Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12360 on: Today at 09:54:39 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:25:35 am
From the look of the contract discussions it looks like both Saka and Bellingham will be leaving their clubs next summer.

Wouldn't bother with Saka, seems to be decent but don't think he has that certain something.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12361 on: Today at 10:00:12 am »
Kounde off to Barcelona now
Chelsea having an awful summer in terms of getting #1 targets

Quite thankful for Barcelona taking Raphinha & now Kounde
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12362 on: Today at 10:17:44 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:25:35 am
From the look of the contract discussions it looks like both Saka and Bellingham will be leaving their clubs next summer.
Id take both in a heartbeat.

Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:00:12 am
Kounde off to Barcelona now
Chelsea having an awful summer in terms of getting #1 targets

Quite thankful for Barcelona taking Raphinha & now Kounde
I did feel there was some truth to it when stories started to circulate that Barca had convinced Kounde to push for them. I must say whoever it is Barca have got reaching out to players reps is extremely persuasive, getting them to want Barca so badly despite all the evidence that they might not be registered or even paid at some point.

Chelsea need another CB whos used to playing on the right or centrally in the 3. I think theyll revisit the Kimpembe link now they cant get Kounde, but similarly to Koulibaly, Kimpembe has played exclusively on the left of a back two. They seem hell bent on big names rather than ones whod fit - they should be targeting someone like Adam Webster from Brighton or tempting Leicester with a big offer for Fofana.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12363 on: Today at 10:30:05 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:00:12 am
Kounde off to Barcelona now
Chelsea having an awful summer in terms of getting #1 targets

Quite thankful for Barcelona taking Raphinha & now Kounde

Why are you thankful they got Raphinha? Hes not all that. Wouldve been a nice way for Chelsea to waste money actually.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12364 on: Today at 10:36:04 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:30:05 am
Why are you thankful they got Raphinha? Hes not all that. Wouldve been a nice way for Chelsea to waste money actually.
Yeah Raphinha's bang average, I really don't see the attraction at all.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12365 on: Today at 10:39:56 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:30:05 am
Why are you thankful they got Raphinha? Hes not all that. Wouldve been a nice way for Chelsea to waste money actually.
I think Raphinha is excellent better than anything Chelsea have bar Sterling
Havertz is a good player I would rate Raphinha slightly above him.

He was in an awful Leeds side. Been great for Brazil too should excel in a good side

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12366 on: Today at 10:44:14 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:17:44 am
Id take both in a heartbeat.
I did feel there was some truth to it when stories started to circulate that Barca had convinced Kounde to push for them. I must say whoever it is Barca have got reaching out to players reps is extremely persuasive, getting them to want Barca so badly despite all the evidence that they might not be registered or even paid at some point.

Chelsea need another CB whos used to playing on the right or centrally in the 3. I think theyll revisit the Kimpembe link now they cant get Kounde, but similarly to Koulibaly, Kimpembe has played exclusively on the left of a back two. They seem hell bent on big names rather than ones whod fit - they should be targeting someone like Adam Webster from Brighton or tempting Leicester with a big offer for Fofana.
Kimpembe would be a bad buy. Lacks a bit of pace.
Lacroix looked a great prospect not sure what happened? Did he have a bad season? Left footed,young,pace & french. Seems the oerfect young CB
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12367 on: Today at 11:00:45 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:00:12 am
Kounde off to Barcelona now
Chelsea having an awful summer in terms of getting #1 targets

Quite thankful for Barcelona taking Raphinha & now Kounde

You sure?  https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jul/22/chelsea-poised-sign-jules-kounde-barcelona-competition

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12368 on: Today at 11:02:14 am »
The guy saying Sevilla and Barca have agreed a deal for Kounde was the same lad saying last week that Barca and City had an agreement on Bernardo Silva. That was quite quickly proven incorrect, so wouldnt assume hes right here.
