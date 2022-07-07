« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 866654 times)

Offline jonkrux

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11880 on: July 7, 2022, 06:59:54 pm »
The Leeds business looks like they've done well.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11881 on: July 7, 2022, 08:01:46 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July  7, 2022, 06:32:23 pm
Sinisterra and Aaronson to replace Raphinha and Roca and Adams to replace Phillips?
Ostensibly, though Raphinha has reportedly stated hes happy at Leeds and would rather stay there another year and wait for Barcelona to bid than go to another club. Not sure how realistic his want is, if thats the case.

Even if he goes, based on the payers theyve brought in, Leeds look stronger than last year. Top 12 Id predict - if they get a couple of defenders in.
Offline Americano12345

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11882 on: July 7, 2022, 10:34:19 pm »
Every time i read Barcelona transfer updates, I get so confused. They're going to owe a lot of money to De Jong but might keep him because they owe him so much and he doesn't want to give it up?

How are they still allowed to sign players then? 
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11883 on: July 7, 2022, 10:43:14 pm »
Quote from: Americano12345 on July  7, 2022, 10:34:19 pm
Every time i read Barcelona transfer updates, I get so confused. They're going to owe a lot of money to De Jong but might keep him because they owe him so much and he doesn't want to give it up?

How are they still allowed to sign players then?
Realistically theyre not. They havent been able to register either Kessie or Christensen, similar to how they could only register Aguero last season when Messi had gone.

They have just signed away a decent proportion of their TV rights for the next decade under their true value so as to get a quick injection of cash, as well as a proportion (49% I believe of their merchandising). This will see them closer to the black on La Ligas books and will give them some leeway to sign some players, though it really shouldnt because theyve sold their future to pay for now, and they have to get now 100% right or theyre fucked.

This is the issue with fan - led presidential candidates, they plan for the short term to try and leave their mark and they want to be remembered as a winner. Ive no idea why Laporta was arrogant enough to come back and believe he could fix things. He may well spoil his sparkling legacy. Barcelona are further painting themselves into a corner by portioning themselves off to get a few more players through the door. But no president will oversee 3 pr 4 years of austerity, recession on the pitch and relying on La Masia, because the fans are spoilt and not many will accept that a few years in the wilderness is what Barca realistically need in order to come out the other side healthy.

They needed to spend some money cleaning house - getting rid of players like Pique. They shouldve avoided silly contracts to ageing stars like Aubameyang and now Lewandowski and concentrate on developing players like Pedri and Gavi, whilst building around options already at the club that they may as well make the most of like De Jong. But they havent, they wont and they will maybe recover slightly on the pitch, but hard times are coming unless they get a sportswashing owner.
Offline Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11884 on: Yesterday at 06:55:37 am »
Quote from: Americano12345 on July  7, 2022, 10:34:19 pm
Every time i read Barcelona transfer updates, I get so confused. They're going to owe a lot of money to De Jong but might keep him because they owe him so much and he doesn't want to give it up?

How are they still allowed to sign players then?

They're like an addict who should be committed to a hospital but refuses to face reality and go willingly.

Can't see why anybody would want to go and play there until they're out the mess they're in,sign a contract there and within a year you can be asked to cut your wages or forcefully pushed out the door when these see another player they really can't afford to sign but nonetheless want.
Offline Knight

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11885 on: Yesterday at 07:54:53 am »
Interesting point Drinks Sangria re fan led presidential candidates. I've heard it said that democracy encourages short-termism. I suspect a political scientist could explain to me why parliamentary (and liberal more generally) democracies militate against this to some extent but I suspect football club presidential election systems don't, at all. Which means Barcelona are in the process of eating themselves.
Offline Gutzon Borglum

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11886 on: Yesterday at 11:20:54 am »
Quote from: jonkrux on July  7, 2022, 06:59:54 pm
The Leeds business looks like they've done well.

Especially that Sinisterra dude, his YouTube highlights are seriouslly impressive. He will be one to watch this season.
Offline Gutzon Borglum

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11887 on: Yesterday at 11:53:01 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:54:53 am
Interesting point Drinks Sangria re fan led presidential candidates. I've heard it said that democracy encourages short-termism. I suspect a political scientist could explain to me why parliamentary (and liberal more generally) democracies militate against this to some extent but I suspect football club presidential election systems don't, at all. Which means Barcelona are in the process of eating themselves.

I would argue that even our parliamentary democracies are crippled with short termism, the only long term policymaking that occurs is through an unelected network of Think Tanks, NGOs and Foundations which provide advisors and general staff to legislators. US Foreign Policy for example is hardly the product of the discretion of the president or congressional leaders, groups like the Council on Foreign Relations, the Atlantic Council, AIPAC and the RAND Corporation are incredibly influential over the discursive paradigm within which politicians and journalists just regurgitate talking points.

Whatever criticisms you have of the Chinese system, what can't be denied is that the CCP are demonstrating a far more cohesive and long term strategy than their counterparts in the West - which is a big reason why in purely power-political terms they are undeniably catching up rapidly. A moron like Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson or a senile hack like Joe Biden would never be allowed anywhere near the Presidency in contemporary China.

I wouldn't blame the democratic model though, Bayern Munich is one of the best run clubs around and it has a very similar political structure to Barcelona. The issue is with the culture, values and principles which drive decision making more so than the basic formal structure of how leaders are appointed IMO - FSG hardly run Liverpool with a particularly novel structure, what they have instead is a coherent strategic vision for the club that informs their recruitment in leadership roles.

With poorly run big clubs like United and Barcelona, what you have is a fundamentally wrong headed culture top to bottom from the leadership all the way down to the fans.. And what is so interesting about this is that these two clubs like 15-20 years ago or so were probably the best run clubs in European football. In the late 00s, both clubs had extremely strong identities - now Barcelona seem fixated upon Real Madrid rather than remaining true to (what used to be) their identity as a club and backing their principles as a path to glory.

As for United, without Gill and Ferguson I dont think they had a clue who they were as a club and they still seem to have no idea today, they've just perpetually tried to keep up with the media caricature of whatever the latest trends are after the post-Ferguson succession plan immediately and calamitously failed with Moyes. In many ways I think a post-Putin Russia will go tits up just like the post-Ferguson United did (just like the post-Stalin Soviet Union did) - that's what happens when you rely so much upon an individual leader rather than principles and a collective identity.
Offline Linudden

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11888 on: Yesterday at 12:26:14 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:54:53 am
Interesting point Drinks Sangria re fan led presidential candidates. I've heard it said that democracy encourages short-termism. I suspect a political scientist could explain to me why parliamentary (and liberal more generally) democracies militate against this to some extent but I suspect football club presidential election systems don't, at all. Which means Barcelona are in the process of eating themselves.

As a major in political science what I can digest from modern-day politics is that governance is based a lot on the fear of appearing to do nothing rather than being proactive. It's essentially turned into government via opinion polls rather than government via convictions. That has damaged the trust in the political system in many ways and also led to the deficits, inflation, politicians being dependent on big finance and other not so healthy stuff we see these days. Essentially, political parties used to be funded by supporters via mass membership schemes. When the news cycle was slower this meant greater continuity in government. Now on the other hand, the grassroots have been removed from the equation, which leads politicians to turn to big finance for funding of campaigns, thus getting beholdent to special interests.

The frustrated general public not in direct contact with leadership gets ever more populistic in opinion polls megaphoned by the big media corporations (also tied in financially with government), which forces the government to act because they fear being seen as dead meat by their financiers who could just as well put their hats in the ring of the opposition instead. A lot of the time questions and sampling are biased in favour of short-termism in order to further sensationalize the content. The financial crisis we see today is a direct result of a lack of nuance in the covid response worldwide, driven by these mechanisms of fear from the people in charge. That is the fear of losing elections because being seen 'as doing nothing'. This in turn escalated shipping costs and broke down supply lines which will ultimately cause the deaths of a lot more people in the global south than covid did worldwide.

At a football club level it's just about delivering as much pleasure to the masses in the shortest amount of time. That's why Barcelona have made such a mess of everything. It's very different and a lot less serious compared to general societal trends.
Offline El Lobo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11889 on: Yesterday at 12:48:09 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 12:26:14 pm
As a major in political science

Fucking hell :D

Offline CowboyKangaroo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11890 on: Yesterday at 01:06:11 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:48:09 pm
Fucking hell :D

I had hoped for gold following that. I'm sure I wasn't alone. Got the popcorn and ready to enjoy a Linudden politics post. What I got was relatively anodyne and generic with none of the usual hallmarks of quality that his posts usually possess. My disappointment is immeasurable and my day has been ruined.
Offline Linudden

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11891 on: Yesterday at 01:23:46 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:48:09 pm
Fucking hell :D

Much love bezzy :D

Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Yesterday at 01:06:11 pm
I had hoped for gold following that. I'm sure I wasn't alone. Got the popcorn and ready to enjoy a Linudden politics post. What I got was relatively anodyne and generic with none of the usual hallmarks of quality that his posts usually possess. My disappointment is immeasurable and my day has been ruined.

My masters' thesis from a few years ago is 95 pages with boring academic language so not fun for you I guess :wave
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:25:44 pm by Linudden »
Offline DelTrotter

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11892 on: Yesterday at 03:12:57 pm »
Utd apparently want Brian Brobbey now. Those who haven't heard of him don't need to check his club history, of course he played for Ajax.  ;D
Offline Linudden

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11893 on: Yesterday at 03:16:39 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 03:12:57 pm
Utd apparently want Brian Brobbey now. Those who haven't heard of him don't need to check his club history, of course he played for Ajax.  ;D

At this rate they might as well borrow the Ajax kit and just add their own black socks ;D
Offline DelTrotter

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11894 on: Yesterday at 03:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 03:16:39 pm
At this rate they might as well borrow the Ajax kit and just add their own black socks ;D

 ;D
Offline El Lobo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11895 on: Yesterday at 03:32:33 pm »
Fucking hell thats amazing. Imagine bigging up all these big changes, new progressive coach, big clear out of players, not making the same mistakes you've made before, new football structure....and then in the first, most important, transfer window the sole strategy you've got is 'Did the manager either scout them or coach them for Ajax?'.
Offline Linudden

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11896 on: Yesterday at 03:44:28 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 03:29:29 pm
;D

MUFC Ajax missen sitteren an der Straatvoort Ende ;D

Wij spelen niet in geel en groen, dat is Norwich!

Dutch is roughly halfway between English and Swedish, that's why it looks so fun to me but the first sentence is fully fake.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:53:22 pm by Linudden »
Offline amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11897 on: Yesterday at 03:51:13 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 03:12:57 pm
Utd apparently want Brian Brobbey now. Those who haven't heard of him don't need to check his club history, of course he played for Ajax.  ;D

His Dad and Agent De Ligt Rob Brobbey will get a nice cut of any transfer fee.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11898 on: Yesterday at 04:38:04 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 03:12:57 pm
Utd apparently want Brian Brobbey now. Those who haven't heard of him don't need to check his club history, of course he played for Ajax.  ;D

Its just all so random.

RB Leipzig will be made up if this happens, they got him on a free, he hasnt played a game for them as they sent him out on loan, now apparently Man Utd are interested because they are scrambling for a couple attacking signings to replace Cavanai and the sulking Ronaldo. They are just chucking darts at a list of Dutch players names now.
Offline LanceLink!!!!!

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11899 on: Yesterday at 04:58:55 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 03:12:57 pm
Utd apparently want Brian Brobbey now. Those who haven't heard of him don't need to check his club history, of course he played for Ajax.  ;D

Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11900 on: Yesterday at 05:24:34 pm »
City selling two players (Sterling and Ake) to Chelsea is interesting. Might suggest a bit more business between the top six, since so few clubs can afford to take on the wages being paid by the elite clubs.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11901 on: Yesterday at 05:50:50 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:24:34 pm
City selling two players (Sterling and Ake) to Chelsea is interesting. Might suggest a bit more business between the top six, since so few clubs can afford to take on the wages being paid by the elite clubs.

There was a piece in the Athletic about that the other day, suggesting that the top six are going to need to get more comfortable with transfers between themselves given the wealth discrepancies both within the PL and the PL compared to the rest of the European leagues.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11902 on: Yesterday at 05:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July  7, 2022, 08:01:46 pm
Ostensibly, though Raphinha has reportedly stated hes happy at Leeds and would rather stay there another year and wait for Barcelona to bid than go to another club. Not sure how realistic his want is, if thats the case.

Even if he goes, based on the payers theyve brought in, Leeds look stronger than last year. Top 12 Id predict - if they get a couple of defenders in.

Interesting. If he stays, Leeds could definitely push for a finish around 10-12 if they stay healthy as well (a massive issue for them last season). They massively overachieved in their first season in the league so I'm of the opinion that if Raphinha goes, anything other than a relegation scrap is a success for them. He is hugely important for them and will be a big loss.

Normally I'd say bedding in 6 (and possibly more) new players during a pre-season sounds like a recipe for trouble for a club that could have easily been relegated last season, but half of those players are very familiar with Marsch's system, so it shouldn't be much of an issue there.

Marsch said yesterday they're really only looking to add a striker and then they'll be done for the window with incomings. I know they've been heavily linked with Charles De Ketelaere but he's a hot commodity at the moment, would be quite the coup if they landed him.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11903 on: Yesterday at 07:22:08 pm »
Good post Lone Star, I agree that the new players being comfortable with Marschs system is crucial, otherwise youd expect issues.

I actually think its being overlooked just how good signings like Sinisterra and Adams are for a club at Leeds stage of development. These are players I wouldve expected an Arsenal, Spurs or Utd to be looking at, or at least maybe those mid-level stepping stone clubs like Roma or BVB before they get sold for big money. Theyve done some of the sharpest business in the league so far.

Mac Red asked me about De Ketelaere a few weeks back and I answered honestly because Id only seen a few bits of him when actually looking out for Noa Lang footage. Ive purposefully watched more since. Hed be a sensational pick up for someone like Leeds and a potential £70m+ sale in the future if he becomes as good as he looks like he can be. Strong dribbler, powerful, rangy running, has a touch of De Bruyne about him. In reality I do think a Milan or someone of that ilk will come knocking for him, but if Leeds get him, phenomenal signing.
Offline elsewhere

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11904 on: Yesterday at 08:58:51 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 03:12:57 pm
Utd apparently want Brian Brobbey now. Those who haven't heard of him don't need to check his club history, of course he played for Ajax.  ;D
It would be daylight Brobbey for Ajax.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11905 on: Yesterday at 09:32:19 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:58:51 pm
It would be daylight Brobbey for Ajax.

He doesnt play for Ajax  ;)
Offline amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11906 on: Yesterday at 09:53:16 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:58:51 pm
It would be daylight Brobbey for Ajax.


Erm, excuse me.

Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 03:51:13 pm
His Dad and Agent De Ligt Rob Brobbey will get a nice cut of any transfer fee.
Offline Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11907 on: Yesterday at 09:54:46 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 03:12:57 pm
Utd apparently want Brian Brobbey now. Those who haven't heard of him don't need to check his club history, of course he played for Ajax.  ;D

Brobbey, Oh Mr. Brobbey...
Offline Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11908 on: Yesterday at 09:57:25 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Yesterday at 04:58:55 pm

;D He's definitely a favourite of Brian Badonde.

I know it's been said before, but they have a new DoF but like every manager before him, it seems to be Ten Hag making all the decisions.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11909 on: Yesterday at 10:02:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:57:25 pm
;D He's definitely a favourite of Brian Badonde.

I know it's been said before, but they have a new DoF but like every manager before him, it seems to be Ten Hag making all the decisions.

Why was Ten Hag making all the decisions for the previous managers?
Offline Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11910 on: Yesterday at 11:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:02:50 pm
Why was Ten Hag making all the decisions for the previous managers?

They probably would've been better off if that were the case.
Offline lfcthekop

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11911 on: Yesterday at 11:19:54 pm »
Online AmanShah21

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11912 on: Today at 04:52:55 am »
Everybody seems to just be sweeping it under the carpet but the Rangnick appointment seems to have been an absolutely pointless one. The whole talk about first making him interim manager loud and clear basically meant neither him nor the dressing room invested enough to make it work.
It literally achieved nothing and changed nothing. Instead they basically drove away the only person in their leadership who may have some inkling of how a modern football club should run.
If they are expecting Erik Ten Hag to teach them that along with coaching the first team then I am really looking forward to their upcoming clusterfuck of a season and the rehiring of Michael Carrick as the next interim caretaker manager who will be relieved once they find a proper caretaker manager.
