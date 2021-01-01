Without completely derailing this thread, the biggest issue in trades vs. transfer fees is for the US sports all the ways a player can move teams is collectively bargained between the owners and players union. So there is an agreed upon set of parameters that is legally binding. There is no such agreement in European football and therefore I don't believe legally you could actually do it. Not to say trades haven't happened. The Artur-Pjanic swap between Juve and Barca was clearly a trade. Same with Danilo and Cancello with between Juve and ManC. But those were still treated as separate transfers even though they were clearly related.



Yes, the CBAs define these issues, but is not that players and (especially) their agents don't hold any power in any trade talk. When a player doesn't want to be traded to some team, he and his agent simply inform the team in question that he won't be signing a contract extension with them, and will leave as a free agent when his contract expires, and this in most cases turns away that team from the player.This part of the power-play (players moving as free agents) has already arrived to European football, even though it wasn't a common thing a few years ago.I am not saying that "trading" players in European football will ever be the same as in American sports, but the examples you've mentioned above will happen more often, with the increased number of American club owners. The deals will probably still be registered as separate ones, but we will see more "Stewart for Robertson" scenarios ...