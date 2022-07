City potentially losing all of Sterling, Jesus and Silva in one window is really interesting. Obviously they’ve already got Haaland and Alvarez in, but would expect they’ll add at least one more if Silva goes. But even if they get a belter, it’s still a lot of change and that could destabilise them a bit, especially in the early part of the season.



Silva would be nigh on impossible to replace, he's world class imo. I really think they're underestimating how important Sterling and Jesus' runs in behind were as well, they may not have been perfect, but they cause a lot of problems with their movement, and both are excellent at pressing. Doubling down on Grealish who tends to play in front of a packed defence and who closes down poorly. A lot will rest on Haaland to stretch the opposition, and he isn't a great presser either. Even if he can stay fit...