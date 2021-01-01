« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12520 on: Yesterday at 10:01:09 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:43:07 pm
That's a decent signing for Everton. Nothing spectacular but he's got some ability and already has experience of battling relegation getting relegated.

That's more like it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12521 on: Yesterday at 10:08:11 pm »
They've managed to find a wide player even less productive than Anthony Gordon, which is impressive.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12522 on: Yesterday at 10:43:04 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 01:04:15 pm
Thought he would stay in Europe to be honest. I imagine you'd be pretty excited about that if you were a Nacional fan  :D
That Uruguayan 36 fella must be delighted he can go back home to South American forums after a long stay in Europe.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12523 on: Today at 12:48:14 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:08:11 pm
They've managed to find a wide player even less productive than Anthony Gordon, which is impressive.

See I was comparing Gordon to McNeil last season. Kinda burst onto the scene.in that they are a ray of sunshine in a shitbag side.  The kid who takes players on and gets fans of a side playing awful awful football to cheer.

And then, the shine wears off, the performances plateau.  My shout this last season was that Gordon will stall in a manner similar to McNeil.  BUT NOW THEYLL BOTH BE GETTING COACHED UP BY LAMPS

Big things. Skys the limit

(Or theyll go Bolasie, fast)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12524 on: Today at 07:53:45 am »
Lampard makes signings like you would on a footy manager save I swear.

Even last year when they clearly needed some solid players in January he goes with projects like Dele Alli.

Gordon had an amazing end to the season from the left, so McNeil makes no sense to me, thats the one part of the pitch they have zero issue with
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12525 on: Today at 07:56:28 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 07:53:45 am


Gordon had an amazing end to the season from the left, so McNeil makes no sense to me, thats the one part of the pitch they have zero issue with

Dunno about that, they badly need a left sided player, Gordon is dreadful. McNeil obviously not the answer though.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12526 on: Today at 08:01:31 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 07:56:28 am
Dunno about that, they badly need a left sided player, Gordon is dreadful. McNeil obviously not the answer though.

I really liked Gordon from the 4/5 games I saw of him to be honest, not a great end product but he is still very young. Him and Richarlison are the only reason they didn't go down
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12527 on: Today at 08:04:27 am »
Gordon is absolutely wank. Got some pace and likes to think hes a hard man so thats plenty for Everton. Never find himself at a good club though.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12528 on: Today at 09:50:28 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:04:27 am
Gordon is absolutely wank. Got some pace and likes to think he’s a hard man so that’s plenty for Everton. Never find himself at a good club though.

Agreed - on evidence of last few friendlies, honestly think it'd be an improvement from a footballing perspective to play Mabaya there. You'd keep the change of pace but have a guy who can control the ball while dribbling and doesn't dive over every few minutes.

McNeil obviously isn't glamorous, but on the spectrum of Everton signings it doesn't seem that bad to me. He's a player who actually puts an effort in, which is an improvement on several of theirs, and has a good delivery and deadball. Also a utility player. Given the dearth of quality Everton have, wouldn't be shocked if he was good enough to play a midfield role for them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12529 on: Today at 11:09:04 am »
McNeil is a talented player. Miles better than Gordon who is all hot air and dives.

But you gotta ask with Dwight McNeil, what's the plan? What are they actually trying to do?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12530 on: Today at 01:54:55 pm »
McNeil is a decent signing. Hasnt kicked on as many imagined he would, but hes still only 22. Granted he was poor last season but theres a reasonable player in there. It may be theyve signed him to play CM because thats his natural position, he was just used as a wide player by Dyche through lack of more dynamic option and preferring experienced central players. Decent dead ball player too, hes certainly Premier League quality.

Just not quality enough to actually affect much change in that Everton squad.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12531 on: Today at 03:44:43 pm »
Gordon is shit, all I see him do is act hard and then a minute later throws himself to the floor in apparent agony ffs, shithouse
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12532 on: Today at 04:00:44 pm »
I think I'm one of the only people on here who actually rates Gordon.  Think he's got some promise about him - good size and pace, very decent touch and delivery.  Reckon he'd post much better numbers in a non-shit team.  Don't think he'll ever be top 4 material, but I think he'll mature into a Europa-level player.

Him being a proper thug and constantly diving doesn't help though.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12533 on: Today at 04:03:02 pm »
Did Everton get Vinegar or concerned about health effects?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12534 on: Today at 04:46:29 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:09:04 am
McNeil is a talented player. Miles better than Gordon who is all hot air and dives.

But you gotta ask with Dwight McNeil, what's the plan? What are they actually trying to do?

Park the bus, pace on the break. It's about all they can do.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12535 on: Today at 05:08:57 pm »
Very surprised teams aren't looking to buy some boys from the relegated teams. Aarons, Sarr, Dennis, Pukki etc are easily Premier League class and will be playing Championship football instead.
