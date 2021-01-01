« previous next »
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11440 on: Today at 06:49:08 pm »
No chance on earth Spurs want Gordon. If they do, Im starting to wonder about Conte and Paratici (who doesnt seem all that sharp to begin with).

Bottom 0.08% of wingers and midfielders for assists, poor shot volume, poor total attempts when passing, dreadful pass completion, poor progressive carries. Hes essentially shit at everything that doesnt involve running directly at an opposition player. He presses like a madman and has good defensive stats for a winger, but hes so inept at the attacking side that at 21 I wonder why have people got this perception hell develop into a good player? He needs to have shown something by now - he has over 70 appearances in senior football and my impression is of a fairly effective midtable Championship winger. Nothing more.

Hes done well at youth level but I genuinely cant see it with this lad. Diving, acting, dirty - it all covers up the fact hes actually shite.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11441 on: Today at 06:52:22 pm »
New offer of £35m has gone in from Arsenal for Lisandro Martinez.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11442 on: Today at 07:00:05 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:49:08 pm
No chance on earth Spurs want Gordon. If they do, Im starting to wonder about Conte and Paratici (who doesnt seem all that sharp to begin with).

Bottom 0.08% of wingers and midfielders for assists, poor shot volume, poor total attempts when passing, dreadful pass completion, poor progressive carries. Hes essentially shit at everything that doesnt involve running directly at an opposition player. He presses like a madman and has good defensive stats for a winger, but hes so inept at the attacking side that at 21 I wonder why have people got this perception hell develop into a good player? He needs to have shown something by now - he has over 70 appearances in senior football and my impression is of a fairly effective midtable Championship winger. Nothing more.

Hes done well at youth level but I genuinely cant see it with this lad. Diving, acting, dirty - it all covers up the fact hes actually shite.

Well, they did spend 25 million + Erik Lamela on Bryan Gil last summer ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11443 on: Today at 07:08:09 pm »
Man Utd will probably get Antony for 60m in the end
Very risky transfer that.
Dont think he is that good imo. Can see many LBs overpowering him
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11444 on: Today at 07:15:49 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:52:22 pm
New offer of £35m has gone in from Arsenal for Lisandro Martinez.
Good player. Ajax really seem open to selling off the family jewels this summer. Wont come cheap though, theyve made the money they need off of Gravenberch and Haller.

Antony at £60m is horrible business considering hes yet to really achieve much - one promising season at Ajax and one that threatened to be elite but was cut short by injury. I dont think theres enough of a sample size to spend anywhere near that on him. I rate him, think hell develop into a good wide forward, but £60m is daylight robbery at this stage.

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:00:05 pm
Well, they did spend 25 million + Erik Lamela on Bryan Gil last summer ...
Well there is that  I suppose the caveat is that was before Conte, but Paratici I assume was the architect of that shit show? I suppose Gil had shown promise at Eibar but realistically thats as shite a deal as youll find. Dont actually know what hes done to get Spain caps. Oddly I just checked Gils stats and metrics and hes remarkably similar to Gordon and maybe even a bit more shit. Gordon would be the natural pick to replace Gils output
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11445 on: Today at 07:49:36 pm »
Those mooted prices for Antony and Martinez are a joke. Granted Ajax have sold so well over the years that these prices are more a reflection of their financial stability than the market but even still there's almost no way any of these players could ever hit the playing level that these price points would dictate they be at.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11446 on: Today at 07:52:40 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:49:36 pm
Those mooted prices for Antony and Martinez are a joke. Granted Ajax have sold so well over the years that these prices are more a reflection of their financial stability than the market but even still there's almost no way any of these players could ever hit the playing level that these price points would dictate they be at.

As DS has mentioned, they have already agreed to sell Gravenberch and Haller, so they are under no pressure to sell. They will milk the most out of any desperate club trying to get any other player of their's ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11447 on: Today at 08:07:39 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 04:26:09 pm
Or it could have something to do with there being multiple proven instances of African players lying about their age. Im not aware there is any known issue with Liverpool birth registries falsifying the birth certificates of potato-headed granny shaggers.

So... all Africans are the same are they? Its a massive continent...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11448 on: Today at 08:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:07:39 pm
So... all Africans are the same are they? Its a massive continent...

Mane and his fellow Sudanese would agree with you.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11449 on: Today at 08:29:50 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:00:05 pm
Well, they did spend 25 million + Erik Lamela on Bryan Gil last summer ...
Gil looked like a fish out of water, don't think he netted any goals.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11450 on: Today at 08:38:13 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 08:29:50 pm
Gil looked like a fish out of water, don't think he netted any goals.

I remember many on here being gutted that we couldn't reel him in.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11451 on: Today at 09:05:47 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 06:49:08 pm
No chance on earth Spurs want Gordon. If they do, Im starting to wonder about Conte and Paratici (who doesnt seem all that sharp to begin with).

Bottom 0.08% of wingers and midfielders for assists, poor shot volume, poor total attempts when passing, dreadful pass completion, poor progressive carries. Hes essentially shit at everything that doesnt involve running directly at an opposition player. He presses like a madman and has good defensive stats for a winger, but hes so inept at the attacking side that at 21 I wonder why have people got this perception hell develop into a good player? He needs to have shown something by now - he has over 70 appearances in senior football and my impression is of a fairly effective midtable Championship winger. Nothing more.

Hes done well at youth level but I genuinely cant see it with this lad. Diving, acting, dirty - it all covers up the fact hes actually shite.

Reckon Conte would want him as a wingback.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11452 on: Today at 09:23:27 pm »
Gordon is so shit lol. Seeing some Ev fans demanding 175mil for the pair is hilarious.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11453 on: Today at 09:24:37 pm »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11454 on: Today at 09:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:23:27 pm
Gordon is so shit lol. Seeing some Ev fans demanding 175mil for the pair is hilarious.

:lmao

They won't get £100m let alone £175m
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11455 on: Today at 09:32:32 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:07:39 pm
So... all Africans are the same are they? Its a massive continent...
Indeed.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #11456 on: Today at 10:35:32 pm »
Chelsea trying to get Ake aswell as Sterling from City, according to the Telegraph.
