THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 11, 2022, 05:09:15 pm
Quote from: farawayred on July 11, 2022, 05:37:50 am
How they pay for Raphinha is one thing, but his price tag is quite another... 75m... i still can't comprehend it.

See also Ferran Torres

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 11, 2022, 04:33:29 pm
Everton have apparently bid £20m for Morgan Gibbs-White and £30m for Armando Broja.

Another club daft with money
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 11, 2022, 05:38:38 pm
I've always thought about City selling their fringe players an youngsters they just agree to report the figures as loads higher. City look like they're doing good business an balancing their books. The other team get a player for cheaper than reported and make the fans happy cos player X cost Z
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Henry Kissinger

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 11, 2022, 06:05:28 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on July 11, 2022, 05:38:38 pm
I've always thought about City selling their fringe players an youngsters they just agree to report the figures as loads higher. City look like they're doing good business an balancing their books. The other team get a player for cheaper than reported and make the fans happy cos player X cost Z

How would they be able to get away with it though? Both clubs accounts wouldn't match.
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

bidgeir

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 11, 2022, 06:15:41 pm
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on July 11, 2022, 06:05:28 pm
How would they be able to get away with it though? Both clubs accounts wouldn't match.

I do not think that is happening but if you wanted to you might make an affiliate company buy a very expensive sponsorship package for the difference.

So X sells a player for 50m to y. Y pays 30m now and then x's affiliate "sponsors" Y for 20 mill and that is then payed to X as the last 20m installment.

Again I don´t think it´s happening but it wouldn´t be impossible
elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 11, 2022, 06:41:02 pm
Quote from: Linudden on July 11, 2022, 04:59:24 pm
Any reason cited? Looks like Özil has not been a disaster for them in any case.
Fenerbahce has been a mess with the new president, changed 4 coaches, so he never found his rhythm but then again he had disciplinary issues as well. His stats don't scream either. I am a Fenerbahce fan and i can fairly say he has been a disappointment.
elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 11, 2022, 06:42:05 pm
I actually rate Broja and of course he is much better than than Gordon.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 11, 2022, 06:48:11 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on July 11, 2022, 06:42:05 pm
I actually rate Broja and of course he is much better than than Gordon.

He was very average last season, putting aside his goal-run when he first broke into Southampton's team.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Fortneef

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 11, 2022, 06:49:18 pm
Palace , out of the blue, sign Cheick Doucoure from Lens for 25m.

Of course he is Viera mk2, unless you scouse bastards want to piss on my parade
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 11, 2022, 08:22:12 pm
Chelsea interested in Serge Gnabry according to the Telegraph. Been wondering when he might get linked with a move.
Caston

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 11, 2022, 09:13:11 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on July 11, 2022, 08:22:12 pm
Chelsea interested in Serge Gnabry according to the Telegraph. Been wondering when he might get linked with a move.

Update #Gnabry: We have often been told that a move to #CFC is NO topic for Serge due to his time at Arsenal. Gnabry decision in Munich soon. @SkySportDE 🇩🇪
SamLad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 11, 2022, 09:38:36 pm
Quote from: Linudden on July 11, 2022, 04:59:24 pm
Any reason cited? Looks like Özil has not been a disaster for them in any case.
who has he not been a disaster for.
elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 11, 2022, 09:49:36 pm
Quote from: SamLad on July 11, 2022, 09:38:36 pm
who has he not been a disaster for.
Real Madrid and German national team
Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 11, 2022, 09:50:23 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on July 11, 2022, 09:49:36 pm
Real Madrid and German national team

I liked him in Young Frankenstein as well.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

afc turkish

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 11, 2022, 09:51:05 pm
Quote from: Hazell on July 11, 2022, 09:50:23 pm
I liked him in Young Frankenstein as well.

 ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 11, 2022, 10:03:21 pm
Quote from: Hazell on July 11, 2022, 09:50:23 pm
I liked him in Young Frankenstein as well.
He did well as Enzo Ferrari too ;D
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 11, 2022, 10:12:42 pm
Quote from: Caston on July 11, 2022, 09:13:11 pm
Update #Gnabry: We have often been told that a move to #CFC is NO topic for Serge due to his time at Arsenal. Gnabry decision in Munich soon. @SkySportDE 🇩🇪

That was quick :D
Linudden

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
July 11, 2022, 10:51:44 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on July 11, 2022, 09:49:36 pm
Real Madrid and German national team

Not to mention Werder Bremen. He really shone there back in their happy days together with Diego in attacking midfield.
Linudden.

Ghost Town

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:14:49 am
That World Cup game in 2010 when Gemany Mullered Ingurland. Ozil bossed it like a boss
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:02:04 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:14:49 am
That World Cup game in 2010 when Gemany Mullered Ingurland. Ozil bossed it like a boss
England were robbed blind in that game at 2-1 down, never seen a ball so far over the line and not be given as a goal, it was ludicrous.
Ghost Town

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:08:53 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:02:04 am
England were robbed blind in that game at 2-1 down, never seen a ball so far over the line and not be given as a goal, it was ludicrous.
I prefer "hilarious" ;D
Classycara

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:47:52 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:08:53 am
I prefer "hilarious" ;D

So do I ;D Lampard complaining was especially fun. Was this around the time that John Terry and his faction were falling out with Gerrard and co?

That was a rare entertaining tournament game involving England, to be fair.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:44:55 pm
Koulibaly to Chelsea.

And Newcastle in talks with Real Sociedad for Alexander Isak.
disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:57:19 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:44:55 pm
Koulibaly to Chelsea.

And Newcastle in talks with Real Sociedad for Alexander Isak.

Would this be in addition to Nathan Ake? Interesting to see how much they'd have to spend on him given he must be 31/32 YO now.
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

El Lobo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:05:53 pm
Koulibaly and Thiago Silva at CB, that'd be interesting.....
newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:09:14 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:05:53 pm
Koulibaly and Thiago Silva at CB, that'd be interesting.....

it would certainly be interesting for the very very short term.
Freetux

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:36:58 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:44:55 pm
Koulibaly to Chelsea.

Pretty decent Rudiger replacement for them tbf
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:42:32 pm
Koulibaly is very good.
Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:41:25 pm
Looks like Chelsea are making him one of the best paid players in the league which seems a bit nuts
Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 07:24:10 am
You never know how they will do in the PL but Koulibaly for about 40m sounds decent for a very good player in a position they need reinforcements in.

Boehly on the charm offensive with his initial spending in the squad feels like.
ScottishGoon

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 07:43:00 am
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 07:24:10 am
You never know how they will do in the PL but Koulibaly for about 40m sounds decent for a very good player in a position they need reinforcements in.

Boehly on the charm offensive with his initial spending in the squad feels like.

I know he's been hyped as 1 of the best defenders in the world the last few years, and admittedly I don't watch a lot of Serie A, but any time I've watched him in Europe vs the English sides including us, I've been a bit underwhelmed vs the hype.

In saying that, typing this out I seem to remember him having a good game or 2 against you guys.
Bergersleftpeg

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:05:58 am
Ive never got the Koulibaly hype either. Looked dreadful on the ball every time Ive seen him which is admittedly not that often.
Knight

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:36:58 am
If you include wages it's massive money for someone who's 31, even though he is a CB.
Clint Eastwood

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:41:57 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:42:32 pm
Koulibaly is very good.
Still? I remember him being hyped a few years ago, but I thought the general consensus was that he was declining.
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:44:39 am
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 07:43:00 am
I know he's been hyped as 1 of the best defenders in the world the last few years, and admittedly I don't watch a lot of Serie A, but any time I've watched him in Europe vs the English sides including us, I've been a bit underwhelmed vs the hype.

In saying that, typing this out I seem to remember him having a good game or 2 against you guys.
He's very good. Not near the Van Dijk class as some have lauded him as being, but he was legitimately one of the best 5 CBs in the world at one stage, probably still not far off that. He carries the ball at an elite level, passes reasonably well and is great in a low block.

I can imagine Tuchel's 3 at the back suits him, because he's not a pressing CB and he's surprisingly vulnerable in the air which means he needs someone aerially adept alongside him - Rrahmani won the predominant battles aerially for Napoli and would be put on more physical or tall strikers. Koulibaly is nonetheless good one-on-one, but never has really matured out of that rashness that sees him give away fouls. In fact, Napoli were one of the dirtiest teams in Serie A last year and the three before, always in the top 3 for fouls per 90, highest for fouls in the final third (very odd for a team competing up at the top) and he got 8 yellows and a red last season. Not exactly Lerma numbers, but VVD got 3 yellows and no reds last season and only 12 yellows and 1 red PL career. Koulibaly does make rash decisions sometimes, which given the fact he engages less than a typical PL defender would, does raise some questions.

Having said that, these are minor criticisms - he's powerful, a leader and starts attacks really well from the back with incisive passing. There's no getting around that for the money, Chelsea are getting a great player. It just remains to be seen what factor his age could play (likely little for a few more years) and how he adapts to the Premier League. He already speaks English which helps immensely.
Knight

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:57:01 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:44:39 am
snip

Drinks Sangria, the hero that the transfer thread(s) certainly don't deserve, but most definitely need.
Elzar

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:26:13 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:44:39 am
He's very good. Not near the Van Dijk class as some have lauded him as being, but he was legitimately one of the best 5 CBs in the world at one stage, probably still not far off that. He carries the ball at an elite level, passes reasonably well and is great in a low block.

I can imagine Tuchel's 3 at the back suits him, because he's not a pressing CB and he's surprisingly vulnerable in the air which means he needs someone aerially adept alongside him - Rrahmani won the predominant battles aerially for Napoli and would be put on more physical or tall strikers. Koulibaly is nonetheless good one-on-one, but never has really matured out of that rashness that sees him give away fouls. In fact, Napoli were one of the dirtiest teams in Serie A last year and the three before, always in the top 3 for fouls per 90, highest for fouls in the final third (very odd for a team competing up at the top) and he got 8 yellows and a red last season. Not exactly Lerma numbers, but VVD got 3 yellows and no reds last season and only 12 yellows and 1 red PL career. Koulibaly does make rash decisions sometimes, which given the fact he engages less than a typical PL defender would, does raise some questions.

Having said that, these are minor criticisms - he's powerful, a leader and starts attacks really well from the back with incisive passing. There's no getting around that for the money, Chelsea are getting a great player. It just remains to be seen what factor his age could play (likely little for a few more years) and how he adapts to the Premier League. He already speaks English which helps immensely.

You have basically described a slightly better version of Rudiger.

Sounds like they have just spent 40+ mill to try and maintain the level they were at in defence, which wasn't the best anyway.
El Lobo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:34:14 am
How do Serie A CBs do generally when moving to the PL? Its obviously a faster league here so I'd imagine its a pretty tough transition. CM and CB seems to be the positions that struggle the most moving here from Italy, I suspect it might end up being the same with Koulibaly. And he doesn't strike me as similar to Thiago Silva, who can play at a good level well into his 30s.
Goalposts for Jumpers

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:31:13 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:26:13 am
You have basically described a slightly better version of Rudiger.

Sounds like they have just spent 40+ mill to try and maintain the level they were at in defence, which wasn't the best anyway.

Koulibaly is good, but not as mobile or as good 1-v-1 as Rudiger, and Rudiger is better in the air. Koulibaly is slightly better at receiving the ball under pressure and a better passer, from what I've seen.

So, given the age and newness to the league, I'd say it's a downgrade.

If it's true they're getting both Ake and Koulibaly, who's getting Kounde? He's the best CB not currently  playing for an elite European side, imo. Talk Kounde is set for Barca, but how they have money for him, Raph and Lewa is anyone's guess.
