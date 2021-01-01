« previous next »
Offline -Willo-

  -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,277
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12640 on: Today at 07:54:23 am
Bernardo Silva leaving would be fantastic, don't get it from a rival fans point of view, but will not be complaining.

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,839
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12641 on: Today at 09:02:57 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:31:19 am
Leno joining Fulham for £8m according to Ornstein

You can guarantee he's about to have the game of his life on Saturday.
Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12642 on: Today at 09:10:13 am
If Leicester get 80 million for Fofanny, after getting 80 for Maguire, throw in their purchase of Jamie Vardy and they have a shout for the best 3 transfers in PL history.
Part of me hopes they get it because its Chelsea having to pay it, but it's a bad sign of where we're at with football isnt it
Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,654
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12643 on: Today at 09:28:07 am
I have said it before here but I could not be more convinced that City will do quite a bit of business in this window still or they'll suffer badly this season. They had only a couple options on the bench yesterday and it just isnt enough over a busy season. They need atleast 1-2 more players even after they sign cucurella, otherwise they are wafer thin to compete at their expected levels.
Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,011
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12644 on: Today at 09:35:09 am
Grealish transfer changed the goalposts for English players. Still cant believe he cost £100m - that surely must go down as the worst transfer the league has seen, but nobody seems to talk about it.

Now the likes of Maddison and Bowen will have similar price tags. Cant blame them when theyve seen a worse player go for that amount.
Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,622
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12645 on: Today at 09:41:02 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 04:36:39 pm
No chance Leicester get £80m+ for Fofana which would be an insane amount of money for him.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,191
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12646 on: Today at 09:41:47 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 09:28:07 am
I have said it before here but I could not be more convinced that City will do quite a bit of business in this window still or they'll suffer badly this season. They had only a couple options on the bench yesterday and it just isnt enough over a busy season. They need atleast 1-2 more players even after they sign cucurella, otherwise they are wafer thin to compete at their expected levels.

I am not massively sure they will do much business. They actually went through all of last season with a relatively small squad for them and I wonder if Guardiola thinks that with the season effectively being broken up into two (with the second half being lighter) that he could manage.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,985
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12647 on: Today at 09:44:11 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:41:02 am

Is that photoshopped? His head, arms and legs look all out of proportion to his torso.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,421
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12648 on: Today at 10:01:58 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 09:28:07 am
I have said it before here but I could not be more convinced that City will do quite a bit of business in this window still or they'll suffer badly this season. They had only a couple options on the bench yesterday and it just isnt enough over a busy season. They need atleast 1-2 more players even after they sign cucurella, otherwise they are wafer thin to compete at their expected levels.

I think it's an ego thing for Pep now, has to win the league with a negative net spend to prove it's not just all about the money.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,618
  • 🇺🇦
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12649 on: Today at 10:38:00 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 09:28:07 am
I have said it before here but I could not be more convinced that City will do quite a bit of business in this window still or they'll suffer badly this season. They had only a couple options on the bench yesterday and it just isnt enough over a busy season. They need atleast 1-2 more players even after they sign cucurella, otherwise they are wafer thin to compete at their expected levels.

they are as strong as they where last season bar getting a full-back, which they are going to do.

Just not getting these shouts that somehow they are going into the season weaker when they will have the exact same size squad by the end of the window. The squad size isnt an issue, its how Gaurdiola works, he wants 17/18 players perfectly programmed to play his robo-football. Their style of play, allows him to work with a smaller squad. Its why he even runs them out during early round league cup games. And IF they need reinforcements - they have a decent stock of talented youngsters to fill a few gaps. 
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,595
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12650 on: Today at 10:54:49 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:38:00 am
they are as strong as they where last season bar getting a full-back, which they are going to do.

Just not getting these shouts that somehow they are going into the season weaker when they will have the exact same size squad by the end of the window. The squad size isnt an issue, its how Gaurdiola works, he wants 17/18 players perfectly programmed to play his robo-football. Their style of play, allows him to work with a smaller squad. Its why he even runs them out during early round league cup games. And IF they need reinforcements - they have a decent stock of talented youngsters to fill a few gaps.

Zinchenko, who I dont particularly rate but is a half decent player, has played 60 games over the last two seasons for them. Fernandinho has played 69 and is one of their stalwarts, so maybe not a huge loss in terms of quality (tho he still scored important goals for them last season) but another big one in terms of mentality. Sterling similar in terms of mentality but also consistently one of their top scorers. And again the same with Jesus, consistently one of their top scorers. More to the point, both versatile attackers similar to the likes of Messi, Pedro, Villa, Ribery, Robben, Coman, Sane, Silva, Mahrez etc.

They've been replaced by a pretty pedestrian CM and two out and out strikers, one particularly unproven.

Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Sterling and Jesus for Phillips, Alvarez and Haaland could be an upgrade or it could be losing a number of important, consistent players. Jesus and Sterling averaged 15 and 19 goals a season respectively, its pure guesswork to think that Alvarez can come in from the Argentine league and put up similar numbers.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12651 on: Today at 10:55:30 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:38:00 am
they are as strong as they where last season bar getting a full-back, which they are going to do.

Just not getting these shouts that somehow they are going into the season weaker when they will have the exact same size squad by the end of the window. The squad size isnt an issue, its how Gaurdiola works, he wants 17/18 players perfectly programmed to play his robo-football. Their style of play, allows him to work with a smaller squad. Its why he even runs them out during early round league cup games. And IF they need reinforcements - they have a decent stock of talented youngsters to fill a few gaps.

They probably do end up with a similar sized squad, but for me I'd be encouraged by them having to integrate several new players. Guardiola's style takes a while to bed in, so the more changes they have to deal with the better. Sterling, Jesus, Zinchenko and Fernandinho all played a lot of football for them, and had been around for a while so understood what Guardiola wanted from them. So they're not only losing that experience and know-how, they're having to now integrate several players in Haaland, Alvarez, Phillips and Cucurella (or whoever they get at LB).
Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,294
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12652 on: Today at 10:58:41 am
Dont know whether it was due to being slightly undercooked, but that was as slow (I mean he wasnt exactly me! But by his standards) as Ive ever seen Walker. Another potential issue as his covering pace can cover up faults in their backline.
AHA!

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,618
  • 🇺🇦
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12653 on: Today at 11:18:36 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:54:49 am
Zinchenko, who I dont particularly rate but is a half decent player, has played 60 games over the last two seasons for them. Fernandinho has played 69 and is one of their stalwarts, so maybe not a huge loss in terms of quality (tho he still scored important goals for them last season) but another big one in terms of mentality. Sterling similar in terms of mentality but also consistently one of their top scorers. And again the same with Jesus, consistently one of their top scorers. More to the point, both versatile attackers similar to the likes of Messi, Pedro, Villa, Ribery, Robben, Coman, Sane, Silva, Mahrez etc.

They've been replaced by a pretty pedestrian CM and two out and out strikers, one particularly unproven.

Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Sterling and Jesus for Phillips, Alvarez and Haaland could be an upgrade or it could be losing a number of important, consistent players. Jesus and Sterling averaged 15 and 19 goals a season respectively, its pure guesswork to think that Alvarez can come in from the Argentine league and put up similar numbers.

 
You added 2 seasons worth of stats there for Zinchekno for a reason I know Lobo, cos last season he only started 10 league games for them and 5 CL games. That isnt a huge loss - IF they sign a new fullback, who is a better player in that role than him, which I am presuming they will - then they are gaining.

Fernandinho as a off field presence may be a loss, but he too only started 10 league games (2 CL games) last season, they are replacing him with a player they feel can be programmed into what they need. No idea if Phillips is pedestrian, barely seen him play.

Sterling has been great for them of course over the years, but this isnt a case of a player wanting out, this is a case of a team wanting the player out, may look odd to us, but even 2nd half of last season his starts where diminishing. They seem to think he is very much replaceable. I guess Guardiola sees Alvarez, stepping up quickly, plus with Haaland likely to be a fixture in the starting 11 anyway, when Jesus was not, they feel its a sale that doesnt hurt them. 

Ultimately it doesn't matter of course, all just opinions, I just dont see any loss there especially as 2 of the players replaced where nowhere near regulars last season.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,038
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12654 on: Today at 11:25:59 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:31:19 am
Leno joining Fulham for £8m according to Ornstein

I've never rated him highly, there were moments at Arsenal where he looked like a clown to be honest.

Saturday is a great chance to get off to a good start, they might have a few debuts in the line up and are hopefully undercooked. We need to be ruthless and I'm sure everyone is eager to get off to a good start. Salah has scored in every season opener so hopefully he extends that record and I'm sure Nunez will be eager for a goal too.
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,595
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12655 on: Today at 11:36:49 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:18:36 am

You added 2 seasons worth of stats there for Zinchekno for a reason I know Lobo, cos last season he only started 10 league games for them and 5 CL games. That isnt a huge loss - IF they sign a new fullback, who is a better player in that role than him, which I am presuming they will - then they are gaining.

Fernandinho as a off field presence may be a loss, but he too only started 10 league games (2 CL games) last season, they are replacing him with a player they feel can be programmed into what they need. No idea if Phillips is pedestrian, barely seen him play.

Sterling has been great for them of course over the years, but this isnt a case of a player wanting out, this is a case of a team wanting the player out, may look odd to us, but even 2nd half of last season his starts where diminishing. They seem to think he is very much replaceable. I guess Guardiola sees Alvarez, stepping up quickly, plus with Haaland likely to be a fixture in the starting 11 anyway, when Jesus was not, they feel its a sale that doesnt hurt them. 

Ultimately it doesn't matter of course, all just opinions, I just dont see any loss there especially as 2 of the players replaced where nowhere near regulars last season.

Regardless of how many games they started, its four important first team players (and a few of them rarely injured) being replaced by three (one of them an untested kid, and the other two pretty questionable in terms of fitness). And more to the point.....they were spread pretty thin last season. People talk about him liking to work with a small squad...in 19/20 he had 20 players playing over 15 games, 19/20 he had 22 playing more than 10, same 20/21. Similar at Barca. There's not much evidence to suggest he likes working with a smaller squad.

If they go into the season with this squad plus a LB, I think they'll struggle to keep pace....If they somehow lost Bernardo, I think they'd be well off.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12656 on: Today at 11:43:56 am
Another thing to note on their squad thinness.. Fernandinho had to play a fair few minutes at CB last season, maybe even more than he did as a CDM. Whilst Phillips can replace those midfield minutes, I doubt he could replace his defensive minutes if they have similar injury problems (and the likes of Stones, Ake and Laporte always seem to pick up injuries). That would probably leave Rodri needing to go back there.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12657 on: Today at 11:45:46 am
For me it's not about the quality of the players coming in - they're buying them because they think they'll be good enough. The question, I reckon, is how quickly they can be good enough. Because the pace in the PL is relentless, and if Guardiola is having to spend loads of time on not only integrating players but coaching a tweaked system then it'll be tough for them.

We've got to integrate Nunez (and Carvalho to a lesser extent) but City will need all of Haaland, Alvarez, Phillips and the LB to play big roles next season if they're to be successful - it's a much bigger task.
Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,421
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12658 on: Today at 11:50:33 am
City will be playing teams that will sit back and shit their pants against them every week.
Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,277
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12659 on: Today at 12:05:24 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:45:46 am
For me it's not about the quality of the players coming in - they're buying them because they think they'll be good enough. The question, I reckon, is how quickly they can be good enough. Because the pace in the PL is relentless, and if Guardiola is having to spend loads of time on not only integrating players but coaching a tweaked system then it'll be tough for them.

We've got to integrate Nunez (and Carvalho to a lesser extent) but City will need all of Haaland, Alvarez, Phillips and the LB to play big roles next season if they're to be successful - it's a much bigger task.

Ye I do agree with this

You are replacing players who you know are good enough v players who *probably* are good enough *after* a certain amount of time.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,595
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12660 on: Today at 12:11:51 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:50:33 am
City will be playing teams that will sit back and shit their pants against them every week.

They've got quite a few to start the season who hopefully won't (West Ham away, Newcastle away, Palace at home, Forest at home, Villa and Wolves away, United and Spurs at home)
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,078
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12661 on: Today at 12:22:18 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:45:46 am
For me it's not about the quality of the players coming in - they're buying them because they think they'll be good enough. The question, I reckon, is how quickly they can be good enough. Because the pace in the PL is relentless, and if Guardiola is having to spend loads of time on not only integrating players but coaching a tweaked system then it'll be tough for them.

We've got to integrate Nunez (and Carvalho to a lesser extent) but City will need all of Haaland, Alvarez, Phillips and the LB to play big roles next season if they're to be successful - it's a much bigger task.

I'd imagine Phillips and Cucurella or whoever probably won't start much for the first couple of months, it'll be Rodri and Cancelo. Even Alvarez might not start much with Foden and Mahrez getting most of the minutes and then Grealish potentially next (if he's trusted yet). They'll likely focus on getting Haaland integrated and then the rest will come in for the CL/cup games.

They won't have much pace up top now which shouldn't hurt them too much since they largely keep teams penned in their own half, but I wonder if it'll affect the big games a bit when they don't have as much control as they'd like.
Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12662 on: Today at 01:07:08 pm
Romano says Chelsea are now trying to get Cucurella, and might be able to throw Levi Colwill into the deal.

EDIT - should have known he wasn't the original source  :D Daily Mail story
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,231
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12663 on: Today at 01:12:48 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:07:08 pm
Romano says Chelsea are now trying to get Cucurella, and might be able to throw Levi Colwill into the deal.

EDIT - should have known he wasn't the original source  :D Daily Mail story

Seriously what's the point in Chelsea getting Cucurella? It's not an area of priority. They have Chilwell. They could keep Marcos Alonso. Maybe it forces Man City to actually meet Brighton's demands, but otherwise, surely there are areas of greater priority right now for Chelsea than signing a LB. That said Boehly's willingness to toss players into deals seems to be starting to grate on their fans.
Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12664 on: Today at 01:25:46 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:12:48 pm
Seriously what's the point in Chelsea getting Cucurella? It's not an area of priority. They have Chilwell. They could keep Marcos Alonso. Maybe it forces Man City to actually meet Brighton's demands, but otherwise, surely there are areas of greater priority right now for Chelsea than signing a LB. That said Boehly's willingness to toss players into deals seems to be starting to grate on their fans.

Sounds like Alonso will definitely go, but at a guess maybe they think that one Cucurella can play LCB for them in a three?
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,491
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12665 on: Today at 01:48:19 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:07:08 pm
Romano says Chelsea are now trying to get Cucurella, and might be able to throw Levi Colwill into the deal.

EDIT - should have known he wasn't the original source  :D Daily Mail story
What a weird team, they've already got Chilwell, Alonso and Emerson in that position.
Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,011
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12666 on: Today at 01:53:08 pm
Chelsea's strategy is erratic. I don't think they even know what they're doing. A CEO new to football sees City fail to land a target and says "let's get him then".
Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,789
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12667 on: Today at 03:18:53 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:53:08 pm
Chelsea's strategy is erratic. I don't think they even know what they're doing. A CEO new to football sees City fail to land a target and says "let's get him then".

I agree, their strategy is bizarre. It really is a scattergun approach. Their sudden approach for Cucurella confirms this, if not, why not go for him at the start of the summer or why haven't they been linked with a left back until now.
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,167
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12668 on: Today at 03:53:52 pm
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:10:13 am
If Leicester get 80 million for Fofanny, after getting 80 for Maguire, throw in their purchase of Jamie Vardy and they have a shout for the best 3 transfers in PL history.
Part of me hopes they get it because its Chelsea having to pay it, but it's a bad sign of where we're at with football isnt it

Until.Brendan Rodgers is given it to spend.

They aren't in  great spot with Maddison and Fofana linked with moves, Vardy coming to the end and Tielmans out of contract next year. There's not much else there.

They've got a lot of shit or ageing players they can't get rid of so need a big sale to get a few in.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,618
  • 🇺🇦
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12669 on: Today at 03:56:04 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:48:19 pm
What a weird team, they've already got Chilwell, Alonso and Emerson in that position.

Even though he isnt tall, Cucurella does play as a left sided centre back in a 3 as well, so maybe thats why they want him.

I agree their approach seems all over the place, but he is a player who would fit in with how Tuchel sets up because of that.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
