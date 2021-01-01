I think he played in both those drubbings. Fairly sure Capoue played in that 5-0 and Paulinho did because he was sent off.



And Bobby was the one who skinned Soldado as posted above. Beautiful!



Hahaha, the 5-0 at their place was a mad game, just before Christmas iirc. Felt like that was a bit of a turning point in starting to beat some of the teams around us away from home more regularly.The game at Anfield was towards the end of the season when we were properly mounting a challenge. Kaboul (remember him?) scored an own goal early doors and then Dawson let Suarez in for a great finish at 2-0.