United will have spent billions by the time they next win the league championship. Probably close to a billion in the last decade or so.



They're can't go a summer without spending eye watering money on supposed 'world class' talent who are actually dross. Maguire, Lukaku, Pogba, Sancho, Di Maria. Like a shit version of the Galacticos.



I don't think De Jong has kicked on at all at Barca, not like people thought he would. Barca must be laughing if they make a profit on someone who's been a key part of their struggles in the last few seasons.