Way things are going, theres going to be insane spending this summer.Likelihood is that Arsenal, Man City, Man Utd and Chelsea will all spend well over £100m each, maybe closer on £150m plus in the case of a couple of them. Would expect Newcastle to spend £100m plus as well.
David Ornstein@David_Ornstein·8m🚨 EXCL: Chelsea close to agreeing fee north of £55m with Leeds for Raphinha but not done yet. #CFC now best placed with #LUFC & 25yo as long-term favourites Barcelona cant afford it at present + Arsenal not currently at required price @TheAthleticUK #AFC
Raphinha to them is odd, Tuchel will probably play him wing back the wrong un.Hudson-Odoi needs to move on it seems, not sure hes as good as hes touted to be but he needs to start playing regularly.
Hudson Odoi is wasted there. Outrageous talent and given time and good coaching he could be a worldbeater Carries the ball incredibly well and can put up insane numbers given gametime IMO

Chelsea going for the radical approach of loads of attackers and no defenders
When's the last time we bought anyone off the other top 6 English clubs? Sturridge from Chelsea the last one? We hardly get involved in these deals. Feels weird that Arsenal, City and Chelsea are all happy to do deals between eachother.
Ox from arsenal in 2017 summer. Also Solanke came on tribunal from Chelsea earlier that summer
Ox? I guess Milner doesn't count as buying.
