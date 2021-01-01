New offer of £35m has gone in from Arsenal for Lisandro Martinez.



Well, they did spend 25 million + Erik Lamela on Bryan Gil last summer ...



Good player. Ajax really seem open to selling off the family jewels this summer. Wont come cheap though, theyve made the money they need off of Gravenberch and Haller.Antony at £60m is horrible business considering hes yet to really achieve much - one promising season at Ajax and one that threatened to be elite but was cut short by injury. I dont think theres enough of a sample size to spend anywhere near that on him. I rate him, think hell develop into a good wide forward, but £60m is daylight robbery at this stage.Well there is that I suppose the caveat is that was before Conte, but Paratici I assume was the architect of that shit show? I suppose Gil had shown promise at Eibar but realistically thats as shite a deal as youll find. Dont actually know what hes done to get Spain caps. Oddly I just checked Gils stats and metrics and hes remarkably similar to Gordon and maybe even a bit more shit. Gordon would be the natural pick to replace Gils output