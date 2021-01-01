Chelsea are having a proper FIFA window. Ornsteins said theyve bid over £50m for Cucurella and now in direct talks with Barca for De Jong.
So could be looking at a window of Koulibaly, Cucurella, Chukwuemeka, De Jong and Sterling, plus this young keeper Slonina. And theyll probably still do more - a RB/RWB and maybe another CB too. All the while likely losing Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Lukaku and Werner at minimum.
Good luck to Tuchel bringing everything together when the season has already started.