Rob Draper confirming that Chelsea are committed to bringing Dembele and Sterling to them, rumours are they are trying a 100 million spurt for the two of them. Although I still wouldn't be surprised if Dembele stays at Barcelona, he seems to be in for a move every damn season. Tuchel also wants De Ligt.
Bale is signing with LAFC in MLS.
The MLS games are at pedestrian speed, Bale will fit in well at his age. I'm watching now LAFC v NY Red Bull (and I want to pluck my eyes) and they said that Bale is being brought in.
Eh? The quality isnt there but its a pretty back and forth game with a lot of physicality.
Neymar ideally wants to stay at PSG but the recent comments from Nasser Al-Khelaifi has changed the situation. He wants the French club to clarify their position but is now more open to leaving if the club want him gone. [@Tanziloic]
Who's going to realistically pay a huge transfer fee and extortionate wages for an almost 30 year old forward, with an extremely ordinary goals to games ratio?
Sky claims Barca want McGuire in exchange for FDJ, and was rejected by Utd.Its clickbait, so I wont post the link. Master troll job considering there is no news to be had lately.
