Zinchenko, who I dont particularly rate but is a half decent player, has played 60 games over the last two seasons for them. Fernandinho has played 69 and is one of their stalwarts, so maybe not a huge loss in terms of quality (tho he still scored important goals for them last season) but another big one in terms of mentality. Sterling similar in terms of mentality but also consistently one of their top scorers. And again the same with Jesus, consistently one of their top scorers. More to the point, both versatile attackers similar to the likes of Messi, Pedro, Villa, Ribery, Robben, Coman, Sane, Silva, Mahrez etc.



They've been replaced by a pretty pedestrian CM and two out and out strikers, one particularly unproven.



Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Sterling and Jesus for Phillips, Alvarez and Haaland could be an upgrade or it could be losing a number of important, consistent players. Jesus and Sterling averaged 15 and 19 goals a season respectively, its pure guesswork to think that Alvarez can come in from the Argentine league and put up similar numbers.



You added 2 seasons worth of stats there for Zinchekno for a reason I know Lobo, cos last season he only started 10 league games for them and 5 CL games. That isnt a huge loss - IF they sign a new fullback, who is a better player in that role than him, which I am presuming they will - then they are gaining.Fernandinho as a off field presence may be a loss, but he too only started 10 league games (2 CL games) last season, they are replacing him with a player they feel can be programmed into what they need. No idea if Phillips is pedestrian, barely seen him play.Sterling has been great for them of course over the years, but this isnt a case of a player wanting out, this is a case of a team wanting the player out, may look odd to us, but even 2nd half of last season his starts where diminishing. They seem to think he is very much replaceable. I guess Guardiola sees Alvarez, stepping up quickly, plus with Haaland likely to be a fixture in the starting 11 anyway, when Jesus was not, they feel its a sale that doesnt hurt them.Ultimately it doesn't matter of course, all just opinions, I just dont see any loss there especially as 2 of the players replaced where nowhere near regulars last season.