He's obviously not a starter for City, but he gets way more gametime for them than you make out. Last season, he had more than 1000 minutes in the league - only 12 Liverpool players had more PL minutes than him. He played even more the season before, almost 1500 minutes. And the year before that, somewhere around 1250 minutes.
I get that a lot of people don't think Zinchenko is good - I've no real opinion on it - but on paper, City asking for £30m for someone who plays that often for one of the best sides in Europe seems perfectly normal to me.
To be fair I wasn't making out he didn't get game time, and to be even fairer I've not said he's a bad player, I was merely talking about the here and now (they are signing his replacement Cucarella so it's inevitable he wouldn't be getting the same game time this coming season).
And on last season, he started 10 PL games (that's one more than Milner and Chamberlain, for reference) and played about 2 more games worth of minutes than the two of them.
Chamberlain with one year left on his contract isn't even attracting the 10mil bids the club is briefing it'd accept. Zinchenko with two years, and two players ahead of him (plus a potential third, criminal trial pending), doesn't figure to have much chance of another 1,000 minute season.
Zinchenko's gone from being courted by Watford last season to suddenly being a £32 million player for Arsenal. I'm just massively unimpressed with Arsenal's powers of negotiations, put it that way