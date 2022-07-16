Surprised by Newcastle in the market so far. Expected them to go bigger.



Their owners faced a lot more push back when buying Newcastle than the City/PSG owners, and I'm guessing if they started throwing money at players those questions around sports washing would get louder.My bet is that their plan is:- Throw money at backroom staff like scouts, nutritionists, coaches, etc. This doesn't bring a lot of attention.- Invest in infrastructure since this is typically seen as good owner behaviour and benefits the club. Maybe invest in areas around the stadium too.- Slowly start to add more and more small sponsors, mostly used as ways to pour their own money into the club in a way that looks legitimate.- Get a top 10 finish (they'll be expecting that this season) and then start targeting more Guimaraes type signings, young talents who could go to a bigger club but won't raise a ton of eyebrows going to Newcastle for "regular football".- Aim to start challenging the top six around the time that England gets an extra CL spot through this stupid new format.- Ship out Howe when he gets them close to competing for the CL and go big with the next manager.- Start competing for bigger names after becoming a big club "organically".