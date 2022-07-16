Great business by Rangers. Only ever saw him play in the Europa League final but he was outstanding I thought. Seems he's only played one full season with Rangers which has me believing they've done very well on him.



Ajax seem to have bought a few players in recent years for good money (by their terms) - Haller a couple of years ago, a club record fee on Bergwijn and now Bassey, seem quite substantial by their usual incomings.



The spending profile has adjusted a bit, but thats allowed them to make even more money off the back of that. Its easy to forget were only two years departed from Ajax selling De Ligt for £70m, Ziyech for £60m, De Jong for £65m. Theyve also sold Van De Beek for £40m, Gravenberch for £25m and Haller for £40m. The only players out of those they had to spend a fee on were Ziyech who cost them £8m and Haller who cost £22m. The rest were academy products. Martinez is going for £45m and they still have Antony, Alvarez and Timber who will make them £100m+ in the next few seasons. As a money making model goes, theyre doing well.Bergwijn to me looks like a continuity signing to ensure they win the league. They paid basically what Spurs got him out of the league for and have signed him hoping he goes mad with his numbers and they can tempt someone back in at £40m or so. The Haller model - good quality player, signed by a big foreign team for an inflated figure, buy them when their stock falls then give them a platform to prove they were great all along, sell at big profit akin to the original fee that was paid for them by the foreign club. They tried to do it with Promes but he became problematic as an individual.Its not all sunshine though at Ajax - whilst the team doing the non-domestic scouting have played a blinder in recent years, the team tasked with ensuring the best young players get tied down to contracts to realise their value has done a pretty poor job - Lang, Bakker, Brobbey, Botman are all players that Ajax didnt think were good enough to give them similar contracts to what they gave to the likes of De Ligt and even players like Veltman. This has lost them a lot of potential quality from the team and later big fees. At the end of the day theyre always going to churn players out for great money but they need to ensure that their academy remains the focus.Bassey is a strange one because its just not a market Ajax buy from. Theyve clearly watched him a lot and think heres another circa £20m player who we train for a year and double our money on. Ive only seen him in the Europa League because I dont watch SPL and he looked decent.