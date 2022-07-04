Still can't believe more isn't made about what a joke of a financial situation Barca are in.



At the moment they cannot register Kessie or Christensen. How can anybody take any bids they make seriously?



De Jong's contract structure was the first 3 years were for 14m/year or ~270k/w and now it goes to 22m or 420k/w for the last 2 years and why they want to push him out. If they enticed him with the higher wages at the end of his contract to sign him why would he walk away from it now?



I get that La Liga and UEFA want a strong Barca but this is getting to be a bit over the top ridiculous.