growing PL power in terms of income means that the likes of West Ham, Everton, Leicester etc can demand huge money for their best players, and Anthony Gordon.



Although it's also strange in a way, because both Leicester and Everton are in pretty poor financial situations at the moment, so getting huge fees for their players is quite a feat.



Works both ways, because in years gone by those clubs further down the league were picking up your Mane types relatively cheaply, so flipping them after a couple of years for £35m was good profit. Now they're spending that in the first place, which means a 'good fee' is almost always £50m, unless there's a contract which has been rundown.



Anyway, won't be the case with Nunes at Wolves. He's a Mendes client, so if in a year he's got attention from the top six he'll just tell Wolves that he's moving, like happened with Jota.