Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,562
  • Cool as
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11680 on: Yesterday at 09:00:28 pm »
Is Raphinha anywhere near a £60m player? Every time I saw him he looked fairly average, granted in a garbage Leeds side.
Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,172
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11681 on: Yesterday at 09:01:55 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 09:00:28 pm
Is Raphinha anywhere near a £60m player? Every time I saw him he looked fairly average, granted in a garbage Leeds side.
Definitely not, it's madness
blacksun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,353
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11682 on: Yesterday at 09:02:40 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 09:00:28 pm
Is Raphinha anywhere near a £60m player? Every time I saw him he looked fairly average, granted in a garbage Leeds side.

IMO it's a lot of money for a guy who posts no better than decent numbers but then I'd argue the same is true of Richarlison so.....
I guess there's also a Brazilian Tax these days
elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,224
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11683 on: Yesterday at 09:04:25 pm »
Tyrell Malacia? Judging from the name alone, there is no way he won't be a flop
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,368
  • 🇺🇦
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11684 on: Yesterday at 09:07:10 pm »
Quote from: blacksun on Yesterday at 09:02:40 pm
IMO it's a lot of money for a guy who posts no better than decent numbers but then I'd argue the same is true of Richarlison so.....
I guess there's also a Brazilian Tax these days

with players like Raphina and Richarlison you do have to take into account the teams they where on though.

Leeds and Everton had awful seasons, and where not exactly blessed with a lot of talented attackers! Every chance they can and will have better numbers when they are alongside better players on better teams with better coaching.
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,583
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11685 on: Yesterday at 11:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:53:11 am
Joycey says Everton interested in Jesse Lingard on a free.

With West Ham interested, I doubt that Everton stand a chance ...
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,862
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11686 on: Yesterday at 11:56:08 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:04:25 pm
Tyrell Malacia? Judging from the name alone, there is no way he won't be a flop
;D

Given one of the meanings of the word it's fitting that he's joined that bunch of wankers
Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,235
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11687 on: Today at 12:06:22 am »
Still kind of mind blowing that ManU is again just recruiting at the whim of their current manager. Is there a single non-Eredivisie player they are looking at?

