« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 307 308 309 310 311 [312]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 911613 times)

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,398
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12440 on: Yesterday at 10:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:00:44 pm
Haven't they been there before with a tall striker in Haller? Antonio works due to his pace in behind, they are just going to come up with the same issues unless Scamacca adjusts incredibly well and quickly.
Scamacca is quite fun to watch in a bustling type of way - he really uses his frame to try to bully defenders but I do wonder if that will be given short shrift by some of the better and bigger CBs in the Premier League. He also is a bit shot-happy without always respecting the area hes shouting from, which diminishes his teams ability to keep the ball at times. It is part strength though as he scored 16 in the league last season having never gone double digits before. He has good technique and works hard but isnt much of an effective presser and isnt so quick as to be a constant threat in behind, which is where West Ham are most effective.

Ultimately hes younger but not as good as Haller was. Hes quite similar in profile which makes you wonder why theyre trying such a similar signing again. It might work out and like I say hes fun to watch. Really West Ham should be going for someone pacey and good in tight spaces as a foil for Antonio - Raspadori, Scamaccas strike partner at Sassuolo wouldve been a more interesting signing stylistically for them - quick, sharp finisher, good presser, links the play nicely.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,650
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12441 on: Today at 03:45:42 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:24:53 pm
Really hope this shower get liquidated, then the Plastics follow shortly afterwards

I dont get why top players still lineup and make compromises for them when they have treated their current players and the biggest player in their history so badly. Really do hope these have a terrible season.
Logged

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,649
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12442 on: Today at 06:31:54 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:00:44 pm
Haven't they been there before with a tall striker in Haller? Antonio works due to his pace in behind, they are just going to come up with the same issues unless Scamacca adjusts incredibly well and quickly.

Both players are tall so therefore things will work out the exact same way.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,159
  • Bam!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12443 on: Today at 07:16:42 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 06:31:54 am
Both players are tall so therefore things will work out the exact same way.

You'd hope not, but we all know they will try and use them the exact same way. They used Haller as some kind of target man that they can feed off and get players around... and he struggled in the role, and the team struggled with the system.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,375
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12444 on: Today at 07:25:04 am »
Ridvan Yilmaz: Rangers sign Turkey defender from Beşiktaş

This is under the radar signing but watch then selling him for 25-30M in 2 years.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,159
  • Bam!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12445 on: Today at 07:32:07 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:25:04 am
Ridvan Yilmaz: Rangers sign Turkey defender from Beşiktaş

This is under the radar signing but watch then selling him for 25-30M in 2 years.

Ranger challenging Celtic again and getting far in Europe is opening up that slot for scottish football as somewhere to prove yourself before moving up to that next level. It will be good for the game there to get these decent players through.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,807
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12446 on: Today at 08:07:55 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 07:32:07 am
Ranger challenging Celtic again and getting far in Europe is opening up that slot for scottish football as somewhere to prove yourself before moving up to that next level. It will be good for the game there to get these decent players through.

Other than it returning to a duopoly over the monopoly it was while Rangers were out of the picture, not sure things will improve overall in the league, the strength of the glasgow clubs hurts the league whether it is one or two of them on top.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,159
  • Bam!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12447 on: Today at 08:38:44 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 08:07:55 am
Other than it returning to a duopoly over the monopoly it was while Rangers were out of the picture, not sure things will improve overall in the league, the strength of the glasgow clubs hurts the league whether it is one or two of them on top.

It's getting a few more eyes on the league though and your teams doing well in Europe brings positives with it for these smaller leagues, down to the Scottish FA to try and use that to help the other clubs.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,398
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12448 on: Today at 08:50:04 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 06:31:54 am
Both players are tall so therefore things will work out the exact same way.
I think he said that because theres way more similarities to their game than just height - strength, finishing ability, build up play with back to goal, aerial dominance. They also share the same weaknesses which is why its strange to see them go down the same route again, with a big, technical slow striker. It suggests either theyve not learnt their lesson or theyre adamant it can work and it was a personality/culture fit issue with Haller as opposed to the wrong skillset.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,159
  • Bam!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12449 on: Today at 08:52:45 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:50:04 am
I think he said that because theres way more similarities to their game than just height - strength, finishing ability, build up play with back to goal, aerial dominance. They also share the same weaknesses which is why its strange to see them go down the same route again, with a big, technical slow striker. It suggests either theyve not learnt their lesson or theyre adamant it can work and it was a personality/culture fit issue with Haller as opposed to the wrong skillset.

Exactly, more of a system issue than a "both players are tall" issue. Moyes seems to want it to work, whether that's his old style british football coach coming out, or he actually has a plan... 

Think they lose a lot without pure pace across the front 3 though. Like I said Scamacca will need to adjust really well and hit form early.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12450 on: Today at 03:13:09 pm »
Kasper Schmeicel off to Nice apparently. James Pearce says Brendan Rodgers believes Danny Ward can stake a claim for the No1 jersey at Leicester.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12451 on: Today at 03:14:33 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:13:09 pm
Kasper Schmeicel off to Nice apparently. James Pearce says Brendan Rodgers believes Danny Ward can stake a claim for the No1 jersey at Leicester.

If they were sensible they'd try and take Kelleher.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,149
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12452 on: Today at 03:15:27 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:14:33 pm
If they were sensible they'd try and take Kelleher.

Put a £40-50m price tag on him.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,159
  • Bam!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12453 on: Today at 03:19:54 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:13:09 pm
Kasper Schmeicel off to Nice apparently. James Pearce says Brendan Rodgers believes Danny Ward can stake a claim for the No1 jersey at Leicester.

He hasn't been good enough for their level for a couple seasons now. Ward will have some pressure, it's been a while since he got regular football.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12454 on: Today at 03:20:11 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:15:27 pm
Put a £40-50m price tag on him.

And a buy-back clause.

But really they should be looking to loan him. We'd be open to it, and they're struggling with FFP apparently so likely can't afford to buy a good replacement. Would make sense all round.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:39:57 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12455 on: Today at 03:52:06 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:13:09 pm
Kasper Schmeicel off to Nice apparently. James Pearce says Brendan Rodgers believes Danny Ward can stake a claim for the No1 jersey at Leicester.
I think LC are the only Prem team that hasn't signed any players this window.  Wow.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12456 on: Today at 03:53:22 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:13:09 pm
Kasper Schmeicel off to Nice apparently. James Pearce says Brendan Rodgers believes Danny Ward can stake a claim for the No1 jersey at Leicester.
Schmeikel is a total twat.  Be very happy to see the back of him.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 307 308 309 310 311 [312]   Go Up
« previous next »
 