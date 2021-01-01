I don't know why you keep trying to tie the two city buys together to defend this one, most people on here are going to consider the 45m for Jesus a reasonable deal and are questioning the point of Zinchenko's signing at this price.



I just don't get why just because Zinchenko plays in midfield for Ukraine, this somehow translates into him being good enough to start in midfield for a top 4 premier league side - which is the standard Arsenal are supposed to be aiming for. I get that Arteta knows him from his time at City and all but surely Arsenal with their resources should be able to find someone far more proven for that role. Zinchenko will help them keep the ball better as he is tidy in possession, but I doubt he has the physicality required to impose himself off the ball nor the dynamism to be all that creative on it.Its a very meh signing for me, he's a decent squad player at best for a side that wants to be in the champions league.