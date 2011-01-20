« previous next »
Whys the other thread locked? Weve got people talking transfers in the injury thread now!
Forest are wild in this transfer window. Emmanuel Dennis having his medical today and they're getting Kouyate who used to be at Palace. Have also signed Remo Freuler, which will take it to 13 first-team signings this summer.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 01:19:32 pm
Forest are wild in this transfer window. Emmanuel Dennis having his medical today and they're getting Kouyate who used to be at Palace. Have also signed Remo Freuler, which will take it to 13 first-team signings this summer.

Forest's squad was thinner than thin when they got promoted but I'd be astonished if Cooper really wants all these signings. He's renowned for coaching young players to improve, but there's so many players here where does he even go about starting that. Doubt he'd even have a clue about his strongest team. Feels bad.

I hope if it does go tits up it doesn't sink him and a club sees what he can do when there's not huge upheaval. Fall upwards if anything. I really rate him highly, think he's even a dark horse for us in a long time. He's got a great track record.
Reminiscent of Villa a few years ago,could work,or they never gel and they go down and be in some trouble for years.
Got to admire the honesty of Moyes... says they made a bid for Matheus Nunes but he didn't want to come to West Ham.

I think the reality on Nunes is that he probably isn't a target, but part of me wonders if we're just trying to drive down his value. Remember back in January we did similar with Diaz, saying he wasn't a target because Porto valued him at £70m and we valued him at half that. Maybe it's similar here, and our aim is to get Sporting to accept a fee that we think is right (say £25-30m) rather than his 60m euro release clause.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 01:42:26 pm
Got to admire the honesty of Moyes... says they made a bid for Matheus Nunes but he didn't want to come to West Ham.

I think the reality on Nunes is that he probably isn't a target, but part of me wonders if we're just trying to drive down his value. Remember back in January we did similar with Diaz, saying he wasn't a target because Porto valued him at £70m and we valued him at half that. Maybe it's similar here, and our aim is to get Sporting to accept a fee that we think is right (say £25-30m) rather than his 60m euro release clause.
Did gollum say how much the bid was and if it was accepted? It's time for another Diaz/Spurs/Ward masterclass.
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 02:14:29 pm
Did gollum say how much the bid was and if it was accepted? It's time for another Diaz/Spurs/Ward masterclass.

No but there were reports in Portugal yesterday saying they'd bid £25m + £4m, with Sporting wanting at least £42m.
Quote from: Caston on Yesterday at 12:38:23 pm
Whys the other thread locked? Weve got people talking transfers in the injury thread now!

Because some usual suspects were clogging up the thread with their petty bullshit, leading the mods to lock it and clean it up.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 03:09:06 pm
Because some usual suspects were clogging up the thread with their petty bullshit, leading the mods to lock it and clean it up.

They deleted a perfectly good ligma joke. Collateral damage I say.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:21:31 pm
No but there were reports in Portugal yesterday saying they'd bid £25m + £4m, with Sporting wanting at least £42m.

It does seem a bit 'Jones said we don't want him.....Joyce said we don't want him....Klopp said we're not signing anyone.....oh we've signed Nunes' to me.
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:20:43 pm
It does seem a bit 'Jones said we don't want him.....Joyce said we don't want him....Klopp said we're not signing anyone.....oh we've signed Nunes' to me.

I mean it's interesting when you hear Klopp speak today. This is what he said:

Quote
If we had the right solution then we would have done it already. We are not stubborn. If we look at the right player and there would have been opportunity, then we would do it and would have done it. We have had a lot of conversations but it doesn't look like (it will happen)

So is it that we don't want Matheus Nunes, or we don't want him at £50m. Because it's a big distinction, and Klopp has said we've had 'lots of conversations' which implies to me there's a few players we like but the economics or availability just isn't lining up for us. We know the situation with Bellingham and Tchouameni, so maybe he's just alluding to that, but he could also be referring to other players like Nunes.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 03:25:18 pm
So is it that we don't want Matheus Nunes, or we don't want him at £50m. Because it's a big distinction, and Klopp has said we've had 'lots of conversations' which implies to me there's a few players we like but the economics or availability just isn't lining up for us. We know the situation with Bellingham and Tchouameni, so maybe he's just alluding to that, but he could also be referring to other players like Nunes.

I'm not saying it as wishful thinking, but it just seems odd that he's turning down moves. He's a Jorge Mendes client and I think he'd have pushed him towards a Wolves/West Ham unless he was pretty certain he could get him a move to a bigger club.
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:31:52 pm
I'm not saying it as wishful thinking, but it just seems odd that he's turning down moves. He's a Jorge Mendes client and I think he'd have pushed him towards a Wolves/West Ham unless he was pretty certain he could get him a move to a bigger club.

I guess he feels that there's bigger options on the horizon. If Bernardo Silva goes to Barca, then maybe City look at him - Guardiola has waxed lyrical about him before. Chelsea are buying everyone, so maybe they come in. United another possibility considering the state of their midfield.

West Ham would potentially be a big step, but I think some players / agents are realising how difficult it is getting to prise players from those clubs in the bracket below the big six.
Yes please. This guy is too classy for West Ham.

https://youtu.be/3CYdgJGD8HQ
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 03:50:53 pm
Yes please. This guy is too classy for West Ham.

https://youtu.be/3CYdgJGD8HQ

That's a dreadful video. Pretty much only shows on the ball stuff (not unusual for videos of those sorts but a black mark for understanding a player's performance in a match - there's other interesting bits too), and cuts way too early after every pass.

There's one moment early in the vid where he pings it out wide. At the point it cuts he could have massively over hit or just got it perfect - completely impossible to tell and completely useless. Sometimes it cuts while he is still in possession!
Florian Plettenberg@Plettigoal·45m
❗️X News Matheus #Nunes: Been told that Wolverhampton is the most interested club at this stage. #MCFC is still in. #LFC keeps an eye on him but its not very hot. Sporting will be open for offers around 35m + resale participation in the future. @SkySportDE

Lyall Thomas@SkySportsLyall·41m
#Wolves are an option for highly-rated #SportingLisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes - but the player has bigger clubs on his mind. Whether they come for him remains to be seen. More on @SkySportsNews and here: https://skysports.com/transfer-centre (story w/@Plettigoal at Sky Germany)
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 04:01:26 pm
Florian Plettenberg@Plettigoal·45m
❗️X News Matheus #Nunes: Been told that Wolverhampton is the most interested club at this stage. #MCFC is still in. #LFC keeps an eye on him but its not very hot. Sporting will be open for offers around 35m + resale participation in the future. @SkySportDE

Lyall Thomas@SkySportsLyall·41m
#Wolves are an option for highly-rated #SportingLisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes - but the player has bigger clubs on his mind. Whether they come for him remains to be seen. More on @SkySportsNews and here: https://skysports.com/transfer-centre (story w/@Plettigoal at Sky Germany)

35m is almost a no-brainer
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:03:20 pm
35m is almost a no-brainer

Is it though?

Genuine question - not trying to be funny - but if we weren't being linked with him, would anyone on here be saying that Nunes is the midfielder we should be getting?

Seems to me that it's gone links > fans watch clips > must have signing.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:06:00 pm
Is it though?

Genuine question - not trying to be funny - but if we weren't being linked with him, would anyone on here be saying that Nunes is the midfielder we should be getting?

Seems to me that it's gone links > fans watch clips > must have signing.

actually we have several people that have now watched his full games (Drinks Sangria) - and it seems like he's a very good fit for us - a bit raw though.
Local Salzburg publication saying we're big fans of Luka Sucic and could go for him next summer. He's one that is probably gettable this summer if we really wanted him, but likely where we deem it more valuable for him to keep developing there than come and be way down the pecking order here. Wonder if we might revisit in January - Salzburg tend to be willing sellers in winter when they've normally fallen out of the CL.
What's going on with the LFC transfer thread? Posts deleted all the way back to yesterday afternoon and the thread is still locked.
Drama
Handbags
and general pissypants nonsense

I suspect
Don't look at me, pretty sure I haven't posted there for a couple of days  ;)
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:46:00 pm
Don't look at me, pretty sure I haven't posted there for a couple of days  ;)
  :lmao
Quote from: fredfrop on Yesterday at 05:39:09 pm
Drama
Handbags
and general pissypants nonsense

I suspect

pissypants - spirit pussy?
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:07:54 pm
pissypants - spirit pussy?

Don't get shit up, no bog roll forthcoming...
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 04:01:26 pm
Florian Plettenberg@Plettigoal·45m
❗️X News Matheus #Nunes: Been told that Wolverhampton is the most interested club at this stage. #MCFC is still in. #LFC keeps an eye on him but its not very hot. Sporting will be open for offers around 35m + resale participation in the future. @SkySportDE

Lyall Thomas@SkySportsLyall·41m
#Wolves are an option for highly-rated #SportingLisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes - but the player has bigger clubs on his mind. Whether they come for him remains to be seen. More on @SkySportsNews and here: https://skysports.com/transfer-centre (story w/@Plettigoal at Sky Germany)
So around £29m? Or £90m if you use the Darwin transfer fee converter.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:07:54 pm
pissypants - spirit pussy?

I posted a video of Mufasa's ghost in Lion King as an example of spirit pussy.
Do not Google pissypants.

For obvious reasons.
Guardiola says they wont go for another LB after signing Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht. Thered been speculation that theyd go for a more established option and loan Gomez to Girona.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:49:15 pm
Guardiola says they wont go for another LB after signing Sergio Gomez from Anderlecht. Thered been speculation that theyd go for a more established option and loan Gomez to Girona.
Their squad is even weaker than last season.
Ten Hag now looking to sign Ziyech from Chelsea. Yes, the one he managed at Ajax, gasp shock horror.

Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 11:38:39 pm
Ten Hag now looking to sign Ziyech from Chelsea. Yes, the one he managed at Ajax, gasp shock horror.



Will Seb Haller be Ronaldo's replacement?
Anyone made a "he's scouring the leagues for Ajax players" gag yet?

If not, let me... ;)
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:25:54 am
Anyone made a "he's scouring the leagues for Ajax players" gag yet?

If not, let me... ;)

If he does raid them for players, you'll be able to tell a moaning Ajax that they should have expected it.

(Probably goes over the head of non-Iliad readers).
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:40:41 am
If he does raid them for players, you'll be able to tell a moaning Ajax that they should have expected it.

(Probably goes over the head of non-Iliad readers).
Heh heh, that's terrible. I mean I've made gags before about Ajax moaning at the telly, but this is worse  :-*

Poor old Alax, if only he had a bit more Vim and vigour...
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:56:55 am
Heh heh, that's terrible. I mean I've made gags before about Ajax moaning at the telly, but this is worse  :-*

Poor old Alax, if only he had a bit more Vim and vigour...

Have you heard that Ajax are launching their own brand of cured sausages? It's called Salamis of Ajax.
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:21:26 am
Have you heard that Ajax are launching their own brand of cured sausages? It's called Salamis of Ajax.
Do they get stuck in the ileum, too?

I fear we might be straying off topic a tad
