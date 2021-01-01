[/b]quote author=Lastrador link=topic=345788.msg18424169#msg18424169 date=1658270922] [/quote]

Honestly Las Im not really sure what our back and forth is about now, because essentially were both saying slightly differing version of hes decent - you just think hes better than I do. The toddler remark really easy tongue in cheek with no offence meant by it, I was just surprised by what seemed a fairly impassioned response to my criticism. My context heavy argument is very much the same you came back with.



Its fair of you to say he surprised you against Scotland with the way he dragged Ukraine forward - I dont dispute he has some ability but its also fair to say that Scotland are shit and Zinchenko was directly up against a middling Celtic midfielder and a Chelsea U23 player.



He has 7 career assists in the Premier League playing as an attacking full back for one of the truly dominant sides. The question I ask is would I be happy had Liverpool paid £30m for him to be a squad player? Not when we got Tsimikas for £7m and have Curtis Jones waiting in the wings.



Fair thoughts anyway, I just am underwhelmed with him. Thats all Ive got to say now.

