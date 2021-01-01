« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11520 on: Yesterday at 08:31:12 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:20:16 pm
Way things are going, theres going to be insane spending this summer.

Likelihood is that Arsenal, Man City, Man Utd and Chelsea will all spend well over £100m each, maybe closer on £150m plus in the case of a couple of them.  Would expect Newcastle to spend £100m plus as well.

BUT WE SPENT 100M ON A SINGLE PLAYER!! WE CAN'T TALK!*



*up to 100m EUROS, and 64.5M pounds upfront with a max of 85m pounds.
HardworkDedication

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11521 on: Yesterday at 09:25:22 pm
Gonna be interesting to see what happens with Ousmane Dembele, if as expected Chelsea sign both Raphinha and Sterling. He may end up having no option but to accept Barca's contract offer on reduced wages.
disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11522 on: Yesterday at 09:29:18 pm
Surely anybody signing Dembele is doing so so he can usually be on the bench? Injuries I know but his record at Barcelona has been criminal considering what they paid for him. What a let down he's been.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11523 on: Yesterday at 10:25:15 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 07:06:19 pm
David Ornstein@David_Ornstein·8m
🚨 EXCL: Chelsea close to agreeing fee north of £55m with Leeds for Raphinha but not done yet. #CFC now best placed with #LUFC & 25yo as long-term favourites Barcelona cant afford it at present + Arsenal not currently at required price
@TheAthleticUK
 #AFC

So Sterling and Raphinha in, Lukaku gone, Werner, Ziyech and Pulisic on the market. Nothing to be worried about ...
RyanBabel19

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11524 on: Yesterday at 10:27:59 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 07:45:20 pm
Raphinha to them is odd, Tuchel will probably play him wing back the wrong un.

Hudson-Odoi needs to move on it seems, not sure hes as good as hes touted to be but he needs to start playing regularly.

Hudson Odoi is wasted there. Outrageous talent and given time and good coaching he could be a worldbeater

Carries the ball incredibly well and can put up insane numbers given gametime IMO
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11525 on: Yesterday at 10:32:41 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 10:27:59 pm
Hudson Odoi is wasted there. Outrageous talent and given time and good coaching he could be a worldbeater

Carries the ball incredibly well and can put up insane numbers given gametime IMO

https://www.transfermarkt.com/callum-hudson-odoi/verletzungen/spieler/392768
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11526 on: Yesterday at 11:01:28 pm
Is Sterling dead on to go Chelsea though? Are they really that daft to sign two 50 million pound wingers when they desperately need a few CBs
Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11527 on: Yesterday at 11:21:06 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 07:24:22 pm
Chelsea going for the radical approach of loads of attackers and no defenders

And not bothering with negotiations either, just agreeing to the requested fee.

Their new owner seems to be living out some Football Manager fantasy.
Bergersleftpeg

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11528 on: Today at 12:08:42 am
Chelseas business makes no sense to me at all.

Man Utds is not quite as mad but they have so, so much to do it will take more than one window. They need a huge overhaul.
Gifted Right Foot

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11529 on: Today at 01:59:09 am
When's the last time we bought anyone off the other top 6 English clubs?  Sturridge from Chelsea the last one?  We hardly get involved in these deals.  Feels weird that Arsenal, City and Chelsea are all happy to do deals between eachother. 
RedG13

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11530 on: Today at 02:02:41 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 01:59:09 am
When's the last time we bought anyone off the other top 6 English clubs?  Sturridge from Chelsea the last one?  We hardly get involved in these deals.  Feels weird that Arsenal, City and Chelsea are all happy to do deals between eachother.
Ox from arsenal in 2017 summer. Also Solanke came on tribunal from Chelsea earlier that summer
Ghost Town

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11531 on: Today at 02:03:06 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 01:59:09 am
When's the last time we bought anyone off the other top 6 English clubs?  Sturridge from Chelsea the last one? 
Ox? I guess Milner doesn't count as buying.
Gifted Right Foot

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11532 on: Today at 02:07:17 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 02:02:41 am
Ox from arsenal in 2017 summer. Also Solanke came on tribunal from Chelsea earlier that summer

Oh yeah Ox.  How did i not remember that ffs.  Solanke was more from their youth team wasn't he.  Guess that still counts. 

Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:03:06 am
Ox? I guess Milner doesn't count as buying.

Yeah Milner and players like Toure were free.  Actually Moses?  My memory is shocking.  But even so its not that many players really. 
