Online tubby

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12200 on: Today at 10:12:54 am »
Spurs have finally signed Spence.
Online lionel_messias

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12201 on: Today at 10:58:25 am »
That's the level of excitement I'm here for, on the hottest day in history! :)
Offline markedasred

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12202 on: Today at 11:15:44 am »
Very good and detailed analysis here on how Barca are doing what they are doing:

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1548917012021145606
My post history shows I said this years ago about the Barca Financial model, that they would take themselves to the verge of toppling. And yet, I never stop thinking to myself, for all of how that greedy c*nt Messi claimed he loved that club, after rogering its finances in to the ground, with his £600million in the bank, he's never turned around and said, "don't worry about the rest of those deferred wages we agreed". He tax dodged as well. Pond life of a person by the look of it.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12203 on: Today at 11:16:07 am »
That's an insane price for a player with 1 decent season in the Championship.
Offline Fordy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12204 on: Today at 11:18:05 am »
Spurs tend to do that from time to time. Buy at a cost from for a Championship player.
Offline HardworkDedication

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12205 on: Today at 11:54:29 am »
Not sure I agree with you. The initial fee is £12.5m. That's not insane at all.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12206 on: Today at 11:58:45 am »
Messi is a proper c*nt, like most top earners.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12207 on: Today at 11:59:45 am »
Itll be interesting to see how his defending holds up. Hes got some very good attacking attributes but wouldnt have faced the standard of attacking players he will now too often. Definitely gone to the best team for him; Conte never plays with a back 4 and Cooper seldom does either.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12208 on: Today at 12:08:20 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:58:45 am
Messi is a proper c*nt, like most top earners.
Indeed. The second part of the statement is the sobering part, IMO.

It's a long-observed component of human nature that the more wealth one accumulates the more avarice and cupidity one tends to demonstrate in holding fast to it and looking to add to it. Some genuinely good people may be immune to developing such traits, but most aren't. I couldn't vouch for my own behaviour, were I to ever gain such riches, and that's why I don't tend to lay into others about it. I'd love to think I'd be different but I can't in all honestly predict what I'd be like.

Willing to gve it a go, mind ;)
Offline Skeeve

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12209 on: Today at 12:48:10 pm »
Brentford spent 20m on Aaron Hickey, United 45m on Lisandro Martinez and Spurs 60m on Richarlison so the Zinchenko 30m and Jesus 45m are obviously not wild. Obviously theres the narrative that we are helping city financially to continue to sportswash football (which is a false narrative since ffp no longer exists and they can do what they like)  , but I think these are very smart moves by us, Zinchenko a bit more of a gamble but he could be the xhaka replacement in central midfield. Jesus will be a star and score a tonne.

I don't know why you keep trying to tie the two city buys together to defend this one, most people on here are going to consider the 45m for Jesus a reasonable deal and are questioning the point of Zinchenko's signing at this price.
Online Gutzon Borglum

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12210 on: Today at 01:20:24 pm »
I just don't get why just because Zinchenko plays in midfield for Ukraine, this somehow translates into him being good enough to start in midfield for a top 4 premier league side - which is the standard Arsenal are supposed to be aiming for. I get that Arteta knows him from his time at City and all but surely Arsenal with their resources should be able to find someone far more proven for that role. Zinchenko will help them keep the ball better as he is tidy in possession, but I doubt he has the physicality required to impose himself off the ball nor the dynamism to be all that creative on it.

Its a very meh signing for me, he's a decent squad player at best for a side that wants to be in the champions league.
Offline Knight

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12211 on: Today at 01:27:55 pm »
I think hes a top 4 player. A good fullback, able to play in midfield too. Im not sure what the issue is. Citys 2nd 11 have been a top 4 team for ages, taking their sort of reserves isnt a terrible idea, including Zinchenko.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12212 on: Today at 01:34:26 pm »
Depends what role theyve got in mind for him. As a back up across a few positions its not a terrible idea. If hes been signed to play as a first choice in midfield I think that is a horrible idea.
Online Gutzon Borglum

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12213 on: Today at 02:04:32 pm »
I agree that he's a decent fullback, but Arsenal are apparently signing him to play in central midfield.
Online Gutzon Borglum

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12214 on: Today at 02:05:31 pm »
Yeah I feel similarly. £30 million for a back up leftback seems excessive though.
Online KillieRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12215 on: Today at 02:07:44 pm »
I think hes actually a good midfielder able to play full back.
Online jonkrux

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12216 on: Today at 02:08:08 pm »
I get the feeling Zinchenko is underrated on here. He is a quality player.

Online DelTrotter

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #12217 on: Today at 02:10:35 pm »
The opposite if anything now, not seen anyone ever rate him before but since the Arsenal move it's been relentless praise.
