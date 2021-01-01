Messi is a proper c*nt, like most top earners.
Indeed. The second part of the statement is the sobering part, IMO.
It's a long-observed component of human nature that the more wealth one accumulates the more avarice and cupidity one tends to demonstrate in holding fast to it and looking to add to it. Some genuinely good people may be immune to developing such traits, but most aren't. I couldn't vouch for my own behaviour, were I to ever gain such riches, and that's why I don't tend to lay into others about it. I'd love to think I'd be different but I can't in all honestly predict what I'd be like.
Willing to gve it a go, mind