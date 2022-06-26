No chance on earth Spurs want Gordon. If they do, Im starting to wonder about Conte and Paratici (who doesnt seem all that sharp to begin with).
Bottom 0.08% of wingers and midfielders for assists, poor shot volume, poor total attempts when passing, dreadful pass completion, poor progressive carries. Hes essentially shit at everything that doesnt involve running directly at an opposition player. He presses like a madman and has good defensive stats for a winger, but hes so inept at the attacking side that at 21 I wonder why have people got this perception hell develop into a good player? He needs to have shown something by now - he has over 70 appearances in senior football and my impression is of a fairly effective midtable Championship winger. Nothing more.
Hes done well at youth level but I genuinely cant see it with this lad. Diving, acting, dirty - it all covers up the fact hes actually shite.