I know he's been hyped as 1 of the best defenders in the world the last few years, and admittedly I don't watch a lot of Serie A, but any time I've watched him in Europe vs the English sides including us, I've been a bit underwhelmed vs the hype.



In saying that, typing this out I seem to remember him having a good game or 2 against you guys.



He's very good. Not near the Van Dijk class as some have lauded him as being, but he was legitimately one of the best 5 CBs in the world at one stage, probably still not far off that. He carries the ball at an elite level, passes reasonably well and is great in a low block.I can imagine Tuchel's 3 at the back suits him, because he's not a pressing CB and he's surprisingly vulnerable in the air which means he needs someone aerially adept alongside him - Rrahmani won the predominant battles aerially for Napoli and would be put on more physical or tall strikers. Koulibaly is nonetheless good one-on-one, but never has really matured out of that rashness that sees him give away fouls. In fact, Napoli were one of the dirtiest teams in Serie A last year and the three before, always in the top 3 for fouls per 90, highest for fouls in the final third (very odd for a team competing up at the top) and he got 8 yellows and a red last season. Not exactly Lerma numbers, but VVD got 3 yellows and no reds last season and only 12 yellows and 1 red PL career. Koulibaly does make rash decisions sometimes, which given the fact he engages less than a typical PL defender would, does raise some questions.Having said that, these are minor criticisms - he's powerful, a leader and starts attacks really well from the back with incisive passing. There's no getting around that for the money, Chelsea are getting a great player. It just remains to be seen what factor his age could play (likely little for a few more years) and how he adapts to the Premier League. He already speaks English which helps immensely.