Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11560 on: Today at 11:23:39 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:18:49 am
With the increased number of American club owners in the game of football, the number of "trades" will inevitably increase. It will take some time, but it is coming ...
I don't think so because:
1. Agents prefer separate deals to earn larger commissions.
2. No player wants to be used as a bargaining chip.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11561 on: Today at 11:33:03 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:21:37 am
Boehly is many things, but he is not stupid. He knows that signing someone like Neymar would buy him a lot of goodwill from Chelsea's fans, before he starts milking them ...
I don't think he's stupid. I do think he's arrogant and maybe misinformed about the way deals work and how to run a football club as opposed to a sports franchise.

Neymar is one of the ones that maybe makes sense from a sporting viewpoint as well as commercial - though his star has certainly fallen. He's been dropped by Nike, PSG don't really want him anymore. All that will keep him there is that even Chelsea won't come close to matching his £600k a week basic salary. He'd have to take like a 50% pay cut surely and he still has 3 years left on his deal so could just sit it out if money's the main aim.

He has said not too long ago that he doesn't intend to be playing football in his mid 30s.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11562 on: Today at 11:54:36 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 11:33:03 am
I don't think he's stupid. I do think he's arrogant and maybe misinformed about the way deals work and how to run a football club as opposed to a sports franchise.

Neymar is one of the ones that maybe makes sense from a sporting viewpoint as well as commercial - though his star has certainly fallen. He's been dropped by Nike, PSG don't really want him anymore. All that will keep him there is that even Chelsea won't come close to matching his £600k a week basic salary. He'd have to take like a 50% pay cut surely and he still has 3 years left on his deal so could just sit it out if money's the main aim.

He has said not too long ago that he doesn't intend to be playing football in his mid 30s.

I remember watching a 'Noa Lang v Neymar' youtube vid while doing something else and only noted midway through the vid the guy beating players 1 v 1, putting dangerous passes in....was Noa Lang. He was playing like a prime Neymar while the original version, for whatever reason was going more central, more limited in stretching the defence.

You've got to be wary when looking at these guys who've been playing 40 - 50 games since their teens.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11563 on: Today at 12:00:20 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 11:54:36 am
I remember watching a 'Noa Lang v Neymar' youtube vid while doing something else and only noted midway through the vid the guy beating players 1 v 1, putting dangerous passes in....was Noa Lang. He was playing like a prime Neymar while the original version, for whatever reason was going more central, more limited in stretching the defence.

You've got to be wary when looking at these guys who've been playing 40 - 50 games since their teens.

Has Neymar even managed 30 games a season since he was at PSG?

Checked and he's played 30 in his first season and 31 in 20/21 in all competitions and probably less minutes than the amount of games suggests.

He's either already physically passed his peak or just doesn't care
« Last Edit: Today at 12:02:42 pm by Chris~ »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11564 on: Today at 12:03:19 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:18:49 am
With the increased number of American club owners in the game of football, the number of "trades" will inevitably increase. It will take some time, but it is coming ...

Most American sports players don't have a say in whether they are traded (they need a no-trade clause in their contract), whereas footballers can absolutely just say no. For that reason, what you're suggesting will never happen, because any swap deal in football needs to be negotiated at both ends, rather than contracts just being passed on.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11565 on: Today at 12:19:00 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:03:19 pm
Most American sports players don't have a say in whether they are traded (they need a no-trade clause in their contract), whereas footballers can absolutely just say no. For that reason, what you're suggesting will never happen, because any swap deal in football needs to be negotiated at both ends, rather than contracts just being passed on.

Where exactly in my post I've said that the players will have no say in the "trades"?

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 11:18:49 am
With the increased number of American club owners in the game of football, the number of "trades" will inevitably increase. It will take some time, but it is coming ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11566 on: Today at 12:34:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:19:00 pm
Where exactly in my post I've said that the players will have no say in the "trades"?

Where exactly in my post did I say that you said players will have no say in the "trades"? I'm just explaining why there won't be an increase in swap deals in football, because it's not as simple as it is in American sports.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11567 on: Today at 12:51:11 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:34:34 pm
Where exactly in my post did I say that you said players will have no say in the "trades"? I'm just explaining why there won't be an increase in swap deals in football, because it's not as simple as it is in American sports.

exactly.

I think maybe a lack of understanding of how those trades work, being as you mentioned, its about trading contracts as much as anything, its reasonably straight forward!* Be very difficult for European football and North American sports to ever have similar ways of signing, trading and moving players.

*simplifying it there of course, as trades often also include prospects and picks as well as retention of parts of contracts.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11568 on: Today at 01:34:25 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:34:34 pm
Where exactly in my post did I say that you said players will have no say in the "trades"? I'm just explaining why there won't be an increase in swap deals in football, because it's not as simple as it is in American sports.

Only it is not simple in American sports too. You can't just trade a player, before getting a consent from his agent, especially if it is one of the super-agents who represent most of the top athletes. De jure you can do it, but de facto you can't. You piss off a few of these super-agents, and you are out of the game ...
« Last Edit: Today at 01:43:33 pm by PeterTheRed »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11569 on: Today at 01:43:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:34:25 pm
Only it is not simple in American sports too. You can't just trade a player, before getting a consent from his agent, especially if it is one of the super-agents who represent most of the top athletes. De jure you can do it, but de facto you can't. You piss of a few of these super-agents, and you are out of the game ...

Is that really the case though? In closed-off leagues with salary caps, theres only a maximum amount spots available in these professional leagues so agents can be as annoyed as they want but they cant just steer their clients away from a team so they get relegated.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11570 on: Today at 01:48:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:34:25 pm
Only it is not simple in American sports too. You can't just trade a player, before getting a consent from his agent, especially if it is one of the super-agents who represent most of the top athletes. De jure you can do it, but de facto you can't. You piss off a few of these super-agents, and you are out of the game ...

I never said it was simple in American sports, it's just obviously much more simple. And it's not the top athletes that get traded for the most part (and those that do are the ones going to the better teams and therefore getting the better end of the deal).

And if you piss off a "super-agent" in American sports you're not "out of the game" because squads are built through the draft system, again where players get no say in who they have to play for. 
« Last Edit: Today at 01:50:00 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11571 on: Today at 01:49:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 01:43:44 pm
Is that really the case though? In closed-off leagues with salary caps, theres only a maximum amount spots available in these professional leagues so agents can be as annoyed as they want but they cant just steer their clients away from a team so they get relegated.

Of course it is. You can't just trade a player from a big market to a small market, without the consent of the agent and the player, because they will lose too much money from the personal commercial deals. Like I said, de jure you can do it, but that immediately puts you on the black-list of that agent. And if that agent is Scott Boras or Rich Paul, you are fucked ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11572 on: Today at 01:52:36 pm »
Of course you can trade a player from one market to the other.  Agent will have fuck all to do with it.

BUT, most of the stars these days, will always have clauses. One of the most common being (certainly in hockey), that if they are to get traded they can pick specific number of teams they are willing to go to (or not go to). So it isnt usually an issue.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11573 on: Today at 01:54:26 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:48:24 pm
I never said it was simple in American sports, it's just obviously much more simple. And it's not the top athletes that get traded for the most part (and those that do are the ones going to the better teams and therefore getting the better end of the deal).

And if you piss off a "super-agent" in American sports you're not "out of the game" because squads are built through the draft system, again where players get no say in who they have to play for.

OK, we will leave it there ... ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11574 on: Today at 01:56:07 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:54:26 pm
OK, we will leave it there ... ;D

How to get shown up in a discussion but try and make out as if you had the better of it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11575 on: Today at 02:01:30 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:56:07 pm
How to get shown up in a discussion but try and make out as if you had the better of it.

I will certainly not argue on the topic with people who have never heard of John Elway. Anyway, have a nice day ... ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11576 on: Today at 02:10:36 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:01:30 pm
I will certainly not argue on the topic with people who have never heard of John Elway. Anyway, have a nice day ... ;D

Using an instance of a player who was drafted then traded to show that trading isn't simple in US sports is definitely out of the box thinking, I'll give you that. He also would have been literally unable to play NFL for at least a year if the Colts had chosen to hold onto his rights, or he would have just had to play for them. It's literally the perfect example of the players having no say in what happens.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:18:09 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11577 on: Today at 02:17:19 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:10:36 pm
Using an instance of a player who was drafted then traded to show that trading isn't simple in US sports is definitely out of the box thinking, I'll give you that. He also would have been literally unable to play NFL for at least a year if the Colts had chosen to hold onto his rights, or he would have just had to play for them. It's literally the perfect example of the players having no say in what happens. 

Just watch this:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=jdyP7jdSGUM

It is a brilliant documentary ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11578 on: Today at 05:25:41 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 06:36:23 pm
Seen quite a few Feyenoord fans say he's good defensively but doesn't attack very well

Ten Hag seems really imaginative with his signings, impressive stuff.

could be Ten Shags has decided to address the fact that his CBs are crap by adding a solid defender. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11579 on: Today at 07:34:58 pm »
Without completely derailing this thread, the biggest issue in trades vs. transfer fees is for the US sports all the ways a player can move teams is collectively bargained between the owners and players union. So there is an agreed upon set of parameters that is legally binding. There is no such agreement in European football and therefore I don't believe legally you could actually do it. Not to say trades haven't happened. The Artur-Pjanic swap between Juve and Barca was clearly a trade. Same with Danilo and Cancello with between Juve and ManC. But those were still treated as separate transfers even though they were clearly related.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11580 on: Today at 07:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:34:58 pm
Without completely derailing this thread, the biggest issue in trades vs. transfer fees is for the US sports all the ways a player can move teams is collectively bargained between the owners and players union. So there is an agreed upon set of parameters that is legally binding. There is no such agreement in European football and therefore I don't believe legally you could actually do it. Not to say trades haven't happened. The Artur-Pjanic swap between Juve and Barca was clearly a trade. Same with Danilo and Cancello with between Juve and ManC. But those were still treated as separate transfers even though they were clearly related.

Yes, the CBAs define these issues, but is not that players and (especially) their agents don't hold any power in any trade talk. When a player doesn't want to be traded to some team, he and his agent simply inform the team in question that he won't be signing a contract extension with them, and will leave as a free agent when his contract expires, and this in most cases turns away that team from the player.

This part of the power-play (players moving as free agents) has already arrived to European football, even though it wasn't a common thing a few years ago.

I am not saying that "trading" players in European football will ever be the same as in American sports, but the examples you've mentioned above will happen more often, with the increased number of American club owners. The deals will probably still be registered as separate ones, but we will see more "Stewart for Robertson" scenarios ...
« Last Edit: Today at 08:10:11 pm by PeterTheRed »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11581 on: Today at 08:36:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:56:26 pm
Yes, the CBAs define these issues, but is not that players and (especially) their agents don't hold any power in any trade talk. When a player doesn't want to be traded to some team, he and his agent simply inform the team in question that he won't be signing a contract extension with them, and will leave as a free agent when his contract expires, and this in most cases turns away that team from the player.

This part of the power-play (players moving as free agents) has already arrived to European football, even though it wasn't a common thing a few years ago.

I am not saying that "trading" players in European football will ever be the same as in American sports, but the examples you've mentioned above will happen more often, with the increased number of American club owners. The deals will probably still be registered as separate ones, but we will see more "Stewart for Robertson" scenarios ...

I'm an American if that's not abundantly clear already.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11582 on: Today at 08:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:36:27 pm
I'm an American if that's not abundantly clear already.

I got that ;D

It was directed more to the European posters on here ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11583 on: Today at 08:43:22 pm »
Neymars departure from PSG this summer is now very likely. A loan option is on the table that would see a club take on all, or at least part of, his 35M wages. Thiago Silva is trying to convince him to move to London. [@le_Parisien]
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11584 on: Today at 08:55:15 pm »
Neymar absolutely reeks of a move to Los Angeles or Miami after 6 goals and 3 assists in 43 appearances for Chelsea or Man United
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11585 on: Today at 09:15:43 pm »
Can see UTD scrambling for Neymar late in the window tbf.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11586 on: Today at 09:18:19 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 09:15:43 pm
Can see UTD scrambling for Neymar late in the window tbf.

I think that he will be Chelsea's new owners "statement" signing. London, Champions League football, etc ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11587 on: Today at 10:35:02 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 08:55:15 pm
Neymar absolutely reeks of a move to Los Angeles or Miami after 6 goals and 3 assists in 43 appearances for Chelsea or Man United

100%.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11588 on: Today at 10:50:48 pm »
 Neymar has averaged 18 league games and 29 games a season overall at PSG. Is that due to injuries?

Edit: just checked and hes suffered quite a few ankle and adductor injuries over the years.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:54:20 pm by Peabee »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11589 on: Today at 10:53:30 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:50:48 pm
Neymar has averaged 18 league games and 29 games a season overall at PSG. Is that due to injuries?
He's definitely in the running for the most overrated player ever.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11590 on: Today at 10:54:04 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:50:48 pm
Neymar has averaged 18 league games and 29 games a season overall at PSG. Is that due to injuries?

Injuries, Carnival and some weird bond with his sister.

Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 10:53:30 pm
He's definitely in the running for the most overrated player ever.

Which is probably unfair as the guy has put up unreal numbers. He just acts like a complete jackass on the field though so people hate him.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:55:59 pm by Dave McCoy »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11591 on: Today at 10:57:24 pm »
Danjuma potentially going to West Ham is fun.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11592 on: Today at 11:22:56 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:57:24 pm
Danjuma potentially going to West Ham is fun.

40 million + add-ons? Quite expensive ...
