Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 857800 times)

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11800 on: July 4, 2022, 09:18:36 pm »
Nuno becomes Al Ittihad manager

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11801 on: July 4, 2022, 11:02:21 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on July  4, 2022, 02:15:21 pm
Bazunu has excelled for a shit team at international level too, and was playing men's football (again, at a terrible level) at age 16.

I think Southampton signing City youth cast-offs is more of an indication of a lack of imagination or a weird set of priorities than anything corrupt. We absolutely rinsed Bournemouth and Hull for Brad Smith and Kevin Stewart respectively, for example.

Southampton were absolutely awful second half of last season, wouldn't be surprised to see Hassenhuttl out early in the season and them to really struggle. They seem to be really treading water.
Their new head of recruitment is just finishing up being City's head of youth recruitment, so does look like it's just a bit of a lack of imagination
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11802 on: July 4, 2022, 11:13:15 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on July  4, 2022, 09:18:36 pm
Nuno becomes Al Ittihad manager



So hes retired basically.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11803 on: July 4, 2022, 11:32:52 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on July  4, 2022, 04:13:52 pm
This Bernado Silva stuff for real?  Could really do with him adiosing himself to Spain.  Would improve our chances no end.
Apparently - theres some fairly credible journalists whove been saying for two years now that he doesnt like the culture here nor the climate and wants to move to Spain specifically.

Could hinge on whether De Jong goes to Utd or not. On balance, Id rather it happened because Bernardo at City is far more of an impediment to our success than De Jong at Utd and De Jong will still be surrounded by dross.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11804 on: July 4, 2022, 11:39:17 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July  4, 2022, 11:32:52 pm
Apparently - theres some fairly credible journalists whove been saying for two years now that he doesnt like the culture here nor the climate and wants to move to Spain specifically.

Could hinge on whether De Jong goes to Utd or not. On balance, Id rather it happened because Bernardo at City is far more of an impediment to our success than De Jong at Utd and De Jong will still be surrounded by dross.

specifically upset about people not getting his skin-colour-related 'sense of humour', and having to board a plan to meet Guardiola's PED guy in Barca
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11805 on: July 4, 2022, 11:40:34 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on July  4, 2022, 11:39:17 pm
specifically upset about people not getting his skin-colour-related 'sense of humour', and having to board a plan to meet Guardiola's PED guy in Barca

This.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11806 on: July 4, 2022, 11:43:04 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on July  4, 2022, 11:39:17 pm
specifically upset about people not getting his skin-colour-related 'sense of humour', and having to board a plan to meet Guardiola's PED guy in Barca
Probably. Doesnt like some semblance of accountability for his disgusting behaviour.

Good player but always been a snide little tosser.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11807 on: Yesterday at 12:10:56 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July  4, 2022, 11:43:04 pm
Probably. Doesnt like some semblance of accountability for his disgusting behaviour.

Good player but always been a snide little tosser.

Fabinho's tackle on him at the Etihad was one of the moments of the season. Just a shame it didn't break his leg.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11808 on: Yesterday at 02:34:20 am »
Quote from: Ray K on July  4, 2022, 02:29:14 pm
@David_Ornstein
🚨 EXCL: Chelsea considering Cristiano Ronaldo move. Man Utd currently say not for sale but #CFC monitoring & not ruling out. Mendes talks continue - Boehly/Eghbali intrigued by idea. Tuchel admires 37yo but unclear if he would approve
@TheAthleticUK #MUFC


LOL. Dumping Lukaku cos he was too static only to get in a literal statue at three times the wages is the lind of move I've dreamed off since I heard Boehly was going to be their acting DoF.

Tuchel gone before December if they sign him. Should be fireworks.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11809 on: Yesterday at 06:06:09 am »
Quote from: Ray K on July  4, 2022, 03:06:02 pm
I know they've new owners now, but if they kept Tomori and Guehi last summer, and Tammy Abraham too, that would probably have solved all their issues they're trying to solve this summer.

It's a lot easier to state this now that Guehi and Tomori and Abraham have all proved their stripes elsewhere but Chelsea have never trusted youth, despite have the best youth production system in England. Playing Mason Mount because he was Fat Frank's teacher's pet from Derby County during their fake transfer ban doesn't really count either.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11810 on: Yesterday at 06:08:13 am »
Quote from: Classycara on July  4, 2022, 11:39:17 pm
specifically upset about people not getting his skin-colour-related 'sense of humour', and having to board a plan to meet Guardiola's PED guy in Barca

What's this second bit refer to?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11811 on: Yesterday at 09:14:43 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 06:06:09 am
It's a lot easier to state this now that Guehi and Tomori and Abraham have all proved their stripes elsewhere but Chelsea have never trusted youth, despite have the best youth production system in England. Playing Mason Mount because he was Fat Frank's teacher's pet from Derby County during their fake transfer ban doesn't really count either.

The transfer ban also meant a needs must approach that season. Reece James and Mount may well owe their development to that transfer ban.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11812 on: Yesterday at 09:17:35 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 06:08:13 am
What's this second bit refer to?
Guardiola was caught knowingly using performance enhancing drugs during his own playing career. Twice. He was using Nandrolone; steroids.

He was even given a prison sentence that was rescinded on appeal.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11813 on: Yesterday at 10:50:32 am »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on July  4, 2022, 11:13:15 pm
So hes retired basically.
He was clearly preparing the beard in advance
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11814 on: Yesterday at 10:51:52 am »
yeah i hope Silva leaves as well so they rely on Mahrez once Haaland gets an injury or clash heads with Pep.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11815 on: Yesterday at 12:24:07 pm »
Richarlison banned from Spurs' first game of the season for throwing a flare into the crowd.  ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11816 on: Yesterday at 12:32:01 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 12:24:07 pm
Richarlison banned from Spurs' first game of the season for throwing a flare into the crowd.  ;D

Did he score in any game that mattered last day(s) of the relegation fight?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11817 on: Yesterday at 12:49:32 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 12:32:01 pm
Did he score in any game that mattered last day(s) of the relegation fight?
Yes. Scored in the crucial comeback win over Crystal Palace and the winner v Chelsea. He should've been banned for the Chelsea game at the very least for his lash out at Henderson too.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11818 on: Yesterday at 01:13:25 pm »
Thought Zidane was PSG bound?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11819 on: Yesterday at 01:18:46 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 01:13:25 pm
Thought Zidane was PSG bound?

Maybe he's waiting on the Les Bleus gig after the WC2022.

I reckon Pochettino will end up at Newcastle before the end of the season.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11820 on: Yesterday at 02:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 12:24:07 pm
Richarlison banned from Spurs' first game of the season for throwing a flare into the crowd.  ;D

Fucking hell just a one game ban for that?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11821 on: Yesterday at 05:27:59 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 01:18:46 pm
Maybe he's waiting on the Les Bleus gig after the WC2022.

I reckon Pochettino will end up at Newcastle before the end of the season.

Poch to Chelsea when Tuchel goes by the end of October imo
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11822 on: Yesterday at 06:01:36 pm »
Sooner or later a smart club with a big budget is going to get Pochettino back together with Paul Mitchell.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11823 on: Yesterday at 06:03:17 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:17:35 am
Guardiola was caught knowingly using performance enhancing drugs during his own playing career. Twice. He was using Nandrolone; steroids.

He was even given a prison sentence that was rescinded on appeal.

Isn't there a french news article that suggests there were numerous spanish players on PED's. Supposedly only a few cyclists got into trouble but the report suggests the whole of the spanish football team and a certain tennis player were regularly visiting a clinic. Also there is a black book of names that the government or courts did not open up to the public.

As far as i can remember it suggests the spanish world cup winners and euro winners were all at it.

I found this article about it on google but if I remember correctly it was a french newspaper I originally read it from

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/other-soccer/ewan-mackenna-murky-questions-surround-spanish-footballs-golden-era-and-people-might-not-like-the-answers-36943284.html
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11824 on: Yesterday at 06:56:46 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 12:24:07 pm
Richarlison banned from Spurs' first game of the season for throwing a flare into the crowd.  ;D
Ban handed out at the end of the season - how convenient, they would have been relegated if he was banned shortly after the incident.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11825 on: Yesterday at 08:23:29 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 06:01:36 pm
Sooner or later a smart club with a big budget is going to get Pochettino back together with Paul Mitchell.

they go together like shampoo and conditioner
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11826 on: Yesterday at 09:39:02 pm »
Lots of reports suggesting Bernardeschi to join Toronto FC on a free. Still only 28
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11827 on: Yesterday at 10:14:22 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:39:02 pm
Lots of reports suggesting Bernardeschi to join Toronto FC on a free. Still only 28

Nice move Emile's brother.

Not mine, read it on RAWK before :D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11828 on: Yesterday at 10:28:53 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:39:02 pm
Lots of reports suggesting Bernardeschi to join Toronto FC on a free. Still only 28
MLS is definitely growing. Theyve also signed Insigne. And were linked to Belotti whos also out of contract, though hes now apparently joining Monaco.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11829 on: Yesterday at 11:42:38 pm »
Still can't believe more isn't made about what a joke of a financial situation Barca are in.

At the moment they cannot register Kessie or Christensen. How can anybody take any bids they make seriously?

De Jong's contract structure was the first 3 years were for 14m/year or ~270k/w and now it goes to 22m or 420k/w for the last 2 years and why they want to push him out. If they enticed him with the higher wages at the end of his contract to sign him why would he walk away from it now?

I get that La Liga and UEFA want a strong Barca but this is getting to be a bit over the top ridiculous.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11830 on: Today at 12:05:42 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:42:38 pm
Still can't believe more isn't made about what a joke of a financial situation Barca are in.

At the moment they cannot register Kessie or Christensen. How can anybody take any bids they make seriously?

De Jong's contract structure was the first 3 years were for 14m/year or ~270k/w and now it goes to 22m or 420k/w for the last 2 years and why they want to push him out. If they enticed him with the higher wages at the end of his contract to sign him why would he walk away from it now?

I get that La Liga and UEFA want a strong Barca but this is getting to be a bit over the top ridiculous.

Wow, i assume De Jong wanted ~17m per season so they come to an agreement on that compromise. No wonder hes digging his heels.

Seems like theyve been signing 5 year deals knowing they may not be able to pay the whole contract.  What a shitshow.
