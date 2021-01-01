« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12080 on: Today at 10:55:10 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:47:07 am
Really like Bassey, think he'll get a big money move a few years down the line.
Hey, big spenders are always looking for the next star.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12081 on: Today at 10:55:16 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 06:51:33 pm
Barca is a garbage club example #1,000,000

Reshad Rahman ✆
@ReshadRahman_
·
34m
🚨 Barça briefing to local press (SER, Catalunya Radio, etc) re Frenkie De Jong  suggesting the clubs told the player he HAS to leave, this is the decision and that exit will be necessary as to register Kessie and Christensen. #Transfers 🇳🇱

❗️More: The club has already communicated this to the player, who is aware that he is fighting against a rock. Barça has to transfer him, despite his reluctance, and will have to accept. He could even be left out of pre-season if he refuses to leave from
@ferrancorreas


❗️Barcelona believes Manchester Uniteds offer is one that is difficult to reject. Furthermore, their intention is to close his exit in a matter of days, perhaps this week.
@CatalunyaRadio
 #Transfers 🇳🇱

I guess the mystique of Barca makes players want to keep going there but at some point you can't keep treating players like shit and have it work out. Think everybody forgot the Adama Traore deal where they gave him a shiny nickel for wages by promising a new contract and then promptly shipped him back to Wolves.

Barca have become the laughing stock - they cannot even registered free transfered players they have signed
De Jong is not keen on United and wants all his money Barca owe him which is about 20M which negates about 40% of the money they will get from United
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12082 on: Today at 10:56:29 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:29:22 am
Shirley you're not serious, now both transfer threads have descended into shit punnery
OOH, BIT OF BUSH
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12083 on: Today at 12:40:21 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:05:00 am
Players often have big egos and think theyre too good for the same to happen to them at Barcelona.

Ryan Kent - our former winger - is being linked to Leeds again now that Raphinha has gone. He was linked to them last year but Leeds didnt want to pay the £15m Rangers wanted. Hell be cheaper this season as he has one year left on his deal. Forest also linked, as are Galatasaray which seems a strange one.

Looks like De Ligt may be going to Bayern Munich - Salihamidzic was in Turin this week discussing a move. Looks like hes going to take a sizeable pay cut to go there and Juventus are going to lose around 20m on the fee they paid to Ajax. Still only 22, got a lot of criticism for some defensive howlers but never much praise for a lot of good performances. Hell still end up being top quality I think, good pick up by Bayern.

Ajax and Brighton both have submitted offers for Rangers Calvin Bassey, the defender who played so well in the Europa League final.


De Light seems a step slow for a top team.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12084 on: Today at 01:40:42 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:40:21 pm
De Light seems a step slow for a top team.

True, but groove IS in the heart
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12085 on: Today at 01:51:08 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:51:52 pm
Barcelona really should take a year or two, play the great kids they have, let the underperforming high earners run their contracts down, try to stay in CL while knowing they aren't going to win anything, and get their finances a little under control.  What they are doing is absolute madness.

This is what I don't understand. Laporta had the perfect excuse to wait a few years and get all the awful contracts off their books. Instead it's all about the elections, and they're throwing away all their future revenues to buy players to finish 2nd
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12086 on: Today at 02:00:10 pm
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:15:04 am
yeah he should retain his value, diamonds are forever.
He knows how to Thunderball with that left foot.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #12087 on: Today at 02:01:22 pm
Quote from: AnfieldRD19 on Today at 01:51:08 pm
This is what I don't understand. Laporta had the perfect excuse to wait a few years and get all the awful contracts off their books. Instead it's all about the elections, and they're throwing away all their future revenues to buy players to finish 2nd

And it's not like their young players are rubbish. They would probably still qualify for the CL with their young players. Not that I'm complaining, absolutely classless club.
