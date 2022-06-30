« previous next »
Is Raphinha anywhere near a £60m player? Every time I saw him he looked fairly average, granted in a garbage Leeds side.
Quote from: Zizou
Is Raphinha anywhere near a £60m player? Every time I saw him he looked fairly average, granted in a garbage Leeds side.
Definitely not, it's madness
Quote from: Zizou
Is Raphinha anywhere near a £60m player? Every time I saw him he looked fairly average, granted in a garbage Leeds side.

IMO it's a lot of money for a guy who posts no better than decent numbers but then I'd argue the same is true of Richarlison so.....
I guess there's also a Brazilian Tax these days
Tyrell Malacia? Judging from the name alone, there is no way he won't be a flop
Quote from: blacksun
IMO it's a lot of money for a guy who posts no better than decent numbers but then I'd argue the same is true of Richarlison so.....
I guess there's also a Brazilian Tax these days

with players like Raphina and Richarlison you do have to take into account the teams they where on though.

Leeds and Everton had awful seasons, and where not exactly blessed with a lot of talented attackers! Every chance they can and will have better numbers when they are alongside better players on better teams with better coaching.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor
Joycey says Everton interested in Jesse Lingard on a free.

With West Ham interested, I doubt that Everton stand a chance ...
Quote from: elsewhere
Tyrell Malacia? Judging from the name alone, there is no way he won't be a flop
;D

Given one of the meanings of the word it's fitting that he's joined that bunch of wankers
Still kind of mind blowing that ManU is again just recruiting at the whim of their current manager. Is there a single non-Eredivisie player they are looking at?

Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:56:08 pm
;D

Given one of the meanings of the word it's fitting that he's joined that bunch of wankers
very good!
Quote from: Crosby Nick
Is Richarlison a decent signing for Spurs? Immediate answer is no from most of us! But I guess he adds depth? Cant see him being a regular starter though.

The brazilian Gylfi Sigurðsson
I think Richarlison is a decent deal for Spurs. I dont think he's quite worth 60 million pounds but given that the market is returning to pre-pandemic levels, the price sounds about right with the premier league experience premium.
He definitely is an improvement on Moura/Bergwijn etc.
This also puts into perspective what we paid for Nunez, because the more these prices come out, the more his price starts looking better and better.
Looks like United have beaten Arsenal to Lisandro Martinez.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor
Looks like United have beaten Arsenal to Lisandro Martinez.
Kind of amazing that for the entire post-Mourinho years they went on about getting a director of football, sorting out recruitment, their Athletic PR about streamlining the process, threw a season to get Ragnick to sort it only to dump him they've just decided to give control of transfers to the new manager.
Quote from: Chris~
Kind of amazing that for the entire post-Mourinho years they went on about getting a director of football, sorting out recruitment, their Athletic PR about streamlining the process, threw a season to get Ragnick to sort it only to dump him they've just decided to give control of transfers to the new manager.
😀
Henderson has joined Forest on loan for the season.

Johnson has also signed a new four year deal, which is huge for them. Hes probably earning about 20x more than he was a few weeks ago. Promising player.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor
Looks like United have beaten Arsenal to Lisandro Martinez.

Is he some sort of amazing passer or are United going to go to a back three because I dont see how a 5 ft 7 centreback is dominant in this league.
Utd fans must be excited for their next target after Martinez. Could be Tadic? Blind? Hag must be furious Onana had a deal with Inter.
Quote from: killer-heels
Is he some sort of amazing passer or are United going to go to a back three because I dont see how a 5 ft 7 centreback is dominant in this league.
He can play DM as well I read the other day.

He has high passing stats, but not sure what to make of that when Ajax build from the back and dominate games there in 2nd gear every week, but that is small height for a CB in England.

Apparently Van Der Sar was delaying the Arsenal deal waiting for United to inform Ajax they were interested, it seems United had first dibs and it's taken a month till they acted. ;D

Looks tidy on YouTube with aggressive front foot style defending.

Quote from: Dim Glas
with players like Raphina and Richarlison you do have to take into account the teams they where on though.

Leeds and Everton had awful seasons, and where not exactly blessed with a lot of talented attackers! Every chance they can and will have better numbers when they are alongside better players on better teams with better coaching.

All I would say on Raphinia is that when Leeds went through their poor end of season, he seemed to be one of the worst of the lot. Not sure if that is down to needing to be in a team with momentum, or down to poor attitude, but he was markedly poor.

I think he is one of those who looks a certain level at a poor team, and then when he moves to a better team that the level isn't down to him being in a poor team, that's just his ceiling. Think Steven Pienaar or Clint Dempsey.

We have bought a number of players like that in the past (notebly a bunch under Camolli - like your Stewart Downings and Charlie Adams)
Quote from: RedSince86
He can play DM as well I read the other day.

Surely that's where he ends up. It's the position they've needed shoring up for years
Brentford going to sign Aaron Hickey for 16m + add-ons. Cracking signing that.
Mkhitaryan joins Inter on a free
Quote from: rafathegaffa83
Mkhitaryan joins Inter on a free
Inter seem to love getting players from Roma, especially on a free (Dzeko, Miki Ryan, Batistuta(?)Im sure theres been a few others too).
Quote from: rafathegaffa83
Mkhitaryan joins Inter on a free

Remember being gutted not to get him from Dortmund

Had to look up where he went, had no idea if it was arsenal or united first. Was so poor in the PL
Quote from: rafathegaffa83
Mkhitaryan joins Inter on a free
Barella replacement? ;)
Quote from: Classycara
Remember being gutted not to get him from Dortmund

Had to look up where he went, had no idea if it was arsenal or united first. Was so poor in the PL
Wasn't great at Roma every time I saw them.
