Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12240 on: Today at 07:02:20 am
Honestly Las Im not really sure what our back and forth is about now, because essentially were both saying slightly differing version of hes decent - you just think hes better than I do. The toddler remark really easy tongue in cheek with no offence meant by it, I was just surprised by what seemed a fairly impassioned response to my criticism. My context heavy argument is very much the same you came back with.

Its fair of you to say he surprised you against Scotland with the way he dragged Ukraine forward - I dont dispute he has some ability but its also fair to say that Scotland are shit and Zinchenko was directly up against a middling Celtic midfielder and a Chelsea U23 player.

He has 7 career assists in the Premier League playing as an attacking full back for one of the truly dominant sides. The question I ask is would I be happy had Liverpool paid £30m for him to be a squad player? Not when we got Tsimikas for £7m and have Curtis Jones waiting in the wings.

Fair thoughts anyway, I just am underwhelmed with him. Thats all Ive got to say now.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12241 on: Today at 07:20:08 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 03:53:04 am
City's selling well, far too well which is unlike them. With all that money they seem to have coming in, I cant see cucurella being the last they sign. They'll probably splash another 100 million somewhere, hopefully on another grealish sort of player.


Bellingham.
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12242 on: Today at 08:23:03 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 03:53:04 am
City's selling well, far too well which is unlike them. With all that money they seem to have coming in, I cant see cucurella being the last they sign. They'll probably splash another 100 million somewhere, hopefully on another grealish sort of player.

Rumour is they are going to get Bellingham.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12243 on: Today at 08:35:13 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:23:03 am
Rumour is they are going to get Bellingham.
Money State funds and extra, off the books payments, talk.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12244 on: Today at 08:42:43 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:35:13 am
Money State funds and extra, off the books payments, talk.

Or it might just be people making things up  ::)

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12245 on: Today at 08:56:47 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:23:03 am
Rumour is they are going to get Bellingham.

I'm 99% sure that this won't happen
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12246 on: Today at 09:26:58 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:14:43 am

My main issue with the deal is that he's a backup at a billionaire's plaything. He's their third choice LB and about somewhere between 8-10th choice in centre midfield, at a guess. There's no bidding war that City are fighting off. The market for players who are superfluous to sportswash clubs where money is literally no object is not exactly bustling and one that gets driven to high fees. Does anyone see Emerson Palmieri leaving Chelsea for near £30mil when he eventually leaves?

I get that Arsenal have deep pockets and some of the biggest spenders around now, with seemingly little regard for maintaining value or getting some money back from investing in players, but signing a 26 year old inexperience midfielder to play midfield and cover for the scottish fiull acks regular injuries for a higher than normal fee is just screaming 'next manager will sell him for 8 million in 2-3 years to clear the decks for the next overhaul

He's obviously not a starter for City, but he gets way more gametime for them than you make out. Last season, he had more than 1000 minutes in the league - only 12 Liverpool players had more PL minutes than him. He played even more the season before, almost 1500 minutes. And the year before that, somewhere around 1250 minutes.

I get that a lot of people don't think Zinchenko is good - I've no real opinion on it - but on paper, City asking for £30m for someone who plays that often for one of the best sides in Europe seems perfectly normal to me.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12247 on: Today at 09:43:26 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:23:03 am
Rumour is they are going to get Bellingham.

To replace who? They have just signed Philips.

City's midfield isn't workman like. Now that they have signed Haaland. It will mean one of their creative players like a Grealish will be battling it out with De Bruyne or Silva(if he stays).
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12248 on: Today at 09:50:29 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:26:58 am
He's obviously not a starter for City, but he gets way more gametime for them than you make out. Last season, he had more than 1000 minutes in the league - only 12 Liverpool players had more PL minutes than him. He played even more the season before, almost 1500 minutes. And the year before that, somewhere around 1250 minutes.

I get that a lot of people don't think Zinchenko is good - I've no real opinion on it - but on paper, City asking for £30m for someone who plays that often for one of the best sides in Europe seems perfectly normal to me.

To be fair I wasn't making out he didn't get game time, and to be even fairer I've not said he's a bad player, I was merely talking about the here and now (they are signing his replacement Cucarella so it's inevitable he wouldn't be getting the same game time this coming season).

And on last season, he started 10 PL games (that's one more than Milner and Chamberlain, for reference) and played about 2 more games worth of minutes than the two of them.

Chamberlain with one year left on his contract isn't even attracting the 10mil bids the club is briefing it'd accept. Zinchenko with two years, and two players ahead of him (plus a potential third, criminal trial pending), doesn't figure to have much chance of another 1,000 minute season.

Zinchenko's gone from being courted by Watford last season to suddenly being a £32 million player for Arsenal. I'm just massively unimpressed with Arsenal's powers of negotiations, put it that way
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12249 on: Today at 09:51:31 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:23:03 am
Rumour is they are going to get Bellingham.

It's a rubbish rumour as Klopp pretty much confirmed we asked about him but were told not available this summer. Dortmund clearly don't need the money this summer and can command the same fee next summer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12250 on: Today at 11:06:32 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:02:20 am
Honestly Las Im not really sure what our back and forth is about now, because essentially were both saying slightly differing version of hes decent - you just think hes better than I do. The toddler remark really easy tongue in cheek with no offence meant by it, I was just surprised by what seemed a fairly impassioned response to my criticism. My context heavy argument is very much the same you came back with.

Its fair of you to say he surprised you against Scotland with the way he dragged Ukraine forward - I dont dispute he has some ability but its also fair to say that Scotland are shit and Zinchenko was directly up against a middling Celtic midfielder and a Chelsea U23 player.

He has 7 career assists in the Premier League playing as an attacking full back for one of the truly dominant sides. The question I ask is would I be happy had Liverpool paid £30m for him to be a squad player? Not when we got Tsimikas for £7m and have Curtis Jones waiting in the wings.

Fair thoughts anyway, I just am underwhelmed with him. Thats all Ive got to say now.

I get your points DS and it's hard to disagree with them. At the end of the day, it's up to Zinchenko (& Jesus) to prove they are good enough players in their own right outside the City system, whatever position they settle in.

Until they do that, there will always be scepticism. In saying that, signing players at a very decent age with a point to prove is a positive. And 1 thing Arteta will know is their personality, attitude and work ethic, and he'll know how infectious that can be the more of the positive types like that you can add to your squad.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12251 on: Today at 11:33:32 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:06:32 am
I get your points DS and it's hard to disagree with them. At the end of the day, it's up to Zinchenko (& Jesus) to prove they are good enough players in their own right outside the City system, whatever position they settle in.

Until they do that, there will always be scepticism. In saying that, signing players at a very decent age with a point to prove is a positive. And 1 thing Arteta will know is their personality, attitude and work ethic, and he'll know how infectious that can be the more of the positive types like that you can add to your squad.
Hes the only bit of recruitment Arsenal have done this summer Id question - Bringing Saliba back is the right call as hes one of the best young CBs in Europe, Fabio Vieira is a touch strange but I can see the logic from the 5 subs point of view and Jesus is a brilliant signing. Zinchenko for £30m just stands out because for all the money Arsenal have spent, theyre not an oil club on unlimited funds and when theres the clear need for a true DM its strange to see the budget apportioned in such a way. They may still get a DM and solve that issue though.
