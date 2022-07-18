Are are you Zinchenko? Some fair points you make but the reason I chose those games are that theyre the most recent competitive games theyve played that werent the play offs since the war begun and they represent the only times in recent months where Zinchenko has been used in his supposed best position.



Ive not said he cant be decent - Ive watched him a fair bit and he plays like an Allen type - passes quickly, moves it in transition reasonably but doesnt offer much physically or off the ball, which is where Ive formed my fair assessment from that hes pretty middling. Were not talking about a young player with huge potential here, were talking about a player who turns 26 in the next few months and hasnt been able to make himself indispensable to his club manager and has less than 50 senior appearances in his so called specialist position. I know Guardiola can be contrary but when he trusts a player, he doesnt let them leave.



Solid, decent player? Yes. Anything above that? I doubt it based off the evidence so far. I have no specific issue with Zinchenko himself - his clear hypocrisy aside - but he addresses none of the needs of the Arsenal midfield regardless of whether the fee seems good or not for a rotation left back who hasnt actually proven he can play top-level club football well as a midfielder.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xa_tYsghrBI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xa_tYsghrBI</a>

Toddler remark aside, that's a well thought out post. I just don't think judging a player's potential based on results, in an eleven-a-side team's sport, is a reasonable thing to do. That being said, I think you're being a tad harsh on your assessment of him as a player, mostly based on context than anything football related.Yes, it's true he hasn't been able to claim a starting spot in Manchester City, but there are mitigating circumstances. While we may not like to admit it, City is a club that's been on the pinnacle of football for the whole time he has been there, with only Liverpool and Real Madrid on the same level. They have one of the most expensive squads ever assembled, with a manager who has a fetish for singing expensive fullbacks. In that context, with that level of competition, it's pretty remarkable that he still has been able to play around 30 games a year in all comps for them over the last three or four seasons, and be a positive contributor for a league-winning side.While it's true he doesn't provide much in terms of physicality, on the ball he can do a bit more than what you give him credit for. While he's technically very well-rounded, with very good feet and touch, I think he has a lot of untapped potential in terms of passing from the midfield area, and has a lot more creativity than what you can usually see for City, where he obviously plays more of a supporting role. Although 4 assists in less than 12 full matches last season in the league, says a lot about his delivery from the flanks. While he does tend to be very safe and metronomic in possession, I was very surprised when watching him play for Ukraine in the world cup playoffs, seeing him pushing from deep and creating in the final third. Obviously, he's not De Bruyne, but he had some very nice moments in those two matches and was the best player in the park on both occasions, IMO.As I said, I don't expect him to become this world-class midfielder all of the sudden, but at the very least he will be a useful versatile squad player, with the potential to be quite a bit more. For £30m., that's as good as a bet as you can get in today's insane market.