Bobby in the Europa League semi that.Think Soldado was there around the time we nearly won the league with Rodgers. He probably played in the 5-0/4-0 games that season against us while contributing nothing.
Crosby Nick never fails.
I think he played in both those drubbings. Fairly sure Capoue played in that 5-0 and Paulinho did because he was sent off.And Bobby was the one who skinned Soldado as posted above. Beautiful!
Hahaha, the 5-0 at their place was a mad game, just before Christmas iirc. Felt like that was a bit of a turning point in starting to beat some of the teams around us away from home more regularly.The game at Anfield was towards the end of the season when we were properly mounting a challenge. Kaboul (remember him?) scored an own goal early doors and then Dawson let Suarez in for a great finish at 2-0.
Flanagan also had his career best moment that day.
Yeah, he really rose to the occasion that day.
Thanks knew it was one of our amazing Magi
Bobby Firmagus...
Telegraph saying Chelsea willing to offer Pulisic or Werner in a deal for De Ligt
The fees for both Raphina and Richarlison are something else. The market is back baby (for PL clubs only)!
Vitinha signs for PSG.
PSG are, surprisingly, targeting some decent players this time around. Might finally get a more balanced team.
The Raphinha fee is madness.
Their new Sporting Director must know what he is doing. Well done Kilian.
Joycey says Everton interested in Jesse Lingard on a free.
Very good signing. The kind of player they shouldve been targeting for years instead of their sloppy impression of Galacticos.
They will have no money. Lingaard, Yarmelenko or a loan move for one of Uniteds average youngsters?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
They will be after Danny Drinkwater now Winks isn't an option
I am very intrigued to see whether they give Mount another contract, there are Chelsea journalists who have hinted that he may not get a new contract. I think he has two years on the one has has at the moment.
