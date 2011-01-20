Maybe hes just using his old password for their scouting database. I definitely dont think there is an agreement to deposit funds in an Abu Dhabi bank account in return for making Citys financials look more favourable, by buying up lots of players that will never play for city, for inflated fees.
Oh yeah - who was doing this for us at Bournemouth?What a load of chip on the shoulder bollocks this forum is capable of sometimes
Jack absolutely rages at any criticism of City
Its just a bit of piss taking really. When they get away with cheating on the scale they have done, what else can you do?
Fair enough .. we need a piss take emote in that case .. its hard to tell given stuff like the refs being against us etc etc
Bayern are getting Tel from Rennes for about 20m euros with potential crumbs in add ons. If this boy develops as most people expect
he will be frightening. Rennes just produce monsters year in year out. Their academy staff must practice witchcraft.
what is apparent this summer, is a number of clubs whos model seems to be sign players our manager/director already knows.Man Utd, Arsenal, Southampton - all at it.
Don't really understand the scepticism around Southampton paying decent fees for City youngsters, they're elite in their age groups and will all go on to have good careers. Take the tinfoil hats off for a minute and try to see that the entire world aren't out to help City.
Some refs are against us/ in favour of the Mancs. That is indisputable.
Southampton preparing a £30m bid for Manchester City goalkeeper Scott Carson. Been told it will take closer to £40m to seal the deal as Guardiola sees him as an important and valuable member of the squad.@RealKevinPalmer
Its just a bit of piss taking really. When they get away with cheating on the scale they have done, what else can you do?
Sure. Sometimes it just comes across as pretty similar to Everton fans talking about LFC. Let's not go full Everton.
Xavi is telling De Jong hes important and can stay but also needs to halve his salary all the while Kounde is ghosting Chelsea in the hope Barca can pay him and a fee. Just really strange that all these players believe that Barca shitting on the players they just bought 2-3 years ago or even more recently wont eventually happen to them. Can just post the Arrested Development meme over and over at this point.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.51]