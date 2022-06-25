« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Schmidt

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11400 on: Yesterday at 05:29:40 pm
Quote from: jillc on June 25, 2022, 07:07:49 pm
Rob Draper confirming that Chelsea are committed to bringing Dembele and Sterling to them, rumours are they are trying a 100 million spurt for the two of them. Although I still wouldn't be surprised if Dembele stays at Barcelona, he seems to be in for a move every damn season. Tuchel also wants De Ligt.

Dembele is out of contract in a few days though, I'd imagine if Chelsea do make an offer it'll include a big signing on fee. I'm not sure Barca will want to pay a big fee just to keep a player they already lost a ton of money on (though I wouldn't put it past them doing it out of sheer arrogance).
farawayred

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11401 on: Yesterday at 08:45:24 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on June 25, 2022, 04:09:48 pm
Bale is signing with LAFC in MLS.
The MLS games are at pedestrian speed, Bale will fit in well at his age. I'm watching now LAFC v NY Red Bull (and I want to pluck my eyes) and they said that Bale is being brought in.
Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11402 on: Yesterday at 08:51:58 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:45:24 pm
The MLS games are at pedestrian speed, Bale will fit in well at his age. I'm watching now LAFC v NY Red Bull (and I want to pluck my eyes) and they said that Bale is being brought in.

Eh? The quality isnt there but its a pretty back and forth game with a lot of physicality.

Edit: its also at least 30C on the field.
farawayred

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11403 on: Yesterday at 08:55:04 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:51:58 pm
Eh? The quality isnt there but its a pretty back and forth game with a lot of physicality.
Which part of that wouldn't make me gouge my eyes?!... ;) The crowd is more entertaining that the game. It's a poor game; would you watch this in the PL? But there is nothing else on TV...

Didn't see your edit, yes it's pretty hot. It's 34C at my place and there should be hotter.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11404 on: Yesterday at 09:52:33 pm
Neymar ideally wants to stay at PSG but the recent comments from Nasser Al-Khelaifi has changed the situation. He wants the French club to clarify their position but is now more open to leaving if the club want him gone. [@Tanziloic]
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11405 on: Yesterday at 11:52:13 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:52:33 pm
Neymar ideally wants to stay at PSG but the recent comments from Nasser Al-Khelaifi has changed the situation. He wants the French club to clarify their position but is now more open to leaving if the club want him gone. [@Tanziloic]
Who's going to realistically pay a huge transfer fee and extortionate wages for an almost 30 year old forward, with an extremely ordinary goals to games ratio?
SamLad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11406 on: Yesterday at 11:57:31 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:52:13 pm
Who's going to realistically pay a huge transfer fee and extortionate wages for an almost 30 year old forward, with an extremely ordinary goals to games ratio?
easy .... Newcastle.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11407 on: Today at 12:05:14 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:52:13 pm
Who's going to realistically pay a huge transfer fee and extortionate wages for an almost 30 year old forward, with an extremely ordinary goals to games ratio?

Well, if he wants CL football, probably Chelsea. Otherwise, Man Utd or Newcastle ...
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11408 on: Today at 01:40:02 am
Chelsea will submit a new proposal for Raheem Sterling as they're already working on it. Tuchel wants him and personal terms have been already discussed.

Negotiations with City were led by Marina Granovskaia - she now left the club, Boehly is preparing the new bid.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1540974646056599553
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11409 on: Today at 01:42:52 am
Sky claims Barca want McGuire in exchange for FDJ, and was rejected by Utd.

Its clickbait, so I wont post the link. Master troll job considering there is no news to be had lately.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11410 on: Today at 01:46:31 am
Juventus have reportedly rejected an offer from Chelsea of 40M + Pulisic or Werner for the signing of Matthijs de Ligt.

They only want cash for the defender: 100M. [@tuttosport]
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11411 on: Today at 01:48:01 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 01:42:52 am
Sky claims Barca want McGuire in exchange for FDJ, and was rejected by Utd.

Its clickbait, so I wont post the link. Master troll job considering there is no news to be had lately.

The report originates from the shit-rag, so you should definitely not post the link ...
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11412 on: Today at 01:50:03 am
Raphinha has decided to wait a few days for Barcelona before making his decision on his future. They are his priority despite concrete interest from several Premier League clubs.

Barcas approach is linked to Dembele's renewal. [@sport]
QC

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #11413 on: Today at 05:44:23 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 01:42:52 am
Sky claims Barca want McGuire in exchange for FDJ, and was rejected by Utd.

Its clickbait, so I wont post the link. Master troll job considering there is no news to be had lately.

Barca make some pretty weird decisions these days - but this would be top 3
