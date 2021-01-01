« previous next »
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,601
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12200 on: Today at 10:12:54 am
Spurs have finally signed Spence.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,221
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12201 on: Today at 10:58:25 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:12:54 am
Spurs have finally signed Spence.

That's the level of excitement I'm here for, on the hottest day in history! :)
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,032
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12202 on: Today at 11:15:44 am
Quote from: bazz on Yesterday at 03:19:17 pm
Very good and detailed analysis here on how Barca are doing what they are doing:

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1548917012021145606
My post history shows I said this years ago about the Barca Financial model, that they would take themselves to the verge of toppling. And yet, I never stop thinking to myself, for all of how that greedy c*nt Messi claimed he loved that club, after rogering its finances in to the ground, with his £600million in the bank, he's never turned around and said, "don't worry about the rest of those deferred wages we agreed". He tax dodged as well. Pond life of a person by the look of it.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:17:32 am by markedasred »
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,352
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12203 on: Today at 11:16:07 am
That's an insane price for a player with 1 decent season in the Championship.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,019
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12204 on: Today at 11:18:05 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:16:07 am
That's an insane price for a player with 1 decent season in the Championship.

Spurs tend to do that from time to time. Buy at a cost from for a Championship player.
Logged

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12205 on: Today at 11:54:29 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:16:07 am
That's an insane price for a player with 1 decent season in the Championship.

Not sure I agree with you. The initial fee is £12.5m. That's not insane at all.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,374
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12206 on: Today at 11:58:45 am
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 11:15:44 am
My post history shows I said this years ago about the Barca Financial model, that they would take themselves to the verge of toppling. And yet, I never stop thinking to myself, for all of how that greedy c*nt Messi claimed he loved that club, after rogering its finances in to the ground, with his £600million in the bank, he's never turned around and said, "don't worry about the rest of those deferred wages we agreed". He tax dodged as well. Pond life of a person by the look of it.

Messi is a proper c*nt, like most top earners.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12207 on: Today at 11:59:45 am
Itll be interesting to see how his defending holds up. Hes got some very good attacking attributes but wouldnt have faced the standard of attacking players he will now too often. Definitely gone to the best team for him; Conte never plays with a back 4 and Cooper seldom does either.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,991
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12208 on: Today at 12:08:20 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:58:45 am
Messi is a proper c*nt, like most top earners.
Indeed. The second part of the statement is the sobering part, IMO.

It's a long-observed component of human nature that the more wealth one accumulates the more avarice and cupidity one tends to demonstrate in holding fast to it and looking to add to it. Some genuinely good people may be immune to developing such traits, but most aren't. I couldn't vouch for my own behaviour, were I to ever gain such riches, and that's why I don't tend to lay into others about it. I'd love to think I'd be different but I can't in all honestly predict what I'd be like.

Willing to gve it a go, mind ;)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,790
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12209 on: Today at 12:48:10 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 07:16:33 am
Brentford spent 20m on Aaron Hickey, United 45m on Lisandro Martinez and Spurs 60m on Richarlison so the Zinchenko 30m and Jesus 45m are obviously not wild. Obviously theres the narrative that we are helping city financially to continue to sportswash football (which is a false narrative since ffp no longer exists and they can do what they like)  , but I think these are very smart moves by us, Zinchenko a bit more of a gamble but he could be the xhaka replacement in central midfield. Jesus will be a star and score a tonne.

I don't know why you keep trying to tie the two city buys together to defend this one, most people on here are going to consider the 45m for Jesus a reasonable deal and are questioning the point of Zinchenko's signing at this price.
Logged

Offline Gutzon Borglum

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12210 on: Today at 01:20:24 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:48:10 pm
I don't know why you keep trying to tie the two city buys together to defend this one, most people on here are going to consider the 45m for Jesus a reasonable deal and are questioning the point of Zinchenko's signing at this price.

I just don't get why just because Zinchenko plays in midfield for Ukraine, this somehow translates into him being good enough to start in midfield for a top 4 premier league side - which is the standard Arsenal are supposed to be aiming for. I get that Arteta knows him from his time at City and all but surely Arsenal with their resources should be able to find someone far more proven for that role. Zinchenko will help them keep the ball better as he is tidy in possession, but I doubt he has the physicality required to impose himself off the ball nor the dynamism to be all that creative on it.

Its a very meh signing for me, he's a decent squad player at best for a side that wants to be in the champions league.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12211 on: Today at 01:27:55 pm
I think hes a top 4 player. A good fullback, able to play in midfield too. Im not sure what the issue is. Citys 2nd 11 have been a top 4 team for ages, taking their sort of reserves isnt a terrible idea, including Zinchenko.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12212 on: Today at 01:34:26 pm
Depends what role theyve got in mind for him. As a back up across a few positions its not a terrible idea. If hes been signed to play as a first choice in midfield I think that is a horrible idea.
Logged

Offline Gutzon Borglum

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12213 on: Today at 02:04:32 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:27:55 pm
I think hes a top 4 player. A good fullback, able to play in midfield too. Im not sure what the issue is. Citys 2nd 11 have been a top 4 team for ages, taking their sort of reserves isnt a terrible idea, including Zinchenko.

I agree that he's a decent fullback, but Arsenal are apparently signing him to play in central midfield.
Logged

Offline Gutzon Borglum

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12214 on: Today at 02:05:31 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:34:26 pm
Depends what role theyve got in mind for him. As a back up across a few positions its not a terrible idea. If hes been signed to play as a first choice in midfield I think that is a horrible idea.

Yeah I feel similarly. £30 million for a back up leftback seems excessive though.
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,298
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12215 on: Today at 02:07:44 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:27:55 pm
I think hes a top 4 player. A good fullback, able to play in midfield too. Im not sure what the issue is. Citys 2nd 11 have been a top 4 team for ages, taking their sort of reserves isnt a terrible idea, including Zinchenko.

I think hes actually a good midfielder able to play full back.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12216 on: Today at 02:08:08 pm
I get the feeling Zinchenko is underrated on here. He is a quality player.

Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12217 on: Today at 02:10:35 pm
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 02:08:08 pm
I get the feeling Zinchenko is underrated on here. He is a quality player.

The opposite if anything now, not seen anyone ever rate him before but since the Arsenal move it's been relentless praise.
Logged

Offline Gutzon Borglum

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12218 on: Today at 02:33:00 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:10:35 pm
The opposite if anything now, not seen anyone ever rate him before but since the Arsenal move it's been relentless praise.

Yeah exactly, and even if he is a decent leftback.. How does anyone know he can play central midfield to the elite standard Arsenal need? Like have all these people been watching Ukraine's world cup qualifers or something?
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,341
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12219 on: Today at 03:37:02 pm
This is the swashbuckling Ukrainian midfielder part of a side who in World Cup qualifying won only 2 games out of 8 in a group containing Finland, Bosnia and Kazakhstan?

There is no evidence whatsoever that Zinchenko is a high-quality midfielder. The amount of data of him playing in midfield against top sides is minimal - mainly games v England, France and Portugal where they won 0 games and at club level in the cups v lower league opposition.

Reasonable if unspectacular full back, Ukrainian Joe Allen in midfield.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12220 on: Today at 03:42:31 pm
I mean the biggest piece of evidence that Zinchenko isn't a top class midfielder is that Guardiola never actually saw him as a midfielder! Sure he's got amazing options there, but still.

Zinchenko was being linked with moves to Watford and Norwich this time last year. I just don't get what's happened in the last 12 months to suddenly make him worth £30 million and an Arsenal-calibre player.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,944
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12221 on: Today at 03:43:51 pm
Think Spurs's window has been relatively middling. Bissouma is exactly what they've needed, but aside from him there's nothing stand out IMO. I've always liked Perisic but I think his impact at his age/this set up will be pretty minimal, Spence has had one good year in the Championship, so had Ryan Sessegnon though who looked like he was going to be excellent. Richarlison for the big money has baffled me, there's so much better value in the market, but the 'Premier League Proven' tag will have obviously came into play. Think it should be enough for top 4 football again and into the CL knockouts should Conte not decide he can't be arsed. Lenglet on loan too. He didn't kick on at all at Barca, he's another one Sevilla done well on. I think defence will be their downfall next season given Lloris has been on the slide for ages and Dier/Davies still play a big part for them.

Zinchenko to Arsenal is pretty mad money IMO, but you'll get ones like that. Suppose you have to look at the likes of Brewster going for over 20 million for doing well for a few months in the Championship, whereas he's been successful at this level and still got plenty of years ahead of him.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
