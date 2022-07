[/b]quote author=Lastrador link=topic=345788.msg18424169#msg18424169 date=1658270922] [/quote]

Honestly Las I’m not really sure what our back and forth is about now, because essentially we’re both saying slightly differing version of ‘he’s decent’ - you just think he’s better than I do. The ‘toddler remark’ really easy tongue in cheek with no offence meant by it, I was just surprised by what seemed a fairly impassioned response to my criticism. My context heavy argument is very much the same you came back with.



It’s fair of you to say he surprised you against Scotland with the way he dragged Ukraine forward - I don’t dispute he has some ability but it’s also fair to say that Scotland are shit and Zinchenko was directly up against a middling Celtic midfielder and a Chelsea U23 player.



He has 7 career assists in the Premier League playing as an attacking full back for one of the truly dominant sides. The question I ask is would I be happy had Liverpool paid £30m for him to be a squad player? Not when we got Tsimikas for £7m and have Curtis Jones waiting in the wings.



Fair thoughts anyway, I just am underwhelmed with him. That’s all I’ve got to say now.