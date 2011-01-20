« previous next »
Online JackWard33

« Reply #12400 on: Today at 11:49:06 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:06:08 am
Maybe hes just using his old password for their scouting database.
I definitely dont think there is an agreement to deposit funds in an Abu Dhabi bank account in return for making Citys financials look more favourable, by buying up lots of players that will never play for city, for inflated fees.

Oh yeah - who was doing this for us at Bournemouth?
What a load of chip on the shoulder bollocks this forum is capable of sometimes

Offline JRed

« Reply #12401 on: Today at 11:58:35 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:49:06 am
Oh yeah - who was doing this for us at Bournemouth?
What a load of chip on the shoulder bollocks this forum is capable of sometimes
Its just a bit of piss taking really. When they get away with cheating on the scale they have done, what else can you do?
Online DelTrotter

« Reply #12402 on: Today at 12:01:20 pm »
Jack absolutely rages at any criticism of City  ;D
Offline JRed

« Reply #12403 on: Today at 12:02:16 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:01:20 pm
Jack absolutely rages at any criticism of City  ;D
Maybe we need to step up the criticism then?
Online JackWard33

« Reply #12404 on: Today at 12:03:39 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:58:35 am
Its just a bit of piss taking really. When they get away with cheating on the scale they have done, what else can you do?

Fair enough .. we need a piss take emote in that case .. its hard to tell given stuff like the refs being against us etc etc
Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
« Reply #12405 on: Today at 12:18:00 pm »
what is apparent this summer, is a number of clubs whos model seems to be sign players our manager/director already knows.

Man Utd, Arsenal, Southampton - all at it.

Offline JRed

« Reply #12406 on: Today at 12:23:06 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:03:39 pm
Fair enough .. we need a piss take emote in that case .. its hard to tell given stuff like the refs being against us etc etc
Some refs are against us/ in favour of the Mancs. That is indisputable.
Offline Drinks Sangria

« Reply #12407 on: Today at 12:46:49 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:23:53 am
Bayern are getting Tel from Rennes for about 20m euros with potential crumbs in add ons. If this boy develops as most people expect he will be frightening. Rennes just produce monsters year in year out. Their academy staff must practice witchcraft.
Looked frighteningly good in the underage groups for France, in the one game Ive seen him play. Is he staying at Rennes on loan or going to Bayern II? Or is he being fast tracked into the senior squad?
Offline rafathegaffa83

« Reply #12408 on: Today at 12:57:07 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:18:00 pm
what is apparent this summer, is a number of clubs whos model seems to be sign players our manager/director already knows.

Man Utd, Arsenal, Southampton - all at it.



See also Everton being linked with Chelsea and Wolves players (their DoF was previously at Wolves)
Offline Sangria

« Reply #12409 on: Today at 12:58:58 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:03:37 am
Don't really understand the scepticism around Southampton paying decent fees for City youngsters, they're elite in their age groups and will all go on to have good careers. Take the tinfoil hats off for a minute and try to see that the entire world aren't out to help City.

Bazunu is ahead of Kelleher for Ireland, and we're happy with Kelleher standing in for Alisson.
Online El Lobo

« Reply #12410 on: Today at 01:17:13 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:23:06 pm
Some refs are against us/ in favour of the Mancs. That is indisputable.

Uh oh :D

Jack and tubby right now

Offline JP!

« Reply #12411 on: Today at 03:11:22 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:01:20 pm
Jack absolutely rages at any criticism of City  ;D

Probably on the payroll.
Online Agent99

« Reply #12412 on: Today at 03:51:44 pm »
Quote
Southampton preparing a £30m bid for Manchester City goalkeeper Scott Carson. Been told it will take closer to £40m to seal the deal as Guardiola sees him as an important and valuable member of the squad.

@RealKevinPalmer
Online Robinred

« Reply #12413 on: Today at 04:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:51:44 pm


Uh? Sure that m should be there?
Online El Lobo

« Reply #12414 on: Today at 04:15:11 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:51:44 pm


Obviously fake, they wouldnt pay a penny over £25 million for him
