Think Spurs's window has been relatively middling. Bissouma is exactly what they've needed, but aside from him there's nothing stand out IMO. I've always liked Perisic but I think his impact at his age/this set up will be pretty minimal, Spence has had one good year in the Championship, so had Ryan Sessegnon though who looked like he was going to be excellent. Richarlison for the big money has baffled me, there's so much better value in the market, but the 'Premier League Proven' tag will have obviously came into play. Think it should be enough for top 4 football again and into the CL knockouts should Conte not decide he can't be arsed. Lenglet on loan too. He didn't kick on at all at Barca, he's another one Sevilla done well on. I think defence will be their downfall next season given Lloris has been on the slide for ages and Dier/Davies still play a big part for them.



Zinchenko to Arsenal is pretty mad money IMO, but you'll get ones like that. Suppose you have to look at the likes of Brewster going for over 20 million for doing well for a few months in the Championship, whereas he's been successful at this level and still got plenty of years ahead of him.