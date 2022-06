I didn’t realise he only had a year left - makes sense. You’d just think City would prefer to flog him abroad rather than strengthen a rival but I doubt they are Chelsea as a rival.



I agree Dim, on Pep - he genuinely does seem to get bored of players even if they’re still effective. Another oddity of his I can’t get my head around. Sterling gets pelters on here and many think he’s shit and it’s fed into by the appalling way he engineered his exit from the club, but he’s been one of the most effective attackers in Europe for basically half a decade and has got 15 goals or more for the last 5 seasons (inflated somewhat by some cup braces against fodder) and 8 or more assists, including 3

20 goal seasons. He’s been a vital part of City’s success so it’s odd for Guardiola to just no longer have use for him. I feel it is compelled on the City side though and Sterling would be staying if a new deal were an option.