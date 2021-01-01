Its shady as fuck to be honest. Really does need looking at given how often they buy random young talents from them for huge fees. Its like their whole scouting network spent last season watching Abu Dhabis u23s and u18s.



It is utterly bizarre. The lad is apparently reasonably rated - not a Sancho or a Foden mind - but what exactly is driving this £15m price tag?Bazunu too - a highly competent young keeper with good potential, but that competency has only been proven at League One level and theyve paid £12m for him. Its again odd.Angus Gunn a few seasons back - one reasonable showing in the Championship as a keeper for one of the most dominant sides in Norwich and all of sudden he is worth £13.5m despite never having been anywhere near Citys first team.Theres getting food fees for your youth products and then theres purely dodgy shit going on that you simply cant understand.