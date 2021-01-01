Is Raphinha anywhere near a £60m player? Every time I saw him he looked fairly average, granted in a garbage Leeds side.
IMO it's a lot of money for a guy who posts no better than decent numbers but then I'd argue the same is true of Richarlison so.....I guess there's also a Brazilian Tax these days
Joycey says Everton interested in Jesse Lingard on a free.
Tyrell Malacia? Judging from the name alone, there is no way he won't be a flop
