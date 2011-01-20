Got to admire the honesty of Moyes... says they made a bid for Matheus Nunes but he didn't want to come to West Ham.



I think the reality on Nunes is that he probably isn't a target, but part of me wonders if we're just trying to drive down his value. Remember back in January we did similar with Diaz, saying he wasn't a target because Porto valued him at £70m and we valued him at half that. Maybe it's similar here, and our aim is to get Sporting to accept a fee that we think is right (say £25-30m) rather than his 60m euro release clause.