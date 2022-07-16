« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12120 on: Today at 12:22:10 pm
If they lose this case in court, surely Barcelona are finished.

Debt-zombie Barcelona can only be saved by the European Super League

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/07/16/debt-zombie-barcelona-can-saved-european-super-league/
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12121 on: Today at 12:23:05 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:24:26 am
How long before Barca will have to sell a stake of the club to the Saudis?

You know - this isn't as crazy as it might seem.

Presuming there are some rules actually in place to prevent this - I'm sure LaLiga would somehow say ok so long as Barca had a plan on buying it back.  ::)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12122 on: Today at 12:51:19 pm
Surprised by Newcastle in the market so far. Expected them to go bigger.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12123 on: Today at 01:51:27 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 12:51:19 pm
Surprised by Newcastle in the market so far. Expected them to go bigger.

Their owners faced a lot more push back when buying Newcastle than the City/PSG owners, and I'm guessing if they started throwing money at players those questions around sports washing would get louder.

My bet is that their plan is:
- Throw money at backroom staff like scouts, nutritionists, coaches, etc. This doesn't bring a lot of attention.
- Invest in infrastructure since this is typically seen as good owner behaviour and benefits the club. Maybe invest in areas around the stadium too.
- Slowly start to add more and more small sponsors, mostly used as ways to pour their own money into the club in a way that looks legitimate.
- Get a top 10 finish (they'll be expecting that this season) and then start targeting more Guimaraes type signings, young talents who could go to a bigger club but won't raise a ton of eyebrows going to Newcastle for "regular football".
- Aim to start challenging the top six around the time that England gets an extra CL spot through this stupid new format.
- Ship out Howe when he gets them close to competing for the CL and go big with the next manager.
- Start competing for bigger names after becoming a big club "organically".
Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,994
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12124 on: Today at 02:07:26 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 11:24:26 am
How long before Barca will have to sell a stake of the club to the Saudis?

They may as well sell up to someone who can run the club properly. Their model doesn't work. The members are idiots who have consistently voted for crooks and incompetents to destroy them and line their own pockets. A bit like the English at general elections.



Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12125 on: Today at 02:11:54 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:51:27 pm
Their owners faced a lot more push back when buying Newcastle than the City/PSG owners, and I'm guessing if they started throwing money at players those questions around sports washing would get louder.

My bet is that their plan is:
- Throw money at backroom staff like scouts, nutritionists, coaches, etc. This doesn't bring a lot of attention.
- Invest in infrastructure since this is typically seen as good owner behaviour and benefits the club. Maybe invest in areas around the stadium too.
- Slowly start to add more and more small sponsors, mostly used as ways to pour their own money into the club in a way that looks legitimate.
- Get a top 10 finish (they'll be expecting that this season) and then start targeting more Guimaraes type signings, young talents who could go to a bigger club but won't raise a ton of eyebrows going to Newcastle for "regular football".
- Aim to start challenging the top six around the time that England gets an extra CL spot through this stupid new format.
- Ship out Howe when he gets them close to competing for the CL and go big with the next manager.
- Start competing for bigger names after becoming a big club "organically".

I see them as more of an RB Leipzig than a City or PSG. They'll try and build it more incrementally. Problem is the competition for CL is intense here. And look what Everton have spent just to go backwards.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12126 on: Today at 02:21:44 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:11:54 pm
I see them as more of an RB Leipzig than a City or PSG. They'll try and build it more incrementally. Problem is the competition for CL is intense here. And look what Everton have spent just to go backwards.

No chance the Saudis have bought them with the idea of a being more of a RB Leipzig. That isnt a sportswashing project.

Evertons spending isnt even worth a mention in comparison. Newcastle can blow em out the water in fees AND wages.  And so far, the suggestion is they do have people on place who do have an idea of how to buy.

It wont be instantaneous, it wasnt for Abu Dhabi either, but their aim is very much to be competing for the league here and the CL in the near future. And why wont they be with the financial power they have behidn them, and so long as they continue getting signings right.
