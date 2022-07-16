« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

jillc

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 16, 2022, 12:22:10 pm
If they lose this case in court, surely Barcelona are finished.

Debt-zombie Barcelona can only be saved by the European Super League

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/07/16/debt-zombie-barcelona-can-saved-european-super-league/
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 16, 2022, 12:23:05 pm
Quote from: BER on July 16, 2022, 11:24:26 am
How long before Barca will have to sell a stake of the club to the Saudis?

You know - this isn't as crazy as it might seem.

Presuming there are some rules actually in place to prevent this - I'm sure LaLiga would somehow say ok so long as Barca had a plan on buying it back.  ::)
Andar

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 16, 2022, 12:51:19 pm
Surprised by Newcastle in the market so far. Expected them to go bigger.
Schmidt

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 16, 2022, 01:51:27 pm
Quote from: Andar on July 16, 2022, 12:51:19 pm
Surprised by Newcastle in the market so far. Expected them to go bigger.

Their owners faced a lot more push back when buying Newcastle than the City/PSG owners, and I'm guessing if they started throwing money at players those questions around sports washing would get louder.

My bet is that their plan is:
- Throw money at backroom staff like scouts, nutritionists, coaches, etc. This doesn't bring a lot of attention.
- Invest in infrastructure since this is typically seen as good owner behaviour and benefits the club. Maybe invest in areas around the stadium too.
- Slowly start to add more and more small sponsors, mostly used as ways to pour their own money into the club in a way that looks legitimate.
- Get a top 10 finish (they'll be expecting that this season) and then start targeting more Guimaraes type signings, young talents who could go to a bigger club but won't raise a ton of eyebrows going to Newcastle for "regular football".
- Aim to start challenging the top six around the time that England gets an extra CL spot through this stupid new format.
- Ship out Howe when he gets them close to competing for the CL and go big with the next manager.
- Start competing for bigger names after becoming a big club "organically".
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 16, 2022, 02:07:26 pm
Quote from: BER on July 16, 2022, 11:24:26 am
How long before Barca will have to sell a stake of the club to the Saudis?

They may as well sell up to someone who can run the club properly. Their model doesn't work. The members are idiots who have consistently voted for crooks and incompetents to destroy them and line their own pockets. A bit like the English at general elections.



Fromola

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 16, 2022, 02:11:54 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on July 16, 2022, 01:51:27 pm
Their owners faced a lot more push back when buying Newcastle than the City/PSG owners, and I'm guessing if they started throwing money at players those questions around sports washing would get louder.

My bet is that their plan is:
- Throw money at backroom staff like scouts, nutritionists, coaches, etc. This doesn't bring a lot of attention.
- Invest in infrastructure since this is typically seen as good owner behaviour and benefits the club. Maybe invest in areas around the stadium too.
- Slowly start to add more and more small sponsors, mostly used as ways to pour their own money into the club in a way that looks legitimate.
- Get a top 10 finish (they'll be expecting that this season) and then start targeting more Guimaraes type signings, young talents who could go to a bigger club but won't raise a ton of eyebrows going to Newcastle for "regular football".
- Aim to start challenging the top six around the time that England gets an extra CL spot through this stupid new format.
- Ship out Howe when he gets them close to competing for the CL and go big with the next manager.
- Start competing for bigger names after becoming a big club "organically".

I see them as more of an RB Leipzig than a City or PSG. They'll try and build it more incrementally. Problem is the competition for CL is intense here. And look what Everton have spent just to go backwards.
Dim Glas

  • 🇺🇦
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 16, 2022, 02:21:44 pm
Quote from: Fromola on July 16, 2022, 02:11:54 pm
I see them as more of an RB Leipzig than a City or PSG. They'll try and build it more incrementally. Problem is the competition for CL is intense here. And look what Everton have spent just to go backwards.

No chance the Saudis have bought them with the idea of a being more of a RB Leipzig. That isnt a sportswashing project.

Evertons spending isnt even worth a mention in comparison. Newcastle can blow em out the water in fees AND wages.  And so far, the suggestion is they do have people on place who do have an idea of how to buy.

It wont be instantaneous, it wasnt for Abu Dhabi either, but their aim is very much to be competing for the league here and the CL in the near future. And why wont they be with the financial power they have behidn them, and so long as they continue getting signings right.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 16, 2022, 02:49:55 pm
Gnabry signs a new contract at Bayern.
S

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 16, 2022, 03:56:08 pm
Any remote chance Bayern go after Kane?
newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 16, 2022, 04:22:09 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 16, 2022, 02:49:55 pm
Gnabry signs a new contract at Bayern.

That's a bit surprising. Guessing it's for mega-bucks.

I guess money saved on Lewandowski can now go to Gnabry
Linudden

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 16, 2022, 05:21:23 pm
If Lewandowski's form suddenly falls off a cliff and Barca have to pay them wages for as many as four federal years in the transfer pen ;D
Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 16, 2022, 06:35:35 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on July 16, 2022, 02:21:44 pm
No chance the Saudis have bought them with the idea of a being more of a RB Leipzig. That isnt a sportswashing project.

Evertons spending isnt even worth a mention in comparison. Newcastle can blow em out the water in fees AND wages.  And so far, the suggestion is they do have people on place who do have an idea of how to buy.

It wont be instantaneous, it wasnt for Abu Dhabi either, but their aim is very much to be competing for the league here and the CL in the near future. And why wont they be with the financial power they have behidn them, and so long as they continue getting signings right.

Theyve signed someone from our recruitment team already, so theyll be tapping him for inside information. They are probably offering mega bucks to analysts and scouts in other top teams as a shortcut. If they offered Will Spearman et al 5x their LFC salary, it would be hard to turn down, but lets hope they covet principles over hard cash. 
elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 16, 2022, 07:30:56 pm
Ajax get Calvin Bassey from Rangers for 22m. Looks like Rangers getting good fees for their players this summer. He will probably wear Utd shirt in a year when they pay 100M for him.
TALBERT

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 16, 2022, 08:10:43 pm
Barcelona are a mess

Keeper:

Ter Stegen - the only position that is nailed on without a ridiculous about of backups

Back up Neto

Defence - probably go with

Dest Araujo Christensen Alba

They need to get rid of 35 year old Pique

Wague and Umtiti can go too

Back up Garcia, Roberto, Mingueza

Midfield - loads of options

Kessie Gavi Pedri

Back up Busquets, De Jong, Gonzalez

Get rid of Puig, Collado, Pjanić

Forwards - Dembele Lewandowski Raphinha

Back up - Fati, Torres

Get rid of Depay, Braithwaite, Aubameyang

So a squad of 20

And sell 9 players

The issue is the contracts these players have

Umtiti who played once last season and for the previous 3 seasons played less than 20 games has a contract until 2026 Hes also rumoured to have failed medicals

De Jong who is owed £17m in wages has a contract until 2026 no wonder he doesnt want to leave Yes if Bayern were in for him he would go But Man Utd

Aubameyang has a contract until 2025

Fromola

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 16, 2022, 08:15:01 pm
It wouldn't be a proper transfer window if Barca didn't throw big dough at a forward over 30. How does Lewandkowski and Aubemeyang mesh together though?
elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 16, 2022, 08:39:37 pm
Quote from: Fromola on July 16, 2022, 08:15:01 pm
It wouldn't be a proper transfer window if Barca didn't throw big dough at a forward over 30. How does Lewandkowski and Aubemeyang mesh together though?
I really don't see them playing together. Also, Ferran Torres has been disappointment since his arrival too.
elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 16, 2022, 08:46:36 pm
Doubts over Chancel Mbemba's age have resurfaced following his move to Marseille- the DR Congo defender has previously been registered as having four different dates of birth, reports LEquipe.

CNN reports that he is actually 33, not 27.
Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 16, 2022, 09:01:02 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on July 16, 2022, 08:46:36 pm
Doubts over Chancel Mbemba's age have resurfaced following his move to Marseille- the DR Congo defender has previously been registered as having four different dates of birth, reports LEquipe.

CNN reports that he is actually 33, not 27.

Not this again. He was accused of this in 2015 and exactly the same story of different DOBs. He had bone tests back then which are accurate to within two years.


No surprise its a black african player being accused again.

Edit: found the story from 7 years ago.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/newcastles-chancel-mbemba-three-birthdays-6241226
« Last Edit: July 16, 2022, 09:02:59 pm by Peabee »
elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 16, 2022, 09:35:53 pm
Quote from: Peabee on July 16, 2022, 09:01:02 pm
Not this again. He was accused of this in 2015 and exactly the same story of different DOBs. He had bone tests back then which are accurate to within two years.


No surprise its a black african player being accused again.

Edit: found the story from 7 years ago.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/newcastles-chancel-mbemba-three-birthdays-6241226

not necessarily due to racism though,

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Age_fraud_in_association_football
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 16, 2022, 10:00:46 pm
Theyre difficult issues to disentangle. Peabee is right in that the accusation gets thrown way too readily at African players. But it would also be disingenuous to say that the players caught in recent years as not the age they profess, have not typically been from Africa.

Theres been unfortunate instances such as Kenyas U18 Team at the turn of the century fielding multiple blokes in their 20s which has then driven the stigma. This is usually due to FA greed and duplicity rather than an individual looking to operate outside of normalcy.

In truth theres very little confirmed cases and often the player didnt have a clue themselves; Silas Mvumpa (previously Wamangituka) learned retrospectively that an agent looking to get him into European football had changed his identity and age to make him more appealing to European clubs. It was Mvumpa himself who blew the whistle on this.

African age issues get more attention Id say, because theres actually a lot of good national teams, but look into it and Iraq, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Bhutan and Yemen have all been ejected from AFC Under 18 tournaments in the last decade for fielding 20+ Year olds in junior competitions. Just none of those players were ever likely to make it to Europe, so it was done just to win.
« Last Edit: July 16, 2022, 10:04:12 pm by Drinks Sangria »
disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 16, 2022, 11:28:36 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on July 16, 2022, 07:30:56 pm
Ajax get Calvin Bassey from Rangers for 22m. Looks like Rangers getting good fees for their players this summer. He will probably wear Utd shirt in a year when they pay 100M for him.

Great business by Rangers. Only ever saw him play in the Europa League final but he was outstanding I thought. Seems he's only played one full season with Rangers which has me believing they've done very well on him.

Ajax seem to have bought a few players in recent years for good money (by their terms) - Haller a couple of years ago, a club record fee on Bergwijn and now Bassey, seem quite substantial by their usual incomings.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:00:49 am
Quote from: elsewhere on July 16, 2022, 07:30:56 pm
Ajax get Calvin Bassey from Rangers for 22m. Looks like Rangers getting good fees for their players this summer. He will probably wear Utd shirt in a year when they pay 100M for him.
Ajax seem to have a Goldeneye for transfer business.
gerrardisgod

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:31:49 am
STOP GETTING BOND WRONG!
Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:33:00 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 12:31:49 am
STOP GETTING BOND WRONG!

Flaccido likes American things now.
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:42:55 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on July 16, 2022, 11:28:36 pm
Great business by Rangers. Only ever saw him play in the Europa League final but he was outstanding I thought. Seems he's only played one full season with Rangers which has me believing they've done very well on him.

Ajax seem to have bought a few players in recent years for good money (by their terms) - Haller a couple of years ago, a club record fee on Bergwijn and now Bassey, seem quite substantial by their usual incomings.
The spending profile has adjusted a bit, but thats allowed them to make even more money off the back of that. Its easy to forget were only two years departed from Ajax selling De Ligt for £70m, Ziyech for £60m, De Jong for £65m. Theyve also sold Van De Beek for £40m, Gravenberch for £25m and Haller for £40m. The only players out of those they had to spend a fee on were Ziyech who cost them £8m and Haller who cost £22m. The rest were academy products. Martinez is going for £45m and they still have Antony, Alvarez and Timber who will make them £100m+ in the next few seasons. As a money making model goes, theyre doing well.

Bergwijn to me looks like a continuity signing to ensure they win the league. They paid basically what Spurs got him out of the league for and have signed him hoping he goes mad with his numbers and they can tempt someone back in at £40m or so. The Haller model - good quality player, signed by a big foreign team for an inflated figure, buy them when their stock falls then give them a platform to prove they were great all along, sell at big profit akin to the original fee that was paid for them by the foreign club. They tried to do it with Promes but he became problematic as an individual.

Its not all sunshine though at Ajax - whilst the team doing the non-domestic scouting have played a blinder in recent years, the team tasked with ensuring the best young players get tied down to contracts to realise their value has done a pretty poor job - Lang, Bakker, Brobbey, Botman are all players that Ajax didnt think were good enough to give them similar contracts to what they gave to the likes of De Ligt and even players like Veltman. This has lost them a lot of potential quality from the team and later big fees. At the end of the day theyre always going to churn players out for great money but they need to ensure that their academy remains the focus.

Bassey is a strange one because its just not a market Ajax buy from. Theyve clearly watched him a lot and think heres another circa £20m player who we train for a year and double our money on. Ive only seen him in the Europa League because I dont watch SPL and he looked decent.
RedSince86

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:31:50 pm
Barca are fucked, they have wage deferrals to pay off of 389 million, Pique is owed 40 million, De Jong 17 million, they unofficially have Messi on their wage bill as he's owned money as well.

Also more worrying is the 650 million loan they refinanced with Goldman Sachs has to be paid in Dollars, which has added 20% value to the loan.

Every time the La Liga TV revenues go up, they won't see any growth on the turnover and the financial gap to Real and Europe's big clubs gets even wider.

What's funny is Real won 4 CL in 6 years hardly spending and funded their stadium renovation, and Barca spent over a Billion in that time frame and are still no where near renovating the Camp Nou and still stuck on 5 European Cups.

Amazingly disastrous presidency from Bartemeu, the club might not exist in 2-3 seasons unless they rip up their fan ownership model and go the footballing version of the Satanic route and be a Sportswash club which I couldn't see happening with Tebas at the helm of Le Liga right now either.

I won't be fussed if they are doomed, but I will remember them them for 09 and 11 keeping United on #3.
Wghennessy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:46:34 pm
Theres a reason why Bayern wanted the money up front. Barca wont exist in a few years.
elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:07:13 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 03:46:34 pm
Theres a reason why Bayern wanted the money up front. Barca wont exist in a few years.

Glad De Jong is showing them the finger and asking his full remaining payments before discussing wages with Utd.
The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:46:09 pm
Why did they sign Aubameyang , cant see him playing with lewa so he ll be on the bench getting old and expensive. Even if their expensive signings work out theyll need a new strike force again soon.
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:03:43 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 04:46:09 pm
Why did they sign Aubameyang , cant see him playing with lewa so he ll be on the bench getting old and expensive. Even if their expensive signings work out theyll need a new strike force again soon.
Hes already 33, he gave his best years to Dortmund and the early days at Arsenal. He bagged a few for Barca mainly against weaker sides but theyll be looking to force him out soon because his affordable contract is about to quadruple in weekly cost for Barca.
lamonti

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:22:35 pm
Quote from: Fromola on July 13, 2022, 10:35:04 pm
He's spent most of his career at Napoli who haven't won more than a domestic cup, not gone far in Europe and only played 3 games at the World Cup for Senegal where they were knocked out in the group. Before Napoli he was playing in Belgium and the French 2nd division.

He's wasted his career really for a player of his pedigree. In fact the AFCON in Jan was his only really big achievement. Either he'll want to make up for that at Chelsea or he stayed at Napoli because he didn't have the drive to play at the highest level and win the top honours.

Sterling at 27 should be coming into his peak but he has got a lot of miles on the clock. 77 England caps and pushing 500 games for Liverpool and Man City. Started playing regularly at 17.



Nah, this is a nonsense position. He dedicated his the lion's share of his career to a good club who came close to loads of things and didn't quite make it, to their disappointment, quite a few times. Napoli were a result away from a Scudetto once or twice. Senegal were eliminated from that World Cup on Fair Play tie-breakers which was desperately unfortunate. Napoli didn't make much of a dent in the CL because they were in a group with us and PSG and they were only just squeezed out then.

Plenty of great careers don't end up in medals because teams win tournament, not individuals. He could've gone and just rotated through Chelsea for a while earlier on but so what if he didn't. Still a really good player.
Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:59:33 pm
Just ignoring the finances for a second, there is no way you can justify the Barca transfers as making any sense for their squad or what they needed.  They cant play Auba and Lewa together, theres not enough minutes for Fati unless you spent 70m for Raphina to be on the bench and are you really going to give big minutes to Alonso? Theyre acting like a potential relegation candidate and not a team that was easily 2nd and just had some really bad Europe results which can happen. Its just super strange and then you get to the finances part and it gets bonkers.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:00:53 pm
De Ligt off to Bayern for 70m euros.
Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:06:04 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:00:53 pm
De Ligt off to Bayern for 70m euros.

Good replacement for the very slow moving calamity that some people call Upamecano.
JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:47:34 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:00:53 pm
De Ligt off to Bayern for 70m euros.

Good summer for Bayern - theyll be a CL threat this season
newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:05:14 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:00:53 pm
De Ligt off to Bayern for 70m euros.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:06:04 pm
Good replacement for the very slow moving calamity that some people call Upamecano.

to get a slow moving non-calamity?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:58:41 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:00:53 pm
De Ligt off to Bayern for 70m euros.
No doubt the abundance of Turkish kebab stalls in Munich played a factor in Bayern getting a sweet deal for De Ligt.
Knight

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:59:37 am
Barca are surely too big to cease to exist as a club. Although at some point they're going to have to financially reset on a massive scale and at the moment they're doubling down on financial catastrophe.
The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:09:36 am
In the end theyll sell themselves to Saudi Arabia . I wouldnt be surprised if thats part of their thinking already , go big and if it doesnt work sell out.
JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:07:35 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:09:36 am
In the end theyll sell themselves to Saudi Arabia . I wouldnt be surprised if thats part of their thinking already , go big and if it doesnt work sell out.

Assuming youre not trolling? Then this is a misunderstanding of what the club is and who owns it and who it serves to be honest.
The decisions theyre making are horrible but theyre not conciously punting the club. If anything pride is their weakness, theyre the emblem of Catalonia and they want to compete with everyone but currently cant they just refuse to accept it or at least are going about it the wrong way
