THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12400 on: Today at 11:49:06 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:06:08 am
Maybe hes just using his old password for their scouting database.
I definitely dont think there is an agreement to deposit funds in an Abu Dhabi bank account in return for making Citys financials look more favourable, by buying up lots of players that will never play for city, for inflated fees.

Oh yeah - who was doing this for us at Bournemouth?
What a load of chip on the shoulder bollocks this forum is capable of sometimes

JRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12401 on: Today at 11:58:35 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:49:06 am
Oh yeah - who was doing this for us at Bournemouth?
What a load of chip on the shoulder bollocks this forum is capable of sometimes
Its just a bit of piss taking really. When they get away with cheating on the scale they have done, what else can you do?
DelTrotter

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12402 on: Today at 12:01:20 pm
Jack absolutely rages at any criticism of City  ;D
JRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12403 on: Today at 12:02:16 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:01:20 pm
Jack absolutely rages at any criticism of City  ;D
Maybe we need to step up the criticism then?
JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12404 on: Today at 12:03:39 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:58:35 am
Its just a bit of piss taking really. When they get away with cheating on the scale they have done, what else can you do?

Fair enough .. we need a piss take emote in that case .. its hard to tell given stuff like the refs being against us etc etc
Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12405 on: Today at 12:18:00 pm
what is apparent this summer, is a number of clubs whos model seems to be sign players our manager/director already knows.

Man Utd, Arsenal, Southampton - all at it.

JRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12406 on: Today at 12:23:06 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:03:39 pm
Fair enough .. we need a piss take emote in that case .. its hard to tell given stuff like the refs being against us etc etc
Some refs are against us/ in favour of the Mancs. That is indisputable.
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12407 on: Today at 12:46:49 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:23:53 am
Bayern are getting Tel from Rennes for about 20m euros with potential crumbs in add ons. If this boy develops as most people expect he will be frightening. Rennes just produce monsters year in year out. Their academy staff must practice witchcraft.
Looked frighteningly good in the underage groups for France, in the one game Ive seen him play. Is he staying at Rennes on loan or going to Bayern II? Or is he being fast tracked into the senior squad?
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12408 on: Today at 12:57:07 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:18:00 pm
what is apparent this summer, is a number of clubs whos model seems to be sign players our manager/director already knows.

Man Utd, Arsenal, Southampton - all at it.



See also Everton being linked with Chelsea and Wolves players (their DoF was previously at Wolves)
Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12409 on: Today at 12:58:58 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:03:37 am
Don't really understand the scepticism around Southampton paying decent fees for City youngsters, they're elite in their age groups and will all go on to have good careers. Take the tinfoil hats off for a minute and try to see that the entire world aren't out to help City.

Bazunu is ahead of Kelleher for Ireland, and we're happy with Kelleher standing in for Alisson.
El Lobo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12410 on: Today at 01:17:13 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:23:06 pm
Some refs are against us/ in favour of the Mancs. That is indisputable.

Uh oh :D

Jack and tubby right now

JP!

    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12411 on: Today at 03:11:22 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:01:20 pm
Jack absolutely rages at any criticism of City  ;D

Probably on the payroll.
Agent99

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12412 on: Today at 03:51:44 pm
Quote
Southampton preparing a £30m bid for Manchester City goalkeeper Scott Carson. Been told it will take closer to £40m to seal the deal as Guardiola sees him as an important and valuable member of the squad.

@RealKevinPalmer
Robinred

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12413 on: Today at 04:10:45 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:51:44 pm


Uh? Sure that m should be there?
El Lobo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12414 on: Today at 04:15:11 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:51:44 pm


Obviously fake, they wouldnt pay a penny over £25 million for him
Fromola

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12415 on: Today at 05:04:14 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:23:06 pm
Some refs are against us/ in favour of the Mancs. That is indisputable.

Kavanagh is just a neutral mate. And Antony Taylor is an Altrincham fan.
amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12416 on: Today at 08:15:47 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:51:44 pm


If Julian Ward didn't put a sell on clause then he deserves sacking.
Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12417 on: Today at 08:38:31 pm
Xavi is telling De Jong hes important and can stay but also needs to halve his salary all the while Kounde is ghosting Chelsea in the hope Barca can pay him and a fee. Just really strange that all these players believe that Barca shitting on the players they just bought 2-3 years ago or even more recently wont eventually happen to them. Can just post the Arrested Development meme over and over at this point.
RayPhilAlan

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12418 on: Today at 09:46:29 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:58:35 am
Its just a bit of piss taking really. When they get away with cheating on the scale they have done, what else can you do?
Sure. Sometimes it just comes across as pretty similar to Everton fans talking about LFC. Let's not go full Everton.
JRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12419 on: Today at 09:53:55 pm
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 09:46:29 pm
Sure. Sometimes it just comes across as pretty similar to Everton fans talking about LFC. Let's not go full Everton.
The difference is, there is justification for believing there is no level of corruption City wouldnt stoop to.
JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12420 on: Today at 11:21:17 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:38:31 pm
Xavi is telling De Jong hes important and can stay but also needs to halve his salary all the while Kounde is ghosting Chelsea in the hope Barca can pay him and a fee. Just really strange that all these players believe that Barca shitting on the players they just bought 2-3 years ago or even more recently wont eventually happen to them. Can just post the Arrested Development meme over and over at this point.

Barca are basically a hot girl who treats everyone like shit but her overwhelming hotness means blokes still want to be with her or stay with her even when they see her treat people like shit  and even if she treats them like shit
She is also broke and never pays for anything
I dated her 2008-2011 . Ruddy nightmare
