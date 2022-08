40 million of the Queen's head for Morgan Gibbs-White? Fuck Me!



This window Forest are having will have to be investigated one dayThe thing is, I see them linked to multiple new players each day, and that's after signing loads already. Of course they can't all be true but I don't think they're done, even beyond Gibbs White. In fact I heard they might want to try for Coady too, even if he looks set to go to Everton.I still think more join after MGW.