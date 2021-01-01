« previous next »
Online disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12720 on: Yesterday at 07:13:05 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 05:42:39 pm
Surprised to see Chukwuemeka going to Chelsea then. Thats a bit of a shit choice, isnt it?

He would have been better off staying at Villa, or going to one of the many clubs in Europe that were after him where hed get regular game time. Instead hes chosen to be endlessly loaned out and swapped for other players in the future.

Yep, I can't see that being a good transfer for Chelsea. Far bigger talents have came in and not played many games for them, and I can see it being the same for him. In the time he's under contract there they'll have flavour of the month midfielders who are no different to him in quality and in the fact they'll be going on endless loans.
Offline Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12721 on: Yesterday at 07:26:51 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 05:15:11 pm
I don't think there is another PL that fritters away so much money for new shiny toys only to see the young ones they sold grow into the players they're looking to buy years later.

Ha ha true.

I would say a few months ago they were seen by a lot as a legitimate club, and Abramovich's ownership was viewed as being the same. Then the war in Ukraine happened and questions about Abramovich's ownership started being asked again. With him putting the club up for sale, their accounts were looked at in more depth and surprise surprise they were still relying on him pumping money into the club and were not self sufficient.

Because of Abramovich, they could still stay relatively competitive after all these years but their ability to waste money is probably the worst example in the sport - their current squad is expensive anyway but it doesn't take into consideration the hundreds of millions wasted on players that aren't there anymore.

I have no idea if that will continue under Boehly, I doubt it and this summer looks like it's him trying to make a statement but I really hope they soon get what should be coming to them.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12722 on: Yesterday at 07:37:50 pm »
So Chukwuemeka was only ever interested in the money then!
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12723 on: Yesterday at 07:56:39 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 04:59:45 pm
Thing I don't get is why weren't they already sorting deals out to replace those players prior to the takeover. Now every club knows they're desperate and will take them to the cleaners

They didn't even know they were going to own the team a month before the window opened and then they shit canned anybody that worked with Roman. Hard to have concrete plans with those circumstances. Granted I'm all for Chelsea becoming a laughingstock anyway so long may it continue.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:37:50 pm
So Chukwuemeka was only ever interested in the money then!

Jorginho and Kante only have 12 months left on their deals if I read it correctly.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12724 on: Yesterday at 07:58:59 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:04:03 pm
Brentford signing Damsgaard from Sampdotia apparently (Source: my son). Would be a decent signing for them based on what I saw of the baby faced oddball at the Euros.

A bit of a coup, although I wonder if his injury problems (arthritis?) have put some sides off
Offline xbugawugax

« Reply #12725 on: Today at 04:38:13 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:37:50 pm
So Chukwuemeka was only ever interested in the money then!

pretty much shows the kind of person he is. could have developed at villa for even better prospect but this is the now generation

is chelsea still doing the loan all the players thing under new management?

Offline Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12726 on: Today at 06:01:23 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:38:13 am
pretty much shows the kind of person he is. could have developed at villa for even better prospect but this is the now generation

is chelsea still doing the loan all the players thing under new management?

Yeah bad move for his career i think,although they must've offered him good wages to do it.

Chelsea and young players in recent history have been like planting tree saplings in a swamp,most slowly rot and die.
Offline Knight

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12727 on: Today at 06:36:18 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:38:13 am
pretty much shows the kind of person he is. could have developed at villa for even better prospect but this is the now generation

is chelsea still doing the loan all the players thing under new management?

Yes this one career decision reveals his character to the world.
Offline Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12728 on: Today at 06:37:51 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:38:13 am
pretty much shows the kind of person he is. could have developed at villa for even better prospect but this is the now generation

is chelsea still doing the loan all the players thing under new management?

Hes only 18 isnt he? Id find it hard to turn down millions at that age. Especially in a career where one bad injury could end it or curtail it. Chelsea have also offered a SIX year contract. Thats gonna set him up for the rest of his life.

Villa put a £20m valuation on him? That valuation suggests they think hes worth PL level wages, which they werent offering.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12729 on: Today at 08:07:02 am »
Chelsea are having a proper FIFA window. Ornsteins said theyve bid over £50m for Cucurella and now in direct talks with Barca for De Jong.

So could be looking at a window of Koulibaly, Cucurella, Chukwuemeka, De Jong and Sterling, plus this young keeper Slonina. And theyll probably still do more - a RB/RWB and maybe another CB too. All the while likely losing Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Lukaku and Werner at minimum.

Good luck to Tuchel bringing everything together when the season has already started.
Online The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12730 on: Today at 08:27:33 am »
The minute Chelseas / Newcastles / Uniteds spending looks like going above Arsenals, the highest spending club in the window is no longer a thing. Was in the papers every day till then. They even refined it to only include the summer windows, so Diaz 50m and Newcastle 90m January spending doesnt count. Love the narratives.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12731 on: Today at 08:29:30 am »
What's happening with Chelsea? Everyone from other sides seemed insistent they were fucked when Roman had to sell up and would have to wave goodbye to being big spenders but they seem to be spending more than in recent windows. Is this going to be some sort of one off? Were people jumping the gun with the predictions? Have they made loads from sales this window to fund this spending?
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12732 on: Today at 08:32:24 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:27:33 am
The minute Chelseas / Newcastles / Uniteds spending looks like going above Arsenals, the highest spending club in the window is no longer a thing. Was in the papers every day till then. They even refined it to only include the summer windows, so Diaz 50m and Newcastle 90m January spending doesnt count. Love the narratives.

Surely January purchases not being included in something that says 'in the window' is simply common sense, that refers to ONE transfer window, no?

Nothing to do with a narrative Luis Diaz not being included in our spending in this transfer window, he joined in a different one!
Offline Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12733 on: Today at 08:36:46 am »
North Bank are you ok? I worry about you. As someone noted previously, you've been slowly morphing into Jed Maxwell ever since Arteta was appointed.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12734 on: Today at 08:40:37 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:36:46 am
North Bank are you ok? I worry about you. As someone noted previously, you've been slowly morphing into Jed Maxwell ever since Arteta was appointed.

He wont reply mate. I think hes gone to visit his brother in Chester for a few days.
Offline -Willo-

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12735 on: Today at 08:52:48 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:29:30 am
What's happening with Chelsea? Everyone from other sides seemed insistent they were fucked when Roman had to sell up and would have to wave goodbye to being big spenders but they seem to be spending more than in recent windows. Is this going to be some sort of one off? Were people jumping the gun with the predictions? Have they made loads from sales this window to fund this spending?

I think it'll be better to judge them next season, they were always going to make a 'statement window' to try and appease the fans because they loved Roman.

Offline clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12736 on: Today at 08:54:12 am »
Chelsea have already spent the best part of £100m

Fofana £80m
Carney £15m
Cucurella £50m
De Jong £75m

They are going to spend over £300m in one window.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12737 on: Today at 09:03:36 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:52:48 am
I think it'll be better to judge them next season, they were always going to make a 'statement window' to try and appease the fans because they loved Roman.

Feels a lot like the summer window a couple of years ago when they went mad and did Mendy, Silva, Sarr, Chilwell, Havertz, Ziyech and Werner. That obviously ended up being a big mixed bag, and I imagine it'll be similar this time around. On paper, each addition looks good but when you've been moving from target to target like they have it suggests there's no cohesive plan.
Online NightDancer

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12738 on: Today at 09:25:07 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:54:12 am
Chelsea have already spent the best part of £100m

Fofana £80m
Carney £15m
Cucurella £50m
De Jong £75m

They are going to spend over £300m in one window.



It's the Hazard money    ;)
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12739 on: Today at 09:33:16 am »
This isn't me being bitter or saying what I hope happens, but judging by the financial backing that went into the purchase of the Chelsea deal and the commitments that were made - £1bn available for player purchases over the next decade - it does just seem that they're front loading their spending, because if they do what they are trying to, they'll have spent a third of that with still 9 seasons left for the rest of the funds. That would then average out at £80m odd per window, players will get more expensive in that time, it won't give them much room for manoeuvre if they do stick to that.

They've said they're impressed with the FSG model, I think like when we signed a fair few players in FSG's first summer, this is their 'get the fans onside' early window. They'll be thinking that a heavy spend will get the fans happy, keep Tuchel and set the side up for the next 3 or 4 seasons so that they don't have to dip into the transfer pot too much again. Unfortunately in football nothing ever works that simply or easily.
Online MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12740 on: Today at 09:42:00 am »
Cucurella for 50m is far too much.
Fofana at 80m is far too much as well.

they are really overpaying although Sterling & Koulibay were fair prices both may be on the decline
Online Elzar

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12741 on: Today at 09:43:15 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:42:00 am
Cucurella for 50m is far too much.
Fofana at 80m is far too much as well.

they are really overpaying although Sterling & Koulibay were fair prices both may be on the decline

Sterling is 27, should be entering his peak now, what his peak is though is a bit confusing as he hasn't improved his shooting since he was at Liverpool.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12742 on: Today at 09:48:03 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:36:46 am
North Bank are you ok? I worry about you. As someone noted previously, you've been slowly morphing into Jed Maxwell ever since Arteta was appointed.
Hes just a fan.
Online The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12743 on: Today at 09:49:04 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:36:46 am
North Bank are you ok? I worry about you. As someone noted previously, you've been slowly morphing into Jed Maxwell ever since Arteta was appointed.

Buzzing , 2 more days.

I dont even want us to sign anyone anymore, just get on with the football. 
Online Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12744 on: Today at 09:52:38 am »
Please let there be a Christian Benteke master class. :D
Online The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12745 on: Today at 09:55:01 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:52:38 am
Please let there be a Christian Benteke master class. :D

Benteke and Ayew , 2 goals a season , both against Arsenal
Online Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12746 on: Today at 09:56:44 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:55:01 am
Benteke and Ayew , 2 goals a season , both against Arsenal

Haha, very true. We always had players like that who would pop up with a late winner and then a caption would pop up saying first goal in 3 seasons. When Ayews scoring against you, you know your luck is out.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12747 on: Today at 10:00:20 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:56:44 am
Haha, very true. We always had players like that who would pop up with a late winner and then a caption would pop up saying first goal in 3 seasons. When Ayews scoring against you, you know your luck is out.
Im positive Kevin Lisbie only ever scored three goals in his whole career.
Offline JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12748 on: Today at 10:04:41 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:54:12 am
Chelsea have already spent the best part of £100m

Fofana £80m
Carney £15m
Cucurella £50m
De Jong £75m

They are going to spend over £300m in one window.

I bet they buy another forward as well

Was always doing to happen, its what Boehly did at the Dodgers 
Online DelTrotter

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12749 on: Today at 10:07:54 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:54:12 am
Chelsea have already spent the best part of £100m

Fofana £80m
Carney £15m
Cucurella £50m
De Jong £75m

They are going to spend over £300m in one window.

Crazy window, Raphinha, Richarlison, Walker Peters, Kounde, Kimpembe, Ronaldo, Neymar etc already in too!
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12750 on: Today at 10:14:29 am »
If what Ornstein is saying is true about Brighton wanting more than £50m+ for Cucarella, they've absolutely seen Chelsea coming and will take them to the cleaners. Wouldn't surprise me if Colwill ends up at Brighton and Alonso/Azpilicueta end up in Barcelona as part of a De Jong deal
Online rocco

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12751 on: Today at 10:31:46 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:54:12 am
Chelsea have already spent the best part of £100m

Fofana £80m
Carney £15m
Cucurella £50m
De Jong £75m

They are going to spend over £300m in one window.

Add in they are going to pay £17m to De Jong in back wages owed by Barca plus match his wages of around £450k a week
Offline elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12752 on: Today at 10:32:53 am »
why did Chelsea bid for 55M (if reports are true) when City's first bid was 30M? Shouldn't they go for 35-40M instead as it's the first bid?
Offline elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12753 on: Today at 10:35:10 am »
Fofana at 80M is insane money, was he even a starter at Leicester until last year? Wasn't it Soyuncu-Evans partnership and Fofana was getting game time only when Evans was injured?
Online amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12754 on: Today at 10:36:56 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:14:29 am
If what Ornstein is saying is true about Brighton wanting more than £50m+ for Cucarella, they've absolutely seen Chelsea coming and will take them to the cleaners. Wouldn't surprise me if Colwill ends up at Brighton and Alonso/Azpilicueta end up in Barcelona as part of a De Jong deal

They see me tradin,' they hatin'
Online Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12755 on: Today at 10:46:38 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:35:10 am
Fofana at 80M is insane money, was he even a starter at Leicester until last year? Wasn't it Soyuncu-Evans partnership and Fofana was getting game time only when Evans was injured?

Fofana looked good when we played them in the lockdown season. Raw, with a few mistakes in him but lots of potential. He got injured in ore season last year with a bad tackle and missed the first half of the season, maybe more so hasnt had a lot of game time.

Its a lot of money but Id say he was, or would have been picked ahead of Soyuncu and Evans.
