Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:06:08 am
Maybe hes just using his old password for their scouting database.
I definitely dont think there is an agreement to deposit funds in an Abu Dhabi bank account in return for making Citys financials look more favourable, by buying up lots of players that will never play for city, for inflated fees.

Oh yeah - who was doing this for us at Bournemouth?
What a load of chip on the shoulder bollocks this forum is capable of sometimes

Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:49:06 am
Oh yeah - who was doing this for us at Bournemouth?
What a load of chip on the shoulder bollocks this forum is capable of sometimes
Its just a bit of piss taking really. When they get away with cheating on the scale they have done, what else can you do?
Jack absolutely rages at any criticism of City  ;D
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 12:01:20 pm
Jack absolutely rages at any criticism of City  ;D
Maybe we need to step up the criticism then?
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:58:35 am
Its just a bit of piss taking really. When they get away with cheating on the scale they have done, what else can you do?

Fair enough .. we need a piss take emote in that case .. its hard to tell given stuff like the refs being against us etc etc
what is apparent this summer, is a number of clubs whos model seems to be sign players our manager/director already knows.

Man Utd, Arsenal, Southampton - all at it.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 12:03:39 pm
Fair enough .. we need a piss take emote in that case .. its hard to tell given stuff like the refs being against us etc etc
Some refs are against us/ in favour of the Mancs. That is indisputable.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:23:53 am
Bayern are getting Tel from Rennes for about 20m euros with potential crumbs in add ons. If this boy develops as most people expect he will be frightening. Rennes just produce monsters year in year out. Their academy staff must practice witchcraft.
Looked frighteningly good in the underage groups for France, in the one game Ive seen him play. Is he staying at Rennes on loan or going to Bayern II? Or is he being fast tracked into the senior squad?
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:18:00 pm
what is apparent this summer, is a number of clubs whos model seems to be sign players our manager/director already knows.

Man Utd, Arsenal, Southampton - all at it.



See also Everton being linked with Chelsea and Wolves players (their DoF was previously at Wolves)
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:03:37 am
Don't really understand the scepticism around Southampton paying decent fees for City youngsters, they're elite in their age groups and will all go on to have good careers. Take the tinfoil hats off for a minute and try to see that the entire world aren't out to help City.

Bazunu is ahead of Kelleher for Ireland, and we're happy with Kelleher standing in for Alisson.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 12:23:06 pm
Some refs are against us/ in favour of the Mancs. That is indisputable.

Uh oh :D

Jack and tubby right now

Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 12:01:20 pm
Jack absolutely rages at any criticism of City  ;D

Probably on the payroll.
Quote
Southampton preparing a £30m bid for Manchester City goalkeeper Scott Carson. Been told it will take closer to £40m to seal the deal as Guardiola sees him as an important and valuable member of the squad.

Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 03:51:44 pm


Uh? Sure that m should be there?
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 03:51:44 pm


Obviously fake, they wouldnt pay a penny over £25 million for him
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 12:23:06 pm
Some refs are against us/ in favour of the Mancs. That is indisputable.

Kavanagh is just a neutral mate. And Antony Taylor is an Altrincham fan.
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 03:51:44 pm


If Julian Ward didn't put a sell on clause then he deserves sacking.
Xavi is telling De Jong hes important and can stay but also needs to halve his salary all the while Kounde is ghosting Chelsea in the hope Barca can pay him and a fee. Just really strange that all these players believe that Barca shitting on the players they just bought 2-3 years ago or even more recently wont eventually happen to them. Can just post the Arrested Development meme over and over at this point.
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:58:35 am
Its just a bit of piss taking really. When they get away with cheating on the scale they have done, what else can you do?
Sure. Sometimes it just comes across as pretty similar to Everton fans talking about LFC. Let's not go full Everton.
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 09:46:29 pm
Sure. Sometimes it just comes across as pretty similar to Everton fans talking about LFC. Let's not go full Everton.
The difference is, there is justification for believing there is no level of corruption City wouldnt stoop to.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:38:31 pm
Xavi is telling De Jong hes important and can stay but also needs to halve his salary all the while Kounde is ghosting Chelsea in the hope Barca can pay him and a fee. Just really strange that all these players believe that Barca shitting on the players they just bought 2-3 years ago or even more recently wont eventually happen to them. Can just post the Arrested Development meme over and over at this point.

Barca are basically a hot girl who treats everyone like shit but her overwhelming hotness means blokes still want to be with her or stay with her even when they see her treat people like shit  and even if she treats them like shit
She is also broke and never pays for anything
I dated her 2008-2011 . Ruddy nightmare
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 11:16:19 am
The Saudis have been surprisingly quiet. How long before they stop pretending they want to stay within spending regulations and do what Abu Dhabi do, and just spend whatever they like and employ lawyers to deal with the authorities?
Do they have to get their fake sponsorships in place first?

Yeah, no doubt theyre setting up their bumper commercial deals after they push some stories that theres a massive untapped global Newcastle Fanbase.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:21:17 pm
Barca are basically a hot girl who treats everyone like shit but her overwhelming hotness means blokes still want to be with her or stay with her even when they see her treat people like shit  and even if she treats them like shit
She is also broke and never pays for anything
I dated her 2008-2011 . Ruddy nightmare

Haha.  This is actually really accurate.
Quietly buying up more in other sports and sponsorship deals - recently bought a 17% stake in Aston Martin including the F1.
I find City's situation a bit bizarre.
Since the start of last season they sold Ferran, Aguero, Sterling and Jesus and have brought in Grealish, Alvarez and Haaland. I cant see how they replace the output off the outgoing 4 lads. Haaland is great and if he can get Aguero-like numbers he'd have been a success but there's still another 70+ starts and 30-35 goals to replace and I just dont know where they see that coming from if they are not looking to buy.
They've also lost Mendy (still at club, probably wont play again), and Zinchenko and brought in no one.
They have 6 defenders and 4 recognizable forwards in their squad at the minute with a total of 16 senior outfield players, in comparison we have 18, not counting fabio and harvey and ramsay just yet. With the five subs rule, you'd expect more players will get to be on the pitch and there'll be more fresh legs in the second half, so it seems counter-intuitive for a club like City to be holding a fire sale without getting replacements in, especially with so many links still for Ake, Gundogan and Silva to leave. I duly suspect they will be spending big money in the next month to stock up with atleast 3-4 more bodies in because otherwise I just cant see how they can make this work.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:21:17 pm
Barca are basically a hot girl who treats everyone like shit but her overwhelming hotness means blokes still want to be with her or stay with her even when they see her treat people like shit  and even if she treats them like shit
She is also broke and never pays for anything
I dated her 2008-2011 . Ruddy nightmare

I do love the way she keeps putting down that girl Chelsea who thinks step daddys money can buy everything and everyone. All that money and she goes home crying everyday because Barca makes sure no one invites her to parties. Her ex step daddy was so much better, used to make all her dreams come true then they started talking shit about him and left and its just not fair. She cant understand why she cant get everything she wants and have all those friends like before.



Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 03:38:50 am
I find City's situation a bit bizarre.
Since the start of last season they sold Ferran, Aguero, Sterling and Jesus and have brought in Grealish, Alvarez and Haaland. I cant see how they replace the output off the outgoing 4 lads. Haaland is great and if he can get Aguero-like numbers he'd have been a success but there's still another 70+ starts and 30-35 goals to replace and I just dont know where they see that coming from if they are not looking to buy.
They've also lost Mendy (still at club, probably wont play again), and Zinchenko and brought in no one.
They have 6 defenders and 4 recognizable forwards in their squad at the minute with a total of 16 senior outfield players, in comparison we have 18, not counting fabio and harvey and ramsay just yet. With the five subs rule, you'd expect more players will get to be on the pitch and there'll be more fresh legs in the second half, so it seems counter-intuitive for a club like City to be holding a fire sale without getting replacements in, especially with so many links still for Ake, Gundogan and Silva to leave. I duly suspect they will be spending big money in the next month to stock up with atleast 3-4 more bodies in because otherwise I just cant see how they can make this work.

I think their business is done apart from the brighton full back. They wont sell anymore or get others in. Maybe pep is reinventing football again, but they still have a lot of numbers, and all top quality(maybe not ake). Rumors are he ll promote a couple of kids to play a bigger role next season too.
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:18:16 am
I think their business is done apart from the brighton full back. They wont sell anymore or get others in. Maybe pep is reinventing football again, but they still have a lot of numbers, and all top quality(maybe not ake). Rumors are he ll promote a couple of kids to play a bigger role next season too.

I dont think a fullback will be their last. Its too thin, far too thin for a season as congested as this upcoming one.
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:03:37 am
Don't really understand the scepticism around Southampton paying decent fees for City youngsters, they're elite in their age groups and will all go on to have good careers. Take the tinfoil hats off for a minute and try to see that the entire world aren't out to help City.

I wasn't suggesting it was a massive City-run swindle, it just struck me as lacking imagination, and I think that Southampton will hugely struggle with this policy.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 05:29:22 am
I dont think a fullback will be their last. Its too thin, far too thin for a season as congested as this upcoming one.

They ran a lean squad last season and it worked for them - well, it certainly won them the league and they went deep in the CL and FA Cup.

Agree its thin though - had a look there and I reckon they have 17 senior outfielders compared to our 21. That includes Cucurella who they havent yet signed, but doesnt include the young players on the fringes like Palmer or Delap. And our list of 21 doesnt include the likes of Ramsay or Phillips.

Interesting contrast though. Do think theyll maybe add one more to the mix in the final third.
Bayern are such a horrible club. Openly tap up Mane and brag about it and now talking about Kane publicly. No class. Respect to Mane but seriously hope they flop this season.
