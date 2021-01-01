« previous next »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 05:42:39 pm
Surprised to see Chukwuemeka going to Chelsea then. Thats a bit of a shit choice, isnt it?

He would have been better off staying at Villa, or going to one of the many clubs in Europe that were after him where hed get regular game time. Instead hes chosen to be endlessly loaned out and swapped for other players in the future.

Yep, I can't see that being a good transfer for Chelsea. Far bigger talents have came in and not played many games for them, and I can see it being the same for him. In the time he's under contract there they'll have flavour of the month midfielders who are no different to him in quality and in the fact they'll be going on endless loans.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 05:15:11 pm
I don't think there is another PL that fritters away so much money for new shiny toys only to see the young ones they sold grow into the players they're looking to buy years later.

Ha ha true.

I would say a few months ago they were seen by a lot as a legitimate club, and Abramovich's ownership was viewed as being the same. Then the war in Ukraine happened and questions about Abramovich's ownership started being asked again. With him putting the club up for sale, their accounts were looked at in more depth and surprise surprise they were still relying on him pumping money into the club and were not self sufficient.

Because of Abramovich, they could still stay relatively competitive after all these years but their ability to waste money is probably the worst example in the sport - their current squad is expensive anyway but it doesn't take into consideration the hundreds of millions wasted on players that aren't there anymore.

I have no idea if that will continue under Boehly, I doubt it and this summer looks like it's him trying to make a statement but I really hope they soon get what should be coming to them.
So Chukwuemeka was only ever interested in the money then!
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 04:59:45 pm
Thing I don't get is why weren't they already sorting deals out to replace those players prior to the takeover. Now every club knows they're desperate and will take them to the cleaners

They didn't even know they were going to own the team a month before the window opened and then they shit canned anybody that worked with Roman. Hard to have concrete plans with those circumstances. Granted I'm all for Chelsea becoming a laughingstock anyway so long may it continue.

Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:37:50 pm
So Chukwuemeka was only ever interested in the money then!

Jorginho and Kante only have 12 months left on their deals if I read it correctly.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:04:03 pm
Brentford signing Damsgaard from Sampdotia apparently (Source: my son). Would be a decent signing for them based on what I saw of the baby faced oddball at the Euros.

A bit of a coup, although I wonder if his injury problems (arthritis?) have put some sides off
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:37:50 pm
So Chukwuemeka was only ever interested in the money then!

pretty much shows the kind of person he is. could have developed at villa for even better prospect but this is the now generation

is chelsea still doing the loan all the players thing under new management?

Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:38:13 am
pretty much shows the kind of person he is. could have developed at villa for even better prospect but this is the now generation

is chelsea still doing the loan all the players thing under new management?

Yeah bad move for his career i think,although they must've offered him good wages to do it.

Chelsea and young players in recent history have been like planting tree saplings in a swamp,most slowly rot and die.
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:38:13 am
pretty much shows the kind of person he is. could have developed at villa for even better prospect but this is the now generation

is chelsea still doing the loan all the players thing under new management?

Yes this one career decision reveals his character to the world.
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:38:13 am
pretty much shows the kind of person he is. could have developed at villa for even better prospect but this is the now generation

is chelsea still doing the loan all the players thing under new management?

Hes only 18 isnt he? Id find it hard to turn down millions at that age. Especially in a career where one bad injury could end it or curtail it. Chelsea have also offered a SIX year contract. Thats gonna set him up for the rest of his life.

Villa put a £20m valuation on him? That valuation suggests they think hes worth PL level wages, which they werent offering.
Chelsea are having a proper FIFA window. Ornsteins said theyve bid over £50m for Cucurella and now in direct talks with Barca for De Jong.

So could be looking at a window of Koulibaly, Cucurella, Chukwuemeka, De Jong and Sterling, plus this young keeper Slonina. And theyll probably still do more - a RB/RWB and maybe another CB too. All the while likely losing Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Lukaku and Werner at minimum.

Good luck to Tuchel bringing everything together when the season has already started.
The minute Chelseas / Newcastles / Uniteds spending looks like going above Arsenals, the highest spending club in the window is no longer a thing. Was in the papers every day till then. They even refined it to only include the summer windows, so Diaz 50m and Newcastle 90m January spending doesnt count. Love the narratives.
What's happening with Chelsea? Everyone from other sides seemed insistent they were fucked when Roman had to sell up and would have to wave goodbye to being big spenders but they seem to be spending more than in recent windows. Is this going to be some sort of one off? Were people jumping the gun with the predictions? Have they made loads from sales this window to fund this spending?
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:27:33 am
The minute Chelseas / Newcastles / Uniteds spending looks like going above Arsenals, the highest spending club in the window is no longer a thing. Was in the papers every day till then. They even refined it to only include the summer windows, so Diaz 50m and Newcastle 90m January spending doesnt count. Love the narratives.

Surely January purchases not being included in something that says 'in the window' is simply common sense, that refers to ONE transfer window, no?

Nothing to do with a narrative Luis Diaz not being included in our spending in this transfer window, he joined in a different one!
North Bank are you ok? I worry about you. As someone noted previously, you've been slowly morphing into Jed Maxwell ever since Arteta was appointed.
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:36:46 am
North Bank are you ok? I worry about you. As someone noted previously, you've been slowly morphing into Jed Maxwell ever since Arteta was appointed.

He wont reply mate. I think hes gone to visit his brother in Chester for a few days.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:29:30 am
What's happening with Chelsea? Everyone from other sides seemed insistent they were fucked when Roman had to sell up and would have to wave goodbye to being big spenders but they seem to be spending more than in recent windows. Is this going to be some sort of one off? Were people jumping the gun with the predictions? Have they made loads from sales this window to fund this spending?

I think it'll be better to judge them next season, they were always going to make a 'statement window' to try and appease the fans because they loved Roman.

Chelsea have already spent the best part of £100m

Fofana £80m
Carney £15m
Cucurella £50m
De Jong £75m

They are going to spend over £300m in one window.
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 08:52:48 am
I think it'll be better to judge them next season, they were always going to make a 'statement window' to try and appease the fans because they loved Roman.

Feels a lot like the summer window a couple of years ago when they went mad and did Mendy, Silva, Sarr, Chilwell, Havertz, Ziyech and Werner. That obviously ended up being a big mixed bag, and I imagine it'll be similar this time around. On paper, each addition looks good but when you've been moving from target to target like they have it suggests there's no cohesive plan.
