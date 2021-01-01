« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 309 310 311 312 313 [314]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 915711 times)

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,196
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12520 on: Yesterday at 10:01:09 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:43:07 pm
That's a decent signing for Everton. Nothing spectacular but he's got some ability and already has experience of battling relegation getting relegated.

That's more like it.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12521 on: Yesterday at 10:08:11 pm »
They've managed to find a wide player even less productive than Anthony Gordon, which is impressive.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,905
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12522 on: Yesterday at 10:43:04 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 01:04:15 pm
Thought he would stay in Europe to be honest. I imagine you'd be pretty excited about that if you were a Nacional fan  :D
That Uruguayan 36 fella must be delighted he can go back home to South American forums after a long stay in Europe.
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,691
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12523 on: Today at 12:48:14 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:08:11 pm
They've managed to find a wide player even less productive than Anthony Gordon, which is impressive.

See I was comparing Gordon to McNeil last season. Kinda burst onto the scene.in that they are a ray of sunshine in a shitbag side.  The kid who takes players on and gets fans of a side playing awful awful football to cheer.

And then, the shine wears off, the performances plateau.  My shout this last season was that Gordon will stall in a manner similar to McNeil.  BUT NOW THEYLL BOTH BE GETTING COACHED UP BY LAMPS

Big things. Skys the limit

(Or theyll go Bolasie, fast)
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone
Pages: 1 ... 309 310 311 312 313 [314]   Go Up
« previous next »
 