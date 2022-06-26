« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11440 on: Yesterday at 06:49:08 pm
No chance on earth Spurs want Gordon. If they do, Im starting to wonder about Conte and Paratici (who doesnt seem all that sharp to begin with).

Bottom 0.08% of wingers and midfielders for assists, poor shot volume, poor total attempts when passing, dreadful pass completion, poor progressive carries. Hes essentially shit at everything that doesnt involve running directly at an opposition player. He presses like a madman and has good defensive stats for a winger, but hes so inept at the attacking side that at 21 I wonder why have people got this perception hell develop into a good player? He needs to have shown something by now - he has over 70 appearances in senior football and my impression is of a fairly effective midtable Championship winger. Nothing more.

Hes done well at youth level but I genuinely cant see it with this lad. Diving, acting, dirty - it all covers up the fact hes actually shite.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11441 on: Yesterday at 06:52:22 pm
New offer of £35m has gone in from Arsenal for Lisandro Martinez.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11442 on: Yesterday at 07:00:05 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:49:08 pm
No chance on earth Spurs want Gordon. If they do, Im starting to wonder about Conte and Paratici (who doesnt seem all that sharp to begin with).

Bottom 0.08% of wingers and midfielders for assists, poor shot volume, poor total attempts when passing, dreadful pass completion, poor progressive carries. Hes essentially shit at everything that doesnt involve running directly at an opposition player. He presses like a madman and has good defensive stats for a winger, but hes so inept at the attacking side that at 21 I wonder why have people got this perception hell develop into a good player? He needs to have shown something by now - he has over 70 appearances in senior football and my impression is of a fairly effective midtable Championship winger. Nothing more.

Hes done well at youth level but I genuinely cant see it with this lad. Diving, acting, dirty - it all covers up the fact hes actually shite.

Well, they did spend 25 million + Erik Lamela on Bryan Gil last summer ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11443 on: Yesterday at 07:08:09 pm
Man Utd will probably get Antony for 60m in the end
Very risky transfer that.
Dont think he is that good imo. Can see many LBs overpowering him
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11444 on: Yesterday at 07:15:49 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:52:22 pm
New offer of £35m has gone in from Arsenal for Lisandro Martinez.
Good player. Ajax really seem open to selling off the family jewels this summer. Wont come cheap though, theyve made the money they need off of Gravenberch and Haller.

Antony at £60m is horrible business considering hes yet to really achieve much - one promising season at Ajax and one that threatened to be elite but was cut short by injury. I dont think theres enough of a sample size to spend anywhere near that on him. I rate him, think hell develop into a good wide forward, but £60m is daylight robbery at this stage.

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:00:05 pm
Well, they did spend 25 million + Erik Lamela on Bryan Gil last summer ...
Well there is that  I suppose the caveat is that was before Conte, but Paratici I assume was the architect of that shit show? I suppose Gil had shown promise at Eibar but realistically thats as shite a deal as youll find. Dont actually know what hes done to get Spain caps. Oddly I just checked Gils stats and metrics and hes remarkably similar to Gordon and maybe even a bit more shit. Gordon would be the natural pick to replace Gils output
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11445 on: Yesterday at 07:49:36 pm
Those mooted prices for Antony and Martinez are a joke. Granted Ajax have sold so well over the years that these prices are more a reflection of their financial stability than the market but even still there's almost no way any of these players could ever hit the playing level that these price points would dictate they be at.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11446 on: Yesterday at 07:52:40 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:49:36 pm
Those mooted prices for Antony and Martinez are a joke. Granted Ajax have sold so well over the years that these prices are more a reflection of their financial stability than the market but even still there's almost no way any of these players could ever hit the playing level that these price points would dictate they be at.

As DS has mentioned, they have already agreed to sell Gravenberch and Haller, so they are under no pressure to sell. They will milk the most out of any desperate club trying to get any other player of their's ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11447 on: Yesterday at 08:07:39 pm
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on June 26, 2022, 04:26:09 pm
Or it could have something to do with there being multiple proven instances of African players lying about their age. Im not aware there is any known issue with Liverpool birth registries falsifying the birth certificates of potato-headed granny shaggers.

So... all Africans are the same are they? Its a massive continent...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11448 on: Yesterday at 08:10:58 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:07:39 pm
So... all Africans are the same are they? Its a massive continent...

Mane and his fellow Sudanese would agree with you.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11449 on: Yesterday at 08:29:50 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:00:05 pm
Well, they did spend 25 million + Erik Lamela on Bryan Gil last summer ...
Gil looked like a fish out of water, don't think he netted any goals.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11450 on: Yesterday at 08:38:13 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:29:50 pm
Gil looked like a fish out of water, don't think he netted any goals.

I remember many on here being gutted that we couldn't reel him in.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11451 on: Yesterday at 09:05:47 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:49:08 pm
No chance on earth Spurs want Gordon. If they do, Im starting to wonder about Conte and Paratici (who doesnt seem all that sharp to begin with).

Bottom 0.08% of wingers and midfielders for assists, poor shot volume, poor total attempts when passing, dreadful pass completion, poor progressive carries. Hes essentially shit at everything that doesnt involve running directly at an opposition player. He presses like a madman and has good defensive stats for a winger, but hes so inept at the attacking side that at 21 I wonder why have people got this perception hell develop into a good player? He needs to have shown something by now - he has over 70 appearances in senior football and my impression is of a fairly effective midtable Championship winger. Nothing more.

Hes done well at youth level but I genuinely cant see it with this lad. Diving, acting, dirty - it all covers up the fact hes actually shite.

Reckon Conte would want him as a wingback.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11452 on: Yesterday at 09:23:27 pm
Gordon is so shit lol. Seeing some Ev fans demanding 175mil for the pair is hilarious.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11453 on: Yesterday at 09:24:37 pm
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11454 on: Yesterday at 09:31:01 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on Yesterday at 09:23:27 pm
Gordon is so shit lol. Seeing some Ev fans demanding 175mil for the pair is hilarious.

:lmao

They won't get £100m let alone £175m
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11455 on: Yesterday at 09:32:32 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:07:39 pm
So... all Africans are the same are they? Its a massive continent...
Indeed.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11456 on: Yesterday at 10:35:32 pm
Chelsea trying to get Ake aswell as Sterling from City, according to the Telegraph.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11457 on: Yesterday at 10:48:50 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:35:32 pm
Chelsea trying to get Ake aswell as Sterling from City, according to the Telegraph.
Interesting from City. Are they arrogant or pragmatic in letting proven high-level players go to teams that are essentially a rival? A lot changes in a year but little over 12 months ago, Chelsea were beating Man City in the Champions League final.

Provided the fee is palatable - and rumours have it as being oddly low - then its a great signing for Chelsea. The only reservation is that like Rooney and Owen before him, explosive attackers that have played a lot of football at a young age tend to peak earlier and fade in their late 20s.

Ake back to Chelsea seems utterly pointless. David Luiz, Ake, Lukaku, Matic - can they not just let players go and admit they maybe sold them prematurely, rather than committing huge money to bring them back? Ake was sold to Bournemouth for £20m, City paid over £40m, theyre going to want a fair chunk of that back.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11458 on: Yesterday at 10:55:38 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:05:47 pm
Reckon Conte would want him as a wingback.
Well he profiles better as a defender than an attacker so it stands to reason. The boy is quick, can press, puts in a good amount of tackles and won headers for a winger so its not out of the realms of possibility even if he does look like hed be shite at the back.

Shame he lacks any of the attacking or creative ability needed at wingback but Spurs will cross that bridge when they come to it. Lets get the deal done first.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11459 on: Yesterday at 10:55:52 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:48:50 pm
Interesting from City. Are they arrogant or pragmatic in letting proven high-level players go to teams that are essentially a rival? A lot changes in a year but little over 12 months ago, Chelsea were beating Man City in the Champions League final.

Provided the fee is palatable - and rumours have it as being oddly low - then its a great signing for Chelsea. The only reservation is that like Rooney and Owen before him, explosive attackers that have played a lot of football at a young age tend to peak earlier and fade in their late 20s.

Ake back to Chelsea seems utterly pointless. David Luiz, Ake, Lukaku, Matic - can they not just let players go and admit they maybe sold them prematurely, rather than committing huge money to bring them back? Ake was sold to Bournemouth for £20m, City paid over £40m, theyre going to want a fair chunk of that back.

Sterling has a year left on his deal I think? So fee may seem low (if its a round 50 mill), but that would explain it I suppose. 

Guardiola seems to get bored of players. Sterling seems to be the latest he is bored of. I know we take the piss out of his bad habit of missing absolute sitters, but even last season when he didnt play as many minutes as his previous seasons there, he was still putting up very good numbers.

Maybe they just feel his absolute best is done by the age of 27. If he can adapt though, no reason he wouldnt be hugely effective for Chelsea for a while.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11460 on: Yesterday at 11:01:02 pm
I didnt realise he only had a year left - makes sense. Youd just think City would prefer to flog him abroad rather than strengthen a rival but I doubt they are Chelsea as a rival.

I agree Dim, on Pep - he genuinely does seem to get bored of players even if theyre still effective. Another oddity of his I cant get my head around. Sterling gets pelters on here and many think hes shit and its fed into by the appalling way he engineered his exit from the club, but hes been one of the most effective attackers in Europe for basically half a decade and has got 15 goals or more for the last 5 seasons (inflated somewhat by some cup braces against fodder) and 8 or more assists, including 3
20 goal seasons. Hes been a vital part of Citys success so its odd for Guardiola to just no longer have use for him. I feel it is compelled on the City side though and Sterling would be staying if a new deal were an option.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11461 on: Yesterday at 11:07:24 pm
There isn't really many sides abroad who could afford him. PSG, Real, Bayern maybe but already spent on Mane and trying to negotiate their own players, Barca have a load of ffp stuff to try and navigate, no Italian side is paying him what he's on at City. The more money that comes in to Premier League the harder it gets to sell top earners abroad.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11462 on: Yesterday at 11:25:20 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:38:13 pm
I remember many on here being gutted that we couldn't reel him in.

Herring hes going on to bigger and better things.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11463 on: Yesterday at 11:46:55 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 06:49:08 pm
No chance on earth Spurs want Gordon. If they do, Im starting to wonder about Conte and Paratici (who doesnt seem all that sharp to begin with).

Bottom 0.08% of wingers and midfielders for assists, poor shot volume, poor total attempts when passing, dreadful pass completion, poor progressive carries. Hes essentially shit at everything that doesnt involve running directly at an opposition player. He presses like a madman and has good defensive stats for a winger, but hes so inept at the attacking side that at 21 I wonder why have people got this perception hell develop into a good player? He needs to have shown something by now - he has over 70 appearances in senior football and my impression is of a fairly effective midtable Championship winger. Nothing more.

Hes done well at youth level but I genuinely cant see it with this lad. Diving, acting, dirty - it all covers up the fact hes actually shite.

He's only young so he might improve but his whole game last season seemed to be running alongside people who were momentarily surprised by his acceleration then chucking himself on the deck. Literally went over 7 times in the Anfield derby without being actually fouled once.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11464 on: Today at 12:00:35 am
According to AS, Bellingham is Madrids main transfer target next summer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11465 on: Today at 12:06:26 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:00:35 am
According to AS, Bellingham is Madrids main transfer target next summer.

Real Madrid persisting with the 35-year-old Benzema as their main goalscoring threat next summer? Now, that would be interesting to see ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11466 on: Today at 12:07:22 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:06:26 am
Real Madrid persisting with the 35-year-old Benzema as their main goalscoring threat next summer? Now, that would be interesting to see ...

No doubt they wont have a problem winning the CL again.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11467 on: Today at 12:11:46 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:07:22 am
No doubt they wont have a problem winning the CL again.

They were extremely lucky to win it this year, like Chelsea in 2012. Very little chance of winning it next year ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11468 on: Today at 12:12:41 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:11:46 am
They were extremely lucky to win it this year, like Chelsea in 2012. Very little chance of winning it next year ...

They were not lucky, they fully deserved it. To say they have very little chance is absolute nonsense.
