Swiss Ramble did a thread on the La Liga Economic controls which I think has been linked before. Unlike UEFA FFP it's on a "look-forward" basis, here's a good illustration from his thread.They're basically leveraging their TV deals to jack up their revenue in the hope that they don't have to further cut squad costs and can then register their players. Keep in mind they were supposed to cut 144m per La Liga's last update but selling their TV rights made them go from a loss to a profit so they're waiting for updated calculations from La Liga. I have no doubt that there is some negotiation going on as well as this isn't transparent.