From the look of the contract discussions it looks like both Saka and Bellingham will be leaving their clubs next summer.
Id take both in a heartbeat.
Kounde off to Barcelona now
Chelsea having an awful summer in terms of getting #1 targets
Quite thankful for Barcelona taking Raphinha & now Kounde
I did feel there was some truth to it when stories started to circulate that Barca had convinced Kounde to push for them. I must say whoever it is Barca have got reaching out to players reps is extremely persuasive, getting them to want Barca so badly despite all the evidence that they might not be registered or even paid at some point.
Chelsea need another CB whos used to playing on the right or centrally in the 3. I think theyll revisit the Kimpembe link now they cant get Kounde, but similarly to Koulibaly, Kimpembe has played exclusively on the left of a back two. They seem hell bent on big names rather than ones whod fit - they should be targeting someone like Adam Webster from Brighton or tempting Leicester with a big offer for Fofana.