Offline cipher

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11720 on: Yesterday at 07:23:07 am »
With Ronaldo requesting a transfer away from ManU to a team currently in the Champions League it's pretty clear they are no longer Disneyland, but a full blown Circus.  Will be interesting to see if he gets his request.
Offline lamonti

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11721 on: Yesterday at 08:16:38 am »
Quote from: Peabee on July  2, 2022, 10:50:54 pm
Fabrizio Romano is such a fraud. Hes been posting the same tweet, different wording every day about De Jong nearly done, add-ons being discussed.

I hope the transfer doesnt happen so we can see how he backtracks.

He has 9.2m followers from recycling actual journalists work and rumours.

My suggestion is to unfollow him, mute him, and then never give him a second thought?
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11722 on: Yesterday at 08:56:17 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  2, 2022, 11:35:39 pm
Hes a left back isnt he? They have Rico Henry there who is pretty solid. Theyre much more in need of a right back, they didnt really have one all of last season.

He's a right-footed left-back. Could play either side.

https://www.90min.com/posts/things-to-know-about-highly-rated-defender-aaron-hickey
Online afc turkish

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11723 on: Yesterday at 11:54:17 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July  2, 2022, 11:35:39 pm
Hes a left back isnt he? They have Rico Henry there who is pretty solid.

Not only solid, but also a bit suave...
Offline Fordy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11724 on: Yesterday at 01:12:32 pm »
Quote from: cipher on Yesterday at 07:23:07 am
With Ronaldo requesting a transfer away from ManU to a team currently in the Champions League it's pretty clear they are no longer Disneyland, but a full blown Circus.  Will be interesting to see if he gets his request.

He will if they is a CL club that wants him. His agent will drive it through.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11725 on: Yesterday at 01:14:14 pm »
Ronaldo seems the sort of cnut that would down tools if he doesn't get his move away. Could be a hilarious few months ahead at this former big club.
Offline semit5

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11726 on: Yesterday at 01:18:57 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 01:14:14 pm
Ronaldo seems the sort of cnut that would down tools if he doesn't get his move away. Could be a hilarious few months ahead at this former big club.

Not really for me, he is a guy obsessed with performance and stats.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11727 on: Yesterday at 01:23:38 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 01:14:14 pm
Ronaldo seems the sort of cnut that would down tools if he doesn't get his move away. Could be a hilarious few months ahead at this former big club.

They'll waive thel £13m they signed him for due the £400k salary he's allegedly on. Saves the club £20m over the coming season and relieves the new manager of having a major personality that could limit his impact.
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11728 on: Yesterday at 01:36:35 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on Yesterday at 01:18:57 pm
Not really for me, he is a guy obsessed with performance and stats himself.
Offline El Lobo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11729 on: Yesterday at 04:52:36 pm »
Southampton signing Romeo Lavia (no me either) from Abu Dhabi for £15 million odd. Nothing to see here
Offline disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11730 on: Yesterday at 05:01:30 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:52:36 pm
Southampton signing Romeo Lavia (no me either) from Abu Dhabi for £15 million odd. Nothing to see here

Had to google him myself. He was born in 2004 ffs  :lmao

Would be a bit underwhelmed if I was a Southampton fan spending that much money on someone who's probably never kicked a ball at professional level.
Offline Dougle

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11731 on: Yesterday at 05:05:32 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 01:23:38 pm
They'll waive thel £13m they signed him for due the £400k salary he's allegedly on. Saves the club £20m over the coming season and relieves the new manager of having a major personality that could limit his impact.

Agreed. A bad move for us. Helps them start a way out of their quagmire.
Offline Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11732 on: Yesterday at 05:06:44 pm »
£13m of that should be future add ons,no other way Southampton would spend a chunk of their meager resources on a 18 year old kid.
Offline Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11733 on: Yesterday at 05:08:31 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:52:36 pm
Southampton signing Romeo Lavia (no me either) from Abu Dhabi for £15 million odd. Nothing to see here

Ha, don't think he's ever played a match.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11734 on: Yesterday at 05:17:03 pm »
Leeds trying to get Tyler Adams from Leipzig to replace Kalvin Phillips.
Online RedG13

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11735 on: Yesterday at 05:25:42 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:17:03 pm
Leeds trying to get Tyler Adams from Leipzig to replace Kalvin Phillips.
Not sure Why he would leave CL football and a pretty stable spot for him right before the WC
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11736 on: Yesterday at 05:40:10 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 05:25:42 pm
Not sure Why he would leave CL football and a pretty stable spot for him right before the WC

Doesnt seem to be a starter for them, plus has a strong relationship with Marsch having been coached by him at two different clubs.
Offline killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11737 on: Yesterday at 05:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:40:10 pm
Doesnt seem to be a starter for them, plus has a strong relationship with Marsch having been coached by him at two different clubs.

.plus America, fuck yeah.
Online afc turkish

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11738 on: Yesterday at 06:07:31 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:40:10 pm
Doesnt seem to be a starter for them, plus has a strong relationship with Marsch having been coached by him at two different clubs.

Plays as a defender mostly at Red Bull, Marsch would play him in midfield, which would be a big reason to make the move close to the Farce in Qatar...
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11739 on: Yesterday at 06:10:20 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 11:54:17 am
Not only solid, but also a bit suave...

Lovely stuff.
Offline RayPhilAlan

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11740 on: Yesterday at 07:08:34 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:52:36 pm
Southampton signing Romeo Lavia (no me either) from Abu Dhabi for £15 million odd. Nothing to see here
You wonder if one of these types of deals will be their 'Chelsea selling Mo and de Bruyne' moments
Online Ghost Town

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11741 on: Yesterday at 07:56:39 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:08:31 pm
Ha, don't think he's ever played a match.
Not the first time Southampton have bought a player sight-unseen
Online SamLad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11742 on: Yesterday at 08:13:39 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:52:36 pm
Southampton signing Romeo Lavia (no me either) from Abu Dhabi for £15 million odd. Nothing to see here
Belgium U19.  midfield. 

he saw Pep at the Emptyhad once during a game, so 15mill sounds like a bargain.

ooh, ooh ...
He visibly expressed himself to be comfortable when recovering the ball, making use of the intense pressing using intelligence, tenacity, along with pace, and when he makes line-breaking deep passes

I feel faint ....

ffs who writes that shite? "visibly expressed himself to be comfortable" :)
Offline Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11743 on: Yesterday at 08:18:01 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 07:08:34 pm
You wonder if one of these types of deals will be their 'Chelsea selling Mo and de Bruyne' moments

They have a buy back for this lad.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11744 on: Yesterday at 08:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:56:39 pm
Not the first time Southampton have bought a player sight-unseen

Was only a trial I think if youre talking if the great Ali Dia!
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11745 on: Yesterday at 09:31:16 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:52:36 pm
Southampton signing Romeo Lavia (no me either) from Abu Dhabi for £15 million odd. Nothing to see here

Its shady as fuck to be honest. Really does need looking at given how often they buy random young talents from them for huge fees. Its like their whole scouting network spent last season watching Abu Dhabis u23s and u18s.
Offline Skeeve

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11746 on: Yesterday at 11:05:02 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 01:14:14 pm
Ronaldo seems the sort of cnut that would down tools if he doesn't get his move away. Could be a hilarious few months ahead at this former big club.

How would you tell he had downed tools, he's not going to refuse to take pens even then.  ;D
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11747 on: Yesterday at 11:38:21 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 09:31:16 pm
Its shady as fuck to be honest. Really does need looking at given how often they buy random young talents from them for huge fees. Its like their whole scouting network spent last season watching Abu Dhabis u23s and u18s.
It is utterly bizarre. The lad is apparently reasonably rated - not a Sancho or a Foden mind - but what exactly is driving this £15m price tag?

Bazunu too - a highly competent young keeper with good potential, but that competency has only been proven at League One level and theyve paid £12m for him. Its again odd.

Angus Gunn a few seasons back - one reasonable showing in the Championship as a keeper for one of the most dominant sides in Norwich and all of sudden he is worth £13.5m despite never having been anywhere near Citys first team.

Theres getting food fees for your youth products and then theres purely dodgy shit going on that you simply cant understand.
Online Ghost Town

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11748 on: Yesterday at 11:57:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:43:31 pm
Was only a trial I think if youre talking if the great Ali Dia!
Yep that's who I meant, George Weah's cousin himself (possibly).

Didn't realise it was just a trial; that makes it simultaneously more comprehensible and less funny, alas.

He actually came on during a proper first team match, though, right?
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11749 on: Today at 12:17:57 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:38:21 pm
It is utterly bizarre. The lad is apparently reasonably rated - not a Sancho or a Foden mind - but what exactly is driving this £15m price tag?

Bazunu too - a highly competent young keeper with good potential, but that competency has only been proven at League One level and theyve paid £12m for him. Its again odd.

Angus Gunn a few seasons back - one reasonable showing in the Championship as a keeper for one of the most dominant sides in Norwich and all of sudden he is worth £13.5m despite never having been anywhere near Citys first team.

Theres getting food fees for your youth products and then theres purely dodgy shit going on that you simply cant understand.

Well ...

Quote
Sportsbet.io - Cryptocurrency based online sports betting portal Sportsbet was recently announced as Southamptons principal sponsor ahead of the 2020-21 season in August 2020 after their previous deal with Chinese brand LD Sports was cut short.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11750 on: Today at 12:18:10 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:38:21 pm
It is utterly bizarre. The lad is apparently reasonably rated - not a Sancho or a Foden mind - but what exactly is driving this £15m price tag?

Bazunu too - a highly competent young keeper with good potential, but that competency has only been proven at League One level and theyve paid £12m for him. Its again odd.

Angus Gunn a few seasons back - one reasonable showing in the Championship as a keeper for one of the most dominant sides in Norwich and all of sudden he is worth £13.5m despite never having been anywhere near Citys first team.

Theres getting food fees for your youth products and then theres purely dodgy shit going on that you simply cant understand.

We got £15mil for Ibe, £8mil for Kevin Stewart, £12.5mil for Danny Ward, etc.
Offline Classycara

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11751 on: Today at 12:26:57 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:18:10 am
We got £15mil for Ibe, £8mil for Kevin Stewart, £12.5mil for Danny Ward, etc.

Those were to three different clubs (although oddest one by far was Brad Smith, which was also a Bournemouth move to be fair)
