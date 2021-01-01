Kounde and Pau Torres being mentioned as other options. Both of those feel like Guardiola CBs, to be fair.



He played 2,100 minutes in the PL last season and scored 13 goals and 6 assists. Would have played a lot more had the manager wanted him to fit their squad.



Yes, he's on a good wicket but try find a 27 year old with 19-20 goal contributions for less than £50m. Plus, he's got the English (homegrown) premier to boot.



Much rather see them end up with either of them, especially Pau Torres who is simply unexceptional. Kounde is more of a talent if a touch undersized. Hes good enough to be fine though.I said £50m sounds about right for him. The issue is, Sterlings production last season came typically in 65th - 90th minute contributions against teams already 2 or more goals down. In fact, he only scored the opening goal 3 times the whole season (Wolves, Norwich and Newcastle), only scored one winning goal all season (a penalty in the 1-0 over Wolves) and scored 7 of his 13 against teams already 2 goals or more down. He is a very good player but when you hone in on his numbers, last season he did an awful lot of flat track bullying against weaker sides who were already beaten. He didnt score a single goal vs the top 6 all season.Sterling has been an elite attacker who remains one, but theres a clear regression in his numbers, clear loss of effectiveness and utility despite the headline production looking good. I think hell be a good signing for Chelsea I just am not sure that contract given its size and length are a good idea.