IMO it's a lot of money for a guy who posts no better than decent numbers but then I'd argue the same is true of Richarlison so.....

I guess there's also a Brazilian Tax these days



with players like Raphina and Richarlison you do have to take into account the teams they where on though.Leeds and Everton had awful seasons, and where not exactly blessed with a lot of talented attackers! Every chance they can and will have better numbers when they are alongside better players on better teams with better coaching.