Xavi is telling De Jong hes important and can stay but also needs to halve his salary all the while Kounde is ghosting Chelsea in the hope Barca can pay him and a fee. Just really strange that all these players believe that Barca shitting on the players they just bought 2-3 years ago or even more recently wont eventually happen to them. Can just post the Arrested Development meme over and over at this point.



Barca are basically a hot girl who treats everyone like shit but her overwhelming hotness means blokes still want to be with her or stay with her even when they see her treat people like shit and even if she treats them like shitShe is also broke and never pays for anythingI dated her 2008-2011 . Ruddy nightmare