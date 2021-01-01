This isn't me being bitter or saying what I hope happens, but judging by the financial backing that went into the purchase of the Chelsea deal and the commitments that were made - £1bn available for player purchases over the next decade - it does just seem that they're front loading their spending, because if they do what they are trying to, they'll have spent a third of that with still 9 seasons left for the rest of the funds. That would then average out at £80m odd per window, players will get more expensive in that time, it won't give them much room for manoeuvre if they do stick to that.



They've said they're impressed with the FSG model, I think like when we signed a fair few players in FSG's first summer, this is their 'get the fans onside' early window. They'll be thinking that a heavy spend will get the fans happy, keep Tuchel and set the side up for the next 3 or 4 seasons so that they don't have to dip into the transfer pot too much again. Unfortunately in football nothing ever works that simply or easily.