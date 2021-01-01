« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:13:05 pm
Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 05:42:39 pm
Surprised to see Chukwuemeka going to Chelsea then. Thats a bit of a shit choice, isnt it?

He would have been better off staying at Villa, or going to one of the many clubs in Europe that were after him where hed get regular game time. Instead hes chosen to be endlessly loaned out and swapped for other players in the future.

Yep, I can't see that being a good transfer for Chelsea. Far bigger talents have came in and not played many games for them, and I can see it being the same for him. In the time he's under contract there they'll have flavour of the month midfielders who are no different to him in quality and in the fact they'll be going on endless loans.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:26:51 pm
rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 05:15:11 pm
I don't think there is another PL that fritters away so much money for new shiny toys only to see the young ones they sold grow into the players they're looking to buy years later.

Ha ha true.

I would say a few months ago they were seen by a lot as a legitimate club, and Abramovich's ownership was viewed as being the same. Then the war in Ukraine happened and questions about Abramovich's ownership started being asked again. With him putting the club up for sale, their accounts were looked at in more depth and surprise surprise they were still relying on him pumping money into the club and were not self sufficient.

Because of Abramovich, they could still stay relatively competitive after all these years but their ability to waste money is probably the worst example in the sport - their current squad is expensive anyway but it doesn't take into consideration the hundreds of millions wasted on players that aren't there anymore.

I have no idea if that will continue under Boehly, I doubt it and this summer looks like it's him trying to make a statement but I really hope they soon get what should be coming to them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:37:50 pm
So Chukwuemeka was only ever interested in the money then!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:56:39 pm
rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 04:59:45 pm
Thing I don't get is why weren't they already sorting deals out to replace those players prior to the takeover. Now every club knows they're desperate and will take them to the cleaners

They didn't even know they were going to own the team a month before the window opened and then they shit canned anybody that worked with Roman. Hard to have concrete plans with those circumstances. Granted I'm all for Chelsea becoming a laughingstock anyway so long may it continue.

LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:37:50 pm
So Chukwuemeka was only ever interested in the money then!

Jorginho and Kante only have 12 months left on their deals if I read it correctly.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:58:59 pm
Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:04:03 pm
Brentford signing Damsgaard from Sampdotia apparently (Source: my son). Would be a decent signing for them based on what I saw of the baby faced oddball at the Euros.

A bit of a coup, although I wonder if his injury problems (arthritis?) have put some sides off
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:38:13 am
LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:37:50 pm
So Chukwuemeka was only ever interested in the money then!

pretty much shows the kind of person he is. could have developed at villa for even better prospect but this is the now generation

is chelsea still doing the loan all the players thing under new management?

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:01:23 am
xbugawugax on Today at 04:38:13 am
pretty much shows the kind of person he is. could have developed at villa for even better prospect but this is the now generation

is chelsea still doing the loan all the players thing under new management?

Yeah bad move for his career i think,although they must've offered him good wages to do it.

Chelsea and young players in recent history have been like planting tree saplings in a swamp,most slowly rot and die.
