Barca is a garbage club example #1,000,000



Reshad Rahman

@ReshadRahman_

34m

🚨 Barça briefing to local press (SER, Catalunya Radio, etc) re Frenkie De Jong  suggesting the clubs told the player he HAS to leave, this is the decision and that exit will be necessary as to register Kessie and Christensen. #Transfers 🇳🇱



❗️More: The club has already communicated this to the player, who is aware that he is fighting against a rock. Barça has to transfer him, despite his reluctance, and will have to accept. He could even be left out of pre-season if he refuses to leave from

❗️Barcelona believes Manchester Uniteds offer is one that is difficult to reject. Furthermore, their intention is to close his exit in a matter of days, perhaps this week.

I guess the mystique of Barca makes players want to keep going there but at some point you can't keep treating players like shit and have it work out. Think everybody forgot the Adama Traore deal where they gave him a shiny nickel for wages by promising a new contract and then promptly shipped him back to Wolves.



Barca have become the laughing stock - they cannot even registered free transfered players they have signedDe Jong is not keen on United and wants all his money Barca owe him which is about 20M which negates about 40% of the money they will get from United