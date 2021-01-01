Way things are going, theres going to be insane spending this summer.Likelihood is that Arsenal, Man City, Man Utd and Chelsea will all spend well over £100m each, maybe closer on £150m plus in the case of a couple of them. Would expect Newcastle to spend £100m plus as well.
David Ornstein@David_Ornstein·8m🚨 EXCL: Chelsea close to agreeing fee north of £55m with Leeds for Raphinha but not done yet. #CFC now best placed with #LUFC & 25yo as long-term favourites Barcelona cant afford it at present + Arsenal not currently at required price @TheAthleticUK #AFC
Raphinha to them is odd, Tuchel will probably play him wing back the wrong un.Hudson-Odoi needs to move on it seems, not sure hes as good as hes touted to be but he needs to start playing regularly.
Hudson Odoi is wasted there. Outrageous talent and given time and good coaching he could be a worldbeater Carries the ball incredibly well and can put up insane numbers given gametime IMO
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
Chelsea going for the radical approach of loads of attackers and no defenders
When's the last time we bought anyone off the other top 6 English clubs? Sturridge from Chelsea the last one? We hardly get involved in these deals. Feels weird that Arsenal, City and Chelsea are all happy to do deals between eachother.
When's the last time we bought anyone off the other top 6 English clubs? Sturridge from Chelsea the last one?
Ox from arsenal in 2017 summer. Also Solanke came on tribunal from Chelsea earlier that summer
Ox? I guess Milner doesn't count as buying.
When's the last time we bought anyone off the other top 6 English clubs? Sturridge from Chelsea the last one? We hardly get involved in these deals. Feels weird that Arsenal, City and Chelsea are all happy to do deals between eachother.
Oh yeah Ox. How did i not remember that ffs. Solanke was more from their youth team wasn't he. Guess that still counts. Yeah Milner and players like Toure were free. Actually Moses? My memory is shocking. But even so its not that many players really.
Man Utd - Chisnall (1964)
Sterling and Raphinha to add to all the other forwards they have. Seems strange that they lost Rudiger and Christiensen and Thiago Silva is a million years old but they seem to be going after forwards.Though with 5 subs now that's a prety impressive group of forwards that they can get 6 on the pitch in every match.
There's certainly a theme with their transfer targets this summer. De Jong ex-Ajax and played under Ten Hag, while other confirmed targets are Antony, Martinez and Timber who are all at Ajax too. Even Eriksen came through there Said it a few times, but focusing so heavily on Ten Hag's ex-players (or just former Ajax players in general) feels incredibly lazy and suggests that their football operation is still terrible and relying on the incoming manager to tell them who he wants.All of the targets are good players, of course, but feel it could come back to bite them. Klopp, by contrast, didn't buy a single Dortmund player after joining here - if I was a United fan I'd be concerned that Ten Hag clearly feels the need to bring 'his' players to United, rather than having the confidence to instil his approach to those who are new to it.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.58]