« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 310 311 312 313 314 [315]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 921803 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,215
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12560 on: July 29, 2022, 09:29:21 am »
Joe Rodon being linked with a loan move to Rennes with a 17m buy option
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,476
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12561 on: July 29, 2022, 10:29:48 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 29, 2022, 09:29:21 am
Joe Rodon being linked with a loan move to Rennes with a 17m buy option

Is he taking a break from his podcasts?
Logged

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12562 on: July 29, 2022, 02:21:24 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 29, 2022, 09:29:21 am
Joe Rodon being linked with a loan move to Rennes with a 17m buy option

Quite surprising, he seems a decent player.. though I've not watched a lot of him outside of wales games.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,601
  • 🇺🇦
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12563 on: July 29, 2022, 03:38:57 pm »
David Raum on his way from Hoffenheim to RB Leipzig, fee of around 33m.

Not sure where that leaves Angelino at Leipzig, whether they will now try and move him.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12564 on: July 29, 2022, 03:39:36 pm »
A lot of readies, even by Leipzig's standards.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,601
  • 🇺🇦
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12565 on: July 29, 2022, 03:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July 29, 2022, 03:39:36 pm
A lot of readies, even by Leipzig's standards.

it is. They usually do a load of those 15-20 million fees, but dont often go much over. In fact, he could become their biggest transfer. Olmo and Keita are at this point.

 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,436
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12566 on: July 29, 2022, 03:44:53 pm »
Strange, have they gone off Angelino or has he suitors who'll pay a heightened fee for him, because they paid almost £20m for him to begin with (including loan fee)?

Raum is good to be fair.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12567 on: July 29, 2022, 03:44:55 pm »
Cucarella hands in a transfer request. Another £50m fullback for Pep. Don't know how he does it.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,006
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12568 on: July 29, 2022, 04:23:01 pm »
Terrible performance by United and Chelsea in this window. Chelsea getting pipped to every signing, United desperately trying to assemble ten Hags favourite former players, wasting time on players who dont want to join them.

Not long until the season starts and theyre still trying to convince de Jong to sign. Apparently ten Hag still wants 4 signings (2 forwards, midfielder, goalkeeper). Not ideal this late on.

Stark contrast to the way we operate. Get the groundwork done ahead of the window, ensure a player is keen, have a good idea of the fee, get it wrapped up early without most of the press knowing and preventing a circus.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,544
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12569 on: July 29, 2022, 04:39:23 pm »
Yeah Chelsea have had a mare. You'd be licking your lips if you had a player they want now, you could add a good £20-30 million to the price tag.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,215
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12570 on: July 29, 2022, 04:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 29, 2022, 03:38:57 pm
David Raum on his way from Hoffenheim to RB Leipzig, fee of around 33m.

Not sure where that leaves Angelino at Leipzig, whether they will now try and move him.

Surely there is plenty of raum for both
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,215
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12571 on: July 29, 2022, 04:48:38 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on July 29, 2022, 04:39:23 pm
Yeah Chelsea have had a mare. You'd be licking your lips if you had a player they want now, you could add a good £20-30 million to the price tag.

Sterling is likely an upgrade on last season's Lukaku, but the lack of defensive recruitment and they have an extremely bloated squad needing some pruning other than the standard loans
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12572 on: July 29, 2022, 05:05:05 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 29, 2022, 04:46:08 pm
Surely there is plenty of raum for both

 :) David needs his lebensraum to thrive.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,335
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12573 on: July 29, 2022, 05:27:52 pm »
Looks like Everton are still going to sign Cornet even after signing McNeil. I guess Dyche will have some familiar faces when he replaces Frank at some point.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,960
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12574 on: July 29, 2022, 05:28:36 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 29, 2022, 04:48:38 pm
Sterling is likely an upgrade on last season's Lukaku, but the lack of defensive recruitment and they have an extremely bloated squad needing some pruning other than the standard loans

I keep alternating between thinking Sterling'll be brilliant there or a bust. One one hand, he's been excellent for Man City and scored a lot of goals for them, something Chelsea were lacking last season. On the other, a lot of the goals were from Guardiola's patented get to the by-line and cut the ball back and Chelsea don't really do that (I know their fullbacks play quite high but not in the same way). I hope it goes horribly wrong.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,137
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12575 on: July 29, 2022, 05:59:10 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on July 29, 2022, 05:28:36 pm
I keep alternating between thinking Sterling'll be brilliant there or a bust. One one hand, he's been excellent for Man City and scored a lot of goals for them, something Chelsea were lacking last season. On the other, a lot of the goals were from Guardiola's patented get to the by-line and cut the ball back and Chelsea don't really do that (I know their fullbacks play quite high but not in the same way). I hope it goes horribly wrong.

He could do well more in the short term. He turns 28 during the World Cup which you'd expect to be around his peak. He's already played close to 500 competitive games for Liverpool and Man City though and has 77 England caps already. It's a lot of miles on the clock and a forward that generally relies on pace. He's been playing non-start pretty much since 17.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12576 on: Yesterday at 08:08:58 am »
Newcastle bid £40m for James Maddison yesterday, turned down.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12577 on: Yesterday at 09:37:30 am »
Are they no longer after Paqueta?

Leicester would be pretty wise to get some money for him, very inconsistent player.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,436
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12578 on: Yesterday at 09:39:11 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:08:58 am
Newcastle bid £40m for James Maddison yesterday, turned down.
Leicester will want more. I am in the minority that dont think hes all that good. He saves his quality performances for a scant few occasions per season but hes nearing 26 now - hes not some young midfielder waiting to pull all the elements of his game together. Hes at his level already I think - a good midfielder capable of the occasional great game.

I hope everyone turns down Newcastle but I can see him being interested.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12579 on: Yesterday at 10:22:28 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:39:11 am
Leicester will want more. I am in the minority that dont think hes all that good. He saves his quality performances for a scant few occasions per season but hes nearing 26 now - hes not some young midfielder waiting to pull all the elements of his game together. Hes at his level already I think - a good midfielder capable of the occasional great game.

I hope everyone turns down Newcastle but I can see him being interested.

I think a year ago Leicester would have bitten someone's hand off for £40-50m for Maddison. Seemed to be on the outs with Rodgers, but I think he came back to the fore for them last season (albeit in a bad year for them overall).

Leicester's model has been one big sale a season allowing them to reinvest, so perhaps they do let Maddison go if they can get £50-60m and use that to buy 2-3 players.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,215
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12580 on: Yesterday at 11:52:59 am »
Athletic are reporting that Brighton have ended their negotistions with Man City over Cucarella. They want their £50m+. Hope they stick to their guns and I'm surprised more clubs haven't when dealing with Man City
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,734
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12581 on: Yesterday at 12:28:41 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:22:28 am
I think a year ago Leicester would have bitten someone's hand off for £40-50m for Maddison. Seemed to be on the outs with Rodgers, but I think he came back to the fore for them last season (albeit in a bad year for them overall).

Leicester's model has been one big sale a season allowing them to reinvest, so perhaps they do let Maddison go if they can get £50-60m and use that to buy 2-3 players.

Also literally everyone is 50+ million now  Brightons half decent left back  50+ million  that nice technical winger who played 8 good games for Leeds 50+ million. that lad who ran around upfront and kicked people for Everton 50+ million.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:31:57 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,137
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12582 on: Yesterday at 12:37:35 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:28:41 pm
Also literally everyone is 50+ million now  Brightons half decent left back  50+ million  that nice technical winger who played 8 good games for Leeds 50+ million. that lad who ran around upfront and kicked people for Everton 50+ million.

It's the price you when dealing with Premier League clubs. We coughed up with Van Dijk and got a decent price with Mane and Jota but usually just look abroad now and save domestic buys for younger players who can fill homegrown slots (Elliott, Carvalho).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,609
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12583 on: Yesterday at 12:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:39:11 am
Leicester will want more. I am in the minority that dont think hes all that good. He saves his quality performances for a scant few occasions per season but hes nearing 26 now - hes not some young midfielder waiting to pull all the elements of his game together. Hes at his level already I think - a good midfielder capable of the occasional great game.

I hope everyone turns down Newcastle but I can see him being interested.
It's a weird one. I also don't rate him that highly but just looked at his stats for last season and 18 goals and 12 assists is not to be sniffed at. Hugely punchable face though.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,402
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12584 on: Yesterday at 02:28:47 pm »
surprised at least 2 of Tielemans, Maddison and Harvey is not sold by now.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,653
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12585 on: Yesterday at 03:58:20 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 12:40:50 pm
It's a weird one. I also don't rate him that highly but just looked at his stats for last season and 18 goals and 12 assists is not to be sniffed at. Hugely punchable face though.

He is a good player albeit streaky and inconsistent. He is now at the age where he needs to start being consistent though. Given the other prices paid this window, 50-55 million sounds about right. Personally think they should be looking abroad though because homegrown numbers isnt an imminent issue for them just yet.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12586 on: Yesterday at 05:36:43 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 02:28:47 pm
surprised at least 2 of Tielemans, Maddison and Harvey is not sold by now.

Apparently Newcastle also enquiring about Barnes, although I think its one of him or Maddison rather than both. Leicester saying they rate both at £60m!
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,456
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12587 on: Yesterday at 05:40:40 pm »
Sorry for sounding like an old fart, but if Harvey Barnes or James Maddison are transferred for £60m then that is ludicrous, the prices of footballers is ridiculous.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,092
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12588 on: Yesterday at 07:38:21 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:40:40 pm
Sorry for sounding like an old fart, but if Harvey Barnes or James Maddison are transferred for £60m then that is ludicrous, the prices of footballers is ridiculous.
It's not real spending, though. The money just circulates between the big rich teams. The more there is the more moves about
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,619
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12589 on: Yesterday at 11:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 29, 2022, 03:38:57 pm
David Raum on his way from Hoffenheim to RB Leipzig, fee of around 33m.

Not sure where that leaves Angelino at Leipzig, whether they will now try and move him.

Some reports that Man City have a 40 million buy-back clause on him, and might execute it if the fail to get Cucurella ...
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,335
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12590 on: Today at 12:05:51 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:40:40 pm
Sorry for sounding like an old fart, but if Harvey Barnes or James Maddison are transferred for £60m then that is ludicrous, the prices of footballers is ridiculous.

Logged

Online Americano12345

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 132
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12591 on: Today at 12:10:22 am »
barca after Bernardo Silva now apparently. And need to sell FDJ yet again
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 310 311 312 313 314 [315]   Go Up
« previous next »
 