« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 325 326 327 328 329 [330]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 956344 times)

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,901
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13160 on: Today at 12:38:23 pm »
Whys the other thread locked? Weve got people talking transfers in the injury thread now!
« Last Edit: Today at 12:53:54 pm by Caston »
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13161 on: Today at 01:19:32 pm »
Forest are wild in this transfer window. Emmanuel Dennis having his medical today and they're getting Kouyate who used to be at Palace. Have also signed Remo Freuler, which will take it to 13 first-team signings this summer.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13162 on: Today at 01:22:12 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:19:32 pm
Forest are wild in this transfer window. Emmanuel Dennis having his medical today and they're getting Kouyate who used to be at Palace. Have also signed Remo Freuler, which will take it to 13 first-team signings this summer.

Forest's squad was thinner than thin when they got promoted but I'd be astonished if Cooper really wants all these signings. He's renowned for coaching young players to improve, but there's so many players here where does he even go about starting that. Doubt he'd even have a clue about his strongest team. Feels bad.

I hope if it does go tits up it doesn't sink him and a club sees what he can do when there's not huge upheaval. Fall upwards if anything. I really rate him highly, think he's even a dark horse for us in a long time. He's got a great track record.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:24:59 pm by Gerry Attrick »
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,269
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13163 on: Today at 01:25:44 pm »
Reminiscent of Villa a few years ago,could work,or they never gel and they go down and be in some trouble for years.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #13164 on: Today at 01:42:26 pm »
Got to admire the honesty of Moyes... says they made a bid for Matheus Nunes but he didn't want to come to West Ham.

I think the reality on Nunes is that he probably isn't a target, but part of me wonders if we're just trying to drive down his value. Remember back in January we did similar with Diaz, saying he wasn't a target because Porto valued him at £70m and we valued him at half that. Maybe it's similar here, and our aim is to get Sporting to accept a fee that we think is right (say £25-30m) rather than his 60m euro release clause.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:50:34 pm by Barefoot Doctor »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 325 326 327 328 329 [330]   Go Up
« previous next »
 