Interesting point Drinks Sangria re fan led presidential candidates. I've heard it said that democracy encourages short-termism. I suspect a political scientist could explain to me why parliamentary (and liberal more generally) democracies militate against this to some extent but I suspect football club presidential election systems don't, at all. Which means Barcelona are in the process of eating themselves.



I would argue that even our parliamentary democracies are crippled with short termism, the only long term policymaking that occurs is through an unelected network of Think Tanks, NGOs and Foundations which provide advisors and general staff to legislators. US Foreign Policy for example is hardly the product of the discretion of the president or congressional leaders, groups like the Council on Foreign Relations, the Atlantic Council, AIPAC and the RAND Corporation are incredibly influential over the discursive paradigm within which politicians and journalists just regurgitate talking points.Whatever criticisms you have of the Chinese system, what can't be denied is that the CCP are demonstrating a far more cohesive and long term strategy than their counterparts in the West - which is a big reason why in purely power-political terms they are undeniably catching up rapidly. A moron like Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson or a senile hack like Joe Biden would never be allowed anywhere near the Presidency in contemporary China.I wouldn't blame the democratic model though, Bayern Munich is one of the best run clubs around and it has a very similar political structure to Barcelona. The issue is with the culture, values and principles which drive decision making more so than the basic formal structure of how leaders are appointed IMO - FSG hardly run Liverpool with a particularly novel structure, what they have instead is a coherent strategic vision for the club that informs their recruitment in leadership roles.With poorly run big clubs like United and Barcelona, what you have is a fundamentally wrong headed culture top to bottom from the leadership all the way down to the fans.. And what is so interesting about this is that these two clubs like 15-20 years ago or so were probably the best run clubs in European football. In the late 00s, both clubs had extremely strong identities - now Barcelona seem fixated upon Real Madrid rather than remaining true to (what used to be) their identity as a club and backing their principles as a path to glory.As for United, without Gill and Ferguson I dont think they had a clue who they were as a club and they still seem to have no idea today, they've just perpetually tried to keep up with the media caricature of whatever the latest trends are after the post-Ferguson succession plan immediately and calamitously failed with Moyes. In many ways I think a post-Putin Russia will go tits up just like the post-Ferguson United did (just like the post-Stalin Soviet Union did) - that's what happens when you rely so much upon an individual leader rather than principles and a collective identity.