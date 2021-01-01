« previous next »
Reply #11520 on: Today at 08:31:12 pm
Dim Glas:
Way things are going, theres going to be insane spending this summer.

Likelihood is that Arsenal, Man City, Man Utd and Chelsea will all spend well over £100m each, maybe closer on £150m plus in the case of a couple of them.  Would expect Newcastle to spend £100m plus as well.

BUT WE SPENT 100M ON A SINGLE PLAYER!! WE CAN'T TALK!*



*up to 100m EUROS, and 64.5M pounds upfront with a max of 85m pounds.
Reply #11521 on: Today at 09:25:22 pm
Gonna be interesting to see what happens with Ousmane Dembele, if as expected Chelsea sign both Raphinha and Sterling. He may end up having no option but to accept Barca's contract offer on reduced wages.
Reply #11522 on: Today at 09:29:18 pm
Surely anybody signing Dembele is doing so so he can usually be on the bench? Injuries I know but his record at Barcelona has been criminal considering what they paid for him. What a let down he's been.
Reply #11523 on: Today at 10:25:15 pm
HardworkDedication:
David Ornstein@David_Ornstein·8m
🚨 EXCL: Chelsea close to agreeing fee north of £55m with Leeds for Raphinha but not done yet. #CFC now best placed with #LUFC & 25yo as long-term favourites Barcelona cant afford it at present + Arsenal not currently at required price
@TheAthleticUK
 #AFC

So Sterling and Raphinha in, Lukaku gone, Werner, Ziyech and Pulisic on the market. Nothing to be worried about ...
Reply #11524 on: Today at 10:27:59 pm
Phineus:
Raphinha to them is odd, Tuchel will probably play him wing back the wrong un.

Hudson-Odoi needs to move on it seems, not sure hes as good as hes touted to be but he needs to start playing regularly.

Hudson Odoi is wasted there. Outrageous talent and given time and good coaching he could be a worldbeater

Carries the ball incredibly well and can put up insane numbers given gametime IMO
Reply #11525 on: Today at 10:32:41 pm
RyanBabel19:
Hudson Odoi is wasted there. Outrageous talent and given time and good coaching he could be a worldbeater

Carries the ball incredibly well and can put up insane numbers given gametime IMO

https://www.transfermarkt.com/callum-hudson-odoi/verletzungen/spieler/392768
Reply #11526 on: Today at 11:01:28 pm
Is Sterling dead on to go Chelsea though? Are they really that daft to sign two 50 million pound wingers when they desperately need a few CBs
