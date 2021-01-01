This is the swashbuckling Ukrainian midfielder part of a side who in World Cup qualifying won only 2 games out of 8 in a group containing Finland, Bosnia and Kazakhstan?
There is no evidence whatsoever that Zinchenko is a high-quality midfielder. The amount of data of him playing in midfield against top sides is minimal - mainly games v England, France and Portugal where they won 0 games and at club level in the cups v lower league opposition.
Reasonable if unspectacular full back, Ukrainian Joe Allen in midfield.
So, you're saying because Ukraine only won two out of six games against those sides, two of which have been in the Euro and World cups recently, then Zinchenko can't be a good midfielder? I highly doubt you have seen any of those games to assess at what level Zinchenko played like, but if you're blindly judging a player's performance by their team results, then Ukraine also drew both games against world champions France, with Zinchenko at midfield. So by that same token, Zinchenko is world-class?
Still, nobody is saying he's Lothar Matthaus in hiding, just that he has the potential to be a very decent midfielder, and if you fairly assess his strengths as a player, plus his performances for the national team, it's not an unreasonable take.
And btw, is £30m. supposed to be a lot, for a young versatile Premier League-proven footballer, who has featured heavily on one of the best teams in the world, in today's market? I mean we got £17 m. for Neco Williams. 30m. seems fairly reasonable in comparison.