THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 05:36:57 pm
Bobby in the Europa League semi that.

Think Soldado was there around the time we nearly won the league with Rodgers. He probably played in the 5-0/4-0 games that season against us while contributing nothing.

I think he played in both those drubbings. Fairly sure Capoue played in that 5-0 and Paulinho did because he was sent off.

And Bobby was the one who skinned Soldado as posted above. Beautiful!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:43:49 pm
I think he played in both those drubbings. Fairly sure Capoue played in that 5-0 and Paulinho did because he was sent off.

And Bobby was the one who skinned Soldado as posted above. Beautiful!

Hahaha, the 5-0 at their place was a mad game, just before Christmas iirc. Felt like that was a bit of a turning point in starting to beat some of the teams around us away from home more regularly.

The game at Anfield was towards the end of the season when we were properly mounting a challenge. Kaboul (remember him?) scored an own goal early doors and then Dawson let Suarez in for a great finish at 2-0.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 05:49:29 pm
Hahaha, the 5-0 at their place was a mad game, just before Christmas iirc. Felt like that was a bit of a turning point in starting to beat some of the teams around us away from home more regularly.

The game at Anfield was towards the end of the season when we were properly mounting a challenge. Kaboul (remember him?) scored an own goal early doors and then Dawson let Suarez in for a great finish at 2-0.
Flanagan also had his career best moment that day.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:51:37 pm
Flanagan also had his career best moment that day.

Yeah, he really rose to the occasion that day.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:54:15 pm
Yeah, he really rose to the occasion that day.
;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 05:36:57 pm
Bobby in the Europa League semi that.

Think Soldado was there around the time we nearly won the league with Rodgers. He probably played in the 5-0/4-0 games that season against us while contributing nothing.
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 05:41:42 pm

Thanks knew it was one of our amazing Magi
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:00:28 pm
Thanks knew it was one of our amazing Magi

Bobby Firmagus...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 06:01:41 pm
Bobby Firmagus...
:thumbup

Nobody Fowles Bobby when he's in that mood



(bit of a stetch that one? ;) )
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 05:54:15 pm
Yeah, he really rose to the occasion that day.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Telegraph saying Chelsea willing to offer Pulisic or Werner in a deal for De Ligt
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 06:53:35 pm
Telegraph saying Chelsea willing to offer Pulisic or Werner in a deal for De Ligt

They've become regular used car salesmen under Boehly it seems,trading out their stock.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
The fees for both Raphina and Richarlison are something else. The market is back baby (for PL clubs only)!

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:19:31 pm
The fees for both Raphina and Richarlison are something else. The market is back baby (for PL clubs only)!


The Raphinha fee is madness.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Vitinha signs for PSG.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:09:03 pm
Vitinha signs for PSG.
Very good signing. The kind of player they shouldve been targeting for years instead of their sloppy impression of Galacticos.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
PSG are, surprisingly, targeting some decent players this time around. Might finally get a more balanced team.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Tokyoite on Today at 02:53:24 am
PSG are, surprisingly, targeting some decent players this time around. Might finally get a more balanced team.

Their new Sporting Director must know what he is doing. Well done Kilian.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:21:21 pm
The Raphinha fee is madness.
I rate Raphinha. Think he's a very tidy player and will contribute more in a much better team.

Richarlison fee is bonkers.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:34:19 am
Their new Sporting Director must know what he is doing. Well done Kilian.
Luis Campos is one of the best, Monaco and Lillle was his best work and knows the Portuguese market well.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Joycey says Everton interested in Jesse Lingard on a free.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:53:11 am
Joycey says Everton interested in Jesse Lingard on a free.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

That's incredible. So predictable of them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
 ;D ;D Hopefully they get him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
At least him and Alli can make up some handshakes on the bench.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:17:44 pm
Very good signing. The kind of player they shouldve been targeting for years instead of their sloppy impression of Galacticos.

Amazing what influence Luis Campos has had on their recruitment.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:53:11 am
Joycey says Everton interested in Jesse Lingard on a free.

Amazing signing hope t'is true,being greedy i'd like them to go for Winks too  ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 02:44:52 pm
They will have no money. Lingaard, Yarmelenko or a loan move for one of Uniteds average youngsters?

They will be after Danny Drinkwater now Winks isn't an option
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:13:34 pm
They will be after Danny Drinkwater now Winks isn't an option

Steve Sidwell is also available.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 06:53:35 pm
Telegraph saying Chelsea willing to offer Pulisic or Werner in a deal for De Ligt

I am very intrigued to see whether they give Mount another contract, there are Chelsea journalists who have hinted that he may not get a new contract. I think he has two years on the one has has at the moment.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:48:21 pm
I am very intrigued to see whether they give Mount another contract, there are Chelsea journalists who have hinted that he may not get a new contract. I think he has two years on the one has has at the moment.

I'm surprised contracts for James and Mount weren't the first order of business for Boehly.
