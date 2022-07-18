« previous next »
Offline tubby

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12200 on: Yesterday at 10:12:54 am »
Spurs have finally signed Spence.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12201 on: Yesterday at 10:58:25 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:12:54 am
Spurs have finally signed Spence.

That's the level of excitement I'm here for, on the hottest day in history! :)
Offline markedasred

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12202 on: Yesterday at 11:15:44 am »
Quote from: bazz on July 18, 2022, 03:19:17 pm
Very good and detailed analysis here on how Barca are doing what they are doing:

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1548917012021145606
My post history shows I said this years ago about the Barca Financial model, that they would take themselves to the verge of toppling. And yet, I never stop thinking to myself, for all of how that greedy c*nt Messi claimed he loved that club, after rogering its finances in to the ground, with his £600million in the bank, he's never turned around and said, "don't worry about the rest of those deferred wages we agreed". He tax dodged as well. Pond life of a person by the look of it.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12203 on: Yesterday at 11:16:07 am »
That's an insane price for a player with 1 decent season in the Championship.
Offline Fordy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12204 on: Yesterday at 11:18:05 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:16:07 am
That's an insane price for a player with 1 decent season in the Championship.

Spurs tend to do that from time to time. Buy at a cost from for a Championship player.
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12205 on: Yesterday at 11:54:29 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:16:07 am
That's an insane price for a player with 1 decent season in the Championship.

Not sure I agree with you. The initial fee is £12.5m. That's not insane at all.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12206 on: Yesterday at 11:58:45 am »
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 11:15:44 am
My post history shows I said this years ago about the Barca Financial model, that they would take themselves to the verge of toppling. And yet, I never stop thinking to myself, for all of how that greedy c*nt Messi claimed he loved that club, after rogering its finances in to the ground, with his £600million in the bank, he's never turned around and said, "don't worry about the rest of those deferred wages we agreed". He tax dodged as well. Pond life of a person by the look of it.

Messi is a proper c*nt, like most top earners.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12207 on: Yesterday at 11:59:45 am »
Itll be interesting to see how his defending holds up. Hes got some very good attacking attributes but wouldnt have faced the standard of attacking players he will now too often. Definitely gone to the best team for him; Conte never plays with a back 4 and Cooper seldom does either.
Online Ghost Town

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12208 on: Yesterday at 12:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:58:45 am
Messi is a proper c*nt, like most top earners.
Indeed. The second part of the statement is the sobering part, IMO.

It's a long-observed component of human nature that the more wealth one accumulates the more avarice and cupidity one tends to demonstrate in holding fast to it and looking to add to it. Some genuinely good people may be immune to developing such traits, but most aren't. I couldn't vouch for my own behaviour, were I to ever gain such riches, and that's why I don't tend to lay into others about it. I'd love to think I'd be different but I can't in all honestly predict what I'd be like.

Willing to gve it a go, mind ;)
Offline Skeeve

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12209 on: Yesterday at 12:48:10 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:16:33 am
Brentford spent 20m on Aaron Hickey, United 45m on Lisandro Martinez and Spurs 60m on Richarlison so the Zinchenko 30m and Jesus 45m are obviously not wild. Obviously theres the narrative that we are helping city financially to continue to sportswash football (which is a false narrative since ffp no longer exists and they can do what they like)  , but I think these are very smart moves by us, Zinchenko a bit more of a gamble but he could be the xhaka replacement in central midfield. Jesus will be a star and score a tonne.

I don't know why you keep trying to tie the two city buys together to defend this one, most people on here are going to consider the 45m for Jesus a reasonable deal and are questioning the point of Zinchenko's signing at this price.
Offline Gutzon Borglum

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12210 on: Yesterday at 01:20:24 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 12:48:10 pm
I don't know why you keep trying to tie the two city buys together to defend this one, most people on here are going to consider the 45m for Jesus a reasonable deal and are questioning the point of Zinchenko's signing at this price.

I just don't get why just because Zinchenko plays in midfield for Ukraine, this somehow translates into him being good enough to start in midfield for a top 4 premier league side - which is the standard Arsenal are supposed to be aiming for. I get that Arteta knows him from his time at City and all but surely Arsenal with their resources should be able to find someone far more proven for that role. Zinchenko will help them keep the ball better as he is tidy in possession, but I doubt he has the physicality required to impose himself off the ball nor the dynamism to be all that creative on it.

Its a very meh signing for me, he's a decent squad player at best for a side that wants to be in the champions league.
Offline Knight

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12211 on: Yesterday at 01:27:55 pm »
I think hes a top 4 player. A good fullback, able to play in midfield too. Im not sure what the issue is. Citys 2nd 11 have been a top 4 team for ages, taking their sort of reserves isnt a terrible idea, including Zinchenko.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12212 on: Yesterday at 01:34:26 pm »
Depends what role theyve got in mind for him. As a back up across a few positions its not a terrible idea. If hes been signed to play as a first choice in midfield I think that is a horrible idea.
Offline Gutzon Borglum

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12213 on: Yesterday at 02:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 01:27:55 pm
I think hes a top 4 player. A good fullback, able to play in midfield too. Im not sure what the issue is. Citys 2nd 11 have been a top 4 team for ages, taking their sort of reserves isnt a terrible idea, including Zinchenko.

I agree that he's a decent fullback, but Arsenal are apparently signing him to play in central midfield.
Offline Gutzon Borglum

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12214 on: Yesterday at 02:05:31 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 01:34:26 pm
Depends what role theyve got in mind for him. As a back up across a few positions its not a terrible idea. If hes been signed to play as a first choice in midfield I think that is a horrible idea.

Yeah I feel similarly. £30 million for a back up leftback seems excessive though.
Offline KillieRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12215 on: Yesterday at 02:07:44 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 01:27:55 pm
I think hes a top 4 player. A good fullback, able to play in midfield too. Im not sure what the issue is. Citys 2nd 11 have been a top 4 team for ages, taking their sort of reserves isnt a terrible idea, including Zinchenko.

I think hes actually a good midfielder able to play full back.
Offline jonkrux

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12216 on: Yesterday at 02:08:08 pm »
I get the feeling Zinchenko is underrated on here. He is a quality player.

Offline DelTrotter

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12217 on: Yesterday at 02:10:35 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 02:08:08 pm
I get the feeling Zinchenko is underrated on here. He is a quality player.

The opposite if anything now, not seen anyone ever rate him before but since the Arsenal move it's been relentless praise.
Offline Gutzon Borglum

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12218 on: Yesterday at 02:33:00 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 02:10:35 pm
The opposite if anything now, not seen anyone ever rate him before but since the Arsenal move it's been relentless praise.

Yeah exactly, and even if he is a decent leftback.. How does anyone know he can play central midfield to the elite standard Arsenal need? Like have all these people been watching Ukraine's world cup qualifers or something?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12219 on: Yesterday at 03:37:02 pm »
This is the swashbuckling Ukrainian midfielder part of a side who in World Cup qualifying won only 2 games out of 8 in a group containing Finland, Bosnia and Kazakhstan?

There is no evidence whatsoever that Zinchenko is a high-quality midfielder. The amount of data of him playing in midfield against top sides is minimal - mainly games v England, France and Portugal where they won 0 games and at club level in the cups v lower league opposition.

Reasonable if unspectacular full back, Ukrainian Joe Allen in midfield.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12220 on: Yesterday at 03:42:31 pm »
I mean the biggest piece of evidence that Zinchenko isn't a top class midfielder is that Guardiola never actually saw him as a midfielder! Sure he's got amazing options there, but still.

Zinchenko was being linked with moves to Watford and Norwich this time last year. I just don't get what's happened in the last 12 months to suddenly make him worth £30 million and an Arsenal-calibre player.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12221 on: Yesterday at 03:43:51 pm »
Think Spurs's window has been relatively middling. Bissouma is exactly what they've needed, but aside from him there's nothing stand out IMO. I've always liked Perisic but I think his impact at his age/this set up will be pretty minimal, Spence has had one good year in the Championship, so had Ryan Sessegnon though who looked like he was going to be excellent. Richarlison for the big money has baffled me, there's so much better value in the market, but the 'Premier League Proven' tag will have obviously came into play. Think it should be enough for top 4 football again and into the CL knockouts should Conte not decide he can't be arsed. Lenglet on loan too. He didn't kick on at all at Barca, he's another one Sevilla done well on. I think defence will be their downfall next season given Lloris has been on the slide for ages and Dier/Davies still play a big part for them.

Zinchenko to Arsenal is pretty mad money IMO, but you'll get ones like that. Suppose you have to look at the likes of Brewster going for over 20 million for doing well for a few months in the Championship, whereas he's been successful at this level and still got plenty of years ahead of him.
Offline Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12222 on: Yesterday at 04:26:58 pm »
Interesting that De Jong has gone with Barca to the US, while theyve left behind other players theyre trying to shift.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12223 on: Yesterday at 05:53:05 pm »
De Ligt has gone to Bayern. Always felt at the time when he went to Juve that it might not be a successful move for him. Think he probably went a bit too young and with too much expectation. That Ajax team had done well, getting so far in the Champions League and getting to the Europa League final a couple of years earlier, but the big players who left off the back of that have all struggled to hold places down or perform to their supposed potential. There was Van De Beek who's move has been a disaster, Ziyech and De Jong at Barca who I don't think has kicked on anywhere near as much as people thought he would.

More trophies to come with Bayern presumably but interesting to see if he can hold his place down.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12224 on: Yesterday at 07:30:23 pm »
Dybala to Roma and Aouar to Betis are probably the most interesting recent transfers in that it may make decently fun teams to watch even more fun to watch. I don't think De Ligt makes much difference for Bayern from what I've seen of him at Juve. He was never worth the fee that was paid to begin with and if we saw him week in and week out we'd be comparing him to Maguire.
Offline JRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12225 on: Yesterday at 07:41:24 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:30:23 pm
Dybala to Roma and Aouar to Betis are probably the most interesting recent transfers in that it may make decently fun teams to watch even more fun to watch. I don't think De Ligt makes much difference for Bayern from what I've seen of him at Juve. He was never worth the fee that was paid to begin with and if we saw him week in and week out we'd be comparing him to Maguire.
I have never, ever, seen a Jose Mourinho team called fun to watch.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12226 on: Yesterday at 07:53:08 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:41:24 pm
I have never, ever, seen a Jose Mourinho team called fun to watch.

I guess you didn't watch any Roma games in Serie A? They could be quite the barn burners at times.
Offline El Lobo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12227 on: Yesterday at 08:04:16 pm »
Nearly £80 million combined for Jesus and Zinchenko. What a time to be alive, fund the sports washers.
Online Lastrador

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12228 on: Yesterday at 08:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:37:02 pm
This is the swashbuckling Ukrainian midfielder part of a side who in World Cup qualifying won only 2 games out of 8 in a group containing Finland, Bosnia and Kazakhstan?

There is no evidence whatsoever that Zinchenko is a high-quality midfielder. The amount of data of him playing in midfield against top sides is minimal - mainly games v England, France and Portugal where they won 0 games and at club level in the cups v lower league opposition.

Reasonable if unspectacular full back, Ukrainian Joe Allen in midfield.
So, you're saying because Ukraine only won two out of six games against those sides, two of which have been in the Euro and World cups recently, then Zinchenko can't be a good midfielder? I highly doubt you have seen any of those games to assess at what level Zinchenko played like, but if you're blindly judging a player's performance by their team results, then Ukraine also drew both games against world champions France, with Zinchenko at midfield. So by that same token, Zinchenko is world-class?

Still, nobody is saying he's Lothar Matthaus in hiding, just that he has the potential to be a very decent midfielder, and if you fairly assess his strengths as a player, plus his performances for the national team, it's not an unreasonable take.

And btw, is £30m. supposed to be a lot, for a young versatile Premier League-proven footballer, who has featured heavily on one of the best teams in the world, in today's market? I mean we got £17 m. for Neco Williams. 30m. seems fairly reasonable in comparison.
Offline kasperoff

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12229 on: Yesterday at 08:52:56 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:41:24 pm
I have never, ever, seen a Jose Mourinho team called fun to watch.

His first couple of years at Chelsea with Duff and Robben were good IMO. Not sure what happened after that.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12230 on: Yesterday at 09:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 08:24:19 pm
Are are you Zinchenko? Some fair points you make but the reason I chose those games are because theyre the most recent competitive games theyve played that werent the play offs since the war begun and they represent the only times in recent months where Zinchenko has been used in his supposed best position.

Ive not said he cant be decent - Ive watched him a fair bit and he plays like an Allen type - passes quickly, moves it in transition reasonably but doesnt offer much physically or off the ball, which is where Ive formed my fair assessment from that hes pretty middling. Were not talking about a young player with huge potential here, were talking about a player who turns 26 in the next few months and hasnt been able to make himself indispensable to his club manager and has less than 50 senior appearances in his so called specialist position. I know Guardiola can be contrary but when he trusts a player, he doesnt let them leave.

Solid, decent player? Yes. Anything above that? I doubt it based off the evidence so far. I have no specific issue with Zinchenko himself - his clear hypocrisy aside - but he addresses none of the needs of the Arsenal midfield regardless of whether the fee seems good or not for a rotation left back who hasnt actually proven he can play top-level club football well as a midfielder.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12231 on: Yesterday at 10:55:37 pm »
Lingard apparently close to going to Forest, which is interesting. Could potentially see West Ham, who were closest to getting Lingard, look to Ox instead?
Offline davidlpool1982

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12232 on: Yesterday at 11:11:48 pm »
Quote
Spence is an investment of the club. The club wanted to do it. I said okay, this player is young but he showed he can become a good, important player for us. The club decided to buy him."

Hardly a ringing endorsement from Conte an it the new signing. Into the Under 23s with him then. Seriously never known a manager to publicly complain about so much as him, I'm even including Mourinho in that.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12233 on: Yesterday at 11:26:18 pm »
Arteta worked with Zinchenko for a few years, no? Shouldnt he be in a good position to judge his skill set?

And calling out his failings with Ukraine is stupid. Is Salah shite because Egypt are shite? Come on people are more clued in than this.
Online Lastrador

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12234 on: Yesterday at 11:48:42 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:17:07 pm
Are are you Zinchenko? Some fair points you make but the reason I chose those games are that theyre the most recent competitive games theyve played that werent the play offs since the war begun and they represent the only times in recent months where Zinchenko has been used in his supposed best position.

Ive not said he cant be decent - Ive watched him a fair bit and he plays like an Allen type - passes quickly, moves it in transition reasonably but doesnt offer much physically or off the ball, which is where Ive formed my fair assessment from that hes pretty middling. Were not talking about a young player with huge potential here, were talking about a player who turns 26 in the next few months and hasnt been able to make himself indispensable to his club manager and has less than 50 senior appearances in his so called specialist position. I know Guardiola can be contrary but when he trusts a player, he doesnt let them leave.

Solid, decent player? Yes. Anything above that? I doubt it based off the evidence so far. I have no specific issue with Zinchenko himself - his clear hypocrisy aside - but he addresses none of the needs of the Arsenal midfield regardless of whether the fee seems good or not for a rotation left back who hasnt actually proven he can play top-level club football well as a midfielder.
Toddler remark aside, that's a well thought out post. I just don't think judging a player's potential based on results, in an eleven-a-side team's sport, is a reasonable thing to do. That being said, I think you're being a tad harsh on your assessment of him as a player, mostly based on context than anything football related.

Yes, it's true he hasn't been able to claim a starting spot in Manchester City, but there are mitigating circumstances. While we may not like to admit it, City is a club that's been on the pinnacle of football for the whole time he has been there, with only Liverpool and Real Madrid on the same level. They have one of the most expensive squads ever assembled, with a manager who has a fetish for singing expensive fullbacks. In that context, with that level of competition, it's pretty remarkable that he still has been able to play around 30 games a year in all comps for them over the last three or four seasons, and be a positive contributor for a league-winning side.

While it's true he doesn't provide much in terms of physicality, on the ball he can do a bit more than what you give him credit for. While he's technically very well-rounded, with very good feet and touch, I think he has a lot of untapped potential in terms of passing from the midfield area, and has a lot more creativity than what you can usually see for City, where he obviously plays more of a supporting role. Although 4 assists in less than 12 full matches last season in the league, says a lot about his delivery from the flanks. While he does tend to be very safe and metronomic in possession, I was very surprised when watching him play for Ukraine in the world cup playoffs, seeing him pushing from deep and creating in the final third. Obviously, he's not De Bruyne, but he had some very nice moments in those two matches and was the best player in the park on both occasions, IMO.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xa_tYsghrBI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xa_tYsghrBI</a>

As I said, I don't expect him to become this world-class midfielder all of the sudden, but at the very least he will be a useful versatile squad player, with the potential to be quite a bit more. For £30m., that's as good as a bet as you can get in today's insane market.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12235 on: Today at 12:13:53 am »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Yesterday at 11:11:48 pm
Hardly a ringing endorsement from Conte an it the new signing. Into the Under 23s with him then. Seriously never known a manager to publicly complain about so much as him, I'm even including Mourinho in that.

In this case I don't really fault Conte as there is little to indicate Spence is actually able to contribute at a top 4 level. His Championship stats as far as doing anything with the ball weren't all that great.
Offline Classycara

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12236 on: Today at 02:14:43 am »
A lot of tetchy people defending Zinchenko and the move, is it the heat?!

Drinks Sangria has already said it best with regards to his ability as a midfielder. I think he's tidy enough, although isn't someone with Xhaka's range and to be honest he looks even less likely to physically impose himself on a game that Xhaka.

My main issue with the deal is that he's a backup at a billionaire's plaything. He's their third choice LB and about somewhere between 8-10th choice in centre midfield, at a guess. There's no bidding war that City are fighting off. The market for players who are superfluous to sportswash clubs where money is literally no object is not exactly bustling and one that gets driven to high fees. Does anyone see Emerson Palmieri leaving Chelsea for near £30mil when he eventually leaves?

I get that Arsenal have deep pockets and some of the biggest spenders around now, with seemingly little regard for maintaining value or getting some money back from investing in players, but signing a 26 year old inexperience midfielder to play midfield and cover for the scottish fiull acks regular injuries for a higher than normal fee is just screaming 'next manager will sell him for 8 million in 2-3 years to clear the decks for the next overhaul
