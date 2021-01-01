Who are City going after then, are they clearing the decks to go after someone, they must have a plan to be selling 4-5 players.



Once they had Haaland they were going to have to make sales regardless just from a minutes perspective. Only Rodri and Bernardo played big minutes out of their midfield and attackers, the rest were rotated regularly and ended up with around 2000 minutes. You're not spending all that money on Haaland to only play him 2000 minutes so then there were going to be less minutes for some of the others and therefore they don't need Jesus and Sterling, especially if they are keeping Alvarez.I suppose if they do sell Bernardo they would target someone but for now, assuming the Cuccerella transfer eventually goes through, I don't see where they would have room to add someone.