It's crazy Lingard is getting that much but I can kind of see the logic for a newly promoted club paying an out of contract player that would otherwise be out of their reach a big 1 year deal to help them stay up
The truth is he is getting 135k a week not the 180k/200k that was quoted before in the media.West Ham offered 90 a week but on a 2/3 year contract
Ben Mee, on a Free, to the Bees.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Kounde to Chelsea going through today apparently.
A lot of twitter stuff going round so sounds legit. The rumour yesterday was that Barca had convinced him to stay put and agitate for a move to them, which would be of surprise to nobody.Bernardo Silva and Kounde still to come at over £100m when they're so far away from FFP it's insane. La Liga must surely put an embargo on them but just aren't.
I can't wait for Barcelona to crash and burn. It has to happen at some point, surely?
Did Chelsea actually sign Koulibaly?Really going in hard on the expensive profile players.
With glee, Ill tell thee, that I did see wee Ben Mee, on a Free to the Bees.
I have no idea what Im taking about
Why would Lingard be out of their reach. Hes so overrated , not far off another delle Alli or ravel morrison. Players still living off a very short period of quality that teams keep giving them contracts theyve done nothing to merit.
Yes and if it were any other half decent PL player with a work ethic and talent, but its Lingard were talking about here, the desperate and wannabe Pogba with about the same level of application. People say oh but he did well at West Ham whilst neglecting the word briefly and not factoring in he was under the delusion he still had a United career to resurrect and was trying to prove a point. As I said earlier, Ill be shocked if hes still there in February. Obscurity beckons for this waster.
someone read yesterday's Fiver.
Wasnt me guv! Did see something similar on Brentfords twitter!
He de bee's knees
La Liga seemed to be much harsher on them last Summer but maybe they've just decided that Real will walk the league if they do embargo them and they don't want a precession.
To some degree it has happened in the last 2+ years - but I get what you mean - like 15th in table, utterly broke, etc.
To be fair expecting somebody to give up Birmingham for Milan is unrealistic. What's Milan got to offer?
Seems to be a few reports that West Ham have agreed a fee for Scamacca.
How are they (Westham) able to spend that much?
